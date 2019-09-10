Volkswagen : Presentation - Volkswagen Debt Investor Day with Commerzbank
Leading the Transformation.
Björn Bätge Group Treasury
Ulrich Hauswaldt Investor Relations
Volkswagen Debt Investor Day with Commerzbank, Frankfurt, 10 September 2019
Disclaimer
The following presentations contain forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements may be spoken or written and can be recognized by terms such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "will" or words with similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. These assumptions relate in particular to the development of the economies of individual countries and markets, the regulatory framework and the development of the automotive industry. Therefore the estimates given involve a degree of risk, and the actual developments may differ from those forecast. The Volkswagen Group currently faces additional risks and uncertainty related to pending claims and investigations of Volkswagen Group members in a number of jurisdictions in connection with findings of irregularities relating to exhaust emissions from diesel engines in certain Volkswagen Group vehicles. The degree to which the Volkswagen Group may be negatively affected by these ongoing claims and investigations remains uncertain.
Consequently, a negative impact relating to ongoing claims or investigations, any unexpected fall in demand or economic stagnation in our key sales markets, such as in Western Europe (and especially Germany) or in the USA, Brazil or China, and trade disputes among major trading partners will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business. The same applies in the event of a significant shift in current exchange rates in particular relative to the US dollar, sterling, yen, Brazilian real, Chinese renminbi and Czech koruna.
If any of these or other risks occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such statements.
We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.
Development World Car Market vs. Volkswagen Group Car Deliveries to Customers 1)
(Growth y-o-y in deliveries to customers, January to July 2019 vs. 2018)
Car Market
VW Group
-0.9%
-2.2%
North America (incl. LCV)
Car Market
VW Group
-0.7%
-5.1%
South America (incl. LCV)
Car Market
VW Group
-3.1%
-2.1%
Western Europe
Car Market
VW Group
-3.1%
-4.9%
World2)
Car Market
VW Group
0.6%
-2.6%
Central & Eastern Europe
Car Market
VW Group
-6.7%
-4.2%
Asia Pacific
1) Volkswagen Group Passenger Cars excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 2) incl. LCV in North America & South America
3
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to Customers by Brands 1)
(January to July 2019 vs. 2018)
[thsd. units]
January - July 2018
-2.7%
January - July 2019
7,000
6,428 6,251
Volume
Premium
Sport & Luxury
Truck & Bus
6,000
-2.8%
-4.5%
+2.3%
+8.5%
5,000
-3.8%
4,000
3,625 3,487
3,000
2,000
-3.8%
-4.8%
+7.8%
-0.4%
1,115 1,062
+90.4%
+2.4%
+0.9%
+8.8%
+8.1%
1,000
752 724
343 370
301 300
3
5
153 157
5
5
77
83
54
59
0
1) Volkswagen Group excl. Ducati
4
Volkswagen Group - Key Financial Figures 1)
(January to June 2019 vs. 2018)
thousand vehicles / € million
2019
2018 2)
+/- (%)
Vehicle Sales 3)
5,339
5,575
-4.2
Sales revenue
125,197
119,377
+4.9
Operating profit before Special Items
9,979
9,794
+1.9
% of sales revenue
8.0
8.2
Operating profit
8,997
8,160
+10.3
% of sales revenue
7.2
6.8
Financial result
560
813
-31.1
of which: At-equity result 4)
1,599
1,680
-4.9
of which: Other financial result
-1,039
-867
-19.8
Profit before tax
9,557
8,972
+6.5
% Return on sales before tax
7.6
7.5
Profit after tax
7,168
6,613
+8.4
All figures shown are rounded, so minor discrepancies may arise from addition of these amounts. Including allocation of consolidation adjustments between the Automotive and Financial Services divisions.2) Prior-year figures were adjusted due to IFRS
3) Volume data including the unconsolidated Chinese joint ventures. 4) The joint venture companies in China are accounted for using the equity method and recorded an operating profit (proportionate) of €2,103 million (€2,318 million).
5
