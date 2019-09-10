Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Presentation - Volkswagen Debt Investor Day with Commerzbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:17am EDT

Leading the Transformation.

Björn Bätge Group Treasury

Ulrich Hauswaldt Investor Relations

Volkswagen Debt Investor Day with Commerzbank, Frankfurt, 10 September 2019

Disclaimer

The following presentations contain forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements may be spoken or written and can be recognized by terms such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "will" or words with similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. These assumptions relate in particular to the development of the economies of individual countries and markets, the regulatory framework and the development of the automotive industry. Therefore the estimates given involve a degree of risk, and the actual developments may differ from those forecast. The Volkswagen Group currently faces additional risks and uncertainty related to pending claims and investigations of Volkswagen Group members in a number of jurisdictions in connection with findings of irregularities relating to exhaust emissions from diesel engines in certain Volkswagen Group vehicles. The degree to which the Volkswagen Group may be negatively affected by these ongoing claims and investigations remains uncertain.

Consequently, a negative impact relating to ongoing claims or investigations, any unexpected fall in demand or economic stagnation in our key sales markets, such as in Western Europe (and especially Germany) or in the USA, Brazil or China, and trade disputes among major trading partners will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business. The same applies in the event of a significant shift in current exchange rates in particular relative to the US dollar, sterling, yen, Brazilian real, Chinese renminbi and Czech koruna.

If any of these or other risks occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such statements.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

Development World Car Market vs. Volkswagen Group Car Deliveries to Customers 1)

(Growth y-o-y in deliveries to customers, January to July 2019 vs. 2018)

Car Market

VW Group

-0.9%

-2.2%

North America (incl. LCV)

Car Market

VW Group

-0.7%

-5.1%

South America (incl. LCV)

Car Market

VW Group

-3.1%

-2.1%

Western Europe

Car Market

VW Group

-3.1%

-4.9%

World2)

Car Market

VW Group

0.6%

-2.6%

Central & Eastern Europe

Car Market

VW Group

-6.7%

-4.2%

Asia Pacific

1) Volkswagen Group Passenger Cars excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 2) incl. LCV in North America & South America

3

Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to Customers by Brands 1)

(January to July 2019 vs. 2018)

[thsd. units]

January - July 2018

-2.7%

January - July 2019

7,000

6,428 6,251

Volume

Premium

Sport & Luxury

Truck & Bus

6,000

-2.8%

-4.5%

+2.3%

+8.5%

5,000

-3.8%

4,000

3,625 3,487

3,000

2,000

-3.8%

-4.8%

+7.8%

-0.4%

1,115 1,062

+90.4%

+2.4%

+0.9%

+8.8%

+8.1%

1,000

752 724

343 370

301 300

3

5

153 157

5

5

77

83

54

59

0

1) Volkswagen Group excl. Ducati

4

Volkswagen Group - Key Financial Figures 1)

(January to June 2019 vs. 2018)

thousand vehicles / € million

2019

2018 2)

+/- (%)

Vehicle Sales 3)

5,339

5,575

-4.2

Sales revenue

125,197

119,377

+4.9

Operating profit before Special Items

9,979

9,794

+1.9

% of sales revenue

8.0

8.2

Operating profit

8,997

8,160

+10.3

% of sales revenue

7.2

6.8

Financial result

560

813

-31.1

of which: At-equity result 4)

1,599

1,680

-4.9

of which: Other financial result

-1,039

-867

-19.8

Profit before tax

9,557

8,972

+6.5

% Return on sales before tax

7.6

7.5

Profit after tax

7,168

6,613

+8.4

  1. All figures shown are rounded, so minor discrepancies may arise from addition of these amounts. Including allocation of consolidation adjustments between the Automotive and Financial Services divisions. 2) Prior-year figures were adjusted due to IFRS

3) Volume data including the unconsolidated Chinese joint ventures. 4) The joint venture companies in China are accounted for using the equity method and recorded an operating profit (proportionate) of €2,103 million (€2,318 million).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
04:17aVOLKSWAGEN : Presentation - Volkswagen Debt Investor Day with Commerzbank
PU
02:54aCar makers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
RE
02:54aCar makers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
RE
09/09U.S. House panel to review DOJ automaker antitrust probe
RE
09/09NEW LOGO AND NEW DIGITAL CUSTOMER EX : Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) is ..
PU
09/09VOLKSWAGEN : presents the pioneering ID.3 on the evening before the Internationa..
PU
09/09THE CURTAIN HAS BEEN RAISED ON &LDQU : On the evening before the first press day..
PU
09/09VOLKSWAGEN : Presentation - IAA 2019 - Electro-Mobility Proof of Concept | Sales..
PU
09/09VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Presentation - IAA 2019 - Digital Car & Services
PU
09/09VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Presentation - IAA 2019 - ID –Ramping up Production
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 547 M
Net income 2019 13 434 M
Finance 2019 22 906 M
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 5,66x
P/E ratio 2020 5,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 78 072 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 188,86  €
Last Close Price 153,50  €
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.91%86 334
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.76%185 068
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.93%56 510
DAIMLER AG1.18%54 953
BMW AG-10.58%45 354
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.61%44 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group