By Jessica Sier



Volkswagen Group AG is producing masks at its Chinese plant for its European employees as they prepare to return to work following the coronavirus shutdown, it said Thursday.

The German auto manufacturer said it has the capacity to produce 1.6 million masks a month at its Tianjin facility.

The first shipment is expected to be sent to Germany at the beginning of May.

