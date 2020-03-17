Volkswagen : Remuneration Report 2019

This chapter describes the main elements of the remuneration system for the Board of
Management. In addition, the Remuneration Report details the individualized remuneration of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG, broken down into components, as well as individualized pension provision disclosures for the members of the Board of Management.
PRI N CI PLE S OF B OARD OF M ANAG EMEN T RE MU N E RATIO N
Matters involving the remuneration system and the total remuneration of each individual member of the Volkswagen AG Board of Management are decided on by the Supervisory Board on the basis of the Executive Committee's recom- mendations. The remuneration system implements the requirements of the Aktiengesetz (AktG - German Stock Corporation Act) and the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (the Code) in the version dated February 7, 2017. In particular, the remuneration structure is focused on ensuring sustainable business development in accordance with the Gesetz zur Angemessenheit der Vorstandsvergütung (VorstAG - German Act on the Appropriateness of Executive Board Remuneration) and section 87(1) of the AktG.
At the beginning of 2017, the Supervisory Board of Volks- wagen AG resolved to adjust the remuneration system of the Board of Management with effect from January 1, 2017. The system for remuneration of the Board of Management was approved by the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2017 with 80.96% of the votes cast. The adjustment, in which the Supervisory Board was assisted by renowned, independent external remuneration and legal consultants, resulted in an alignment with the Group strategy.
The level of the Board of Management remuneration should be appropriate and attractive in the context of the Com- pany's national and international peer group. Criteria include the tasks of the individual Board of Management member, their personal performance, the economic situation, and the performance of and outlook for the Company, as well as how customary the remuneration is when measured against the peer group and the remuneration structure that applies to other areas of Volkswagen. In this context, comparative studies on remuneration are conducted on a regular basis.
COMPO N E NT S O F BOAR D OF M A NAGEM EN T RE MU N ERATI ON
In this section, we provide an overview of the Board of Man- agement's remuneration system before going into the components of the remuneration for the reporting period.
Overview of the remuneration system
The remuneration system of the Board of Management comprises non-performance-related and performance-related components. The performance-related remuneration consists of an annual bonus with a one-year assessment period and a long-term incentive (LTI) in the form of a performance share plan with a forward-lookingthree-year term. The performance share plan is linked to business development in the next three years and is thus based on a multiyear, forward- looking assessment that reflects both positive and negative developments. The non-performance-related component creates an incentive for individual members of the Board of Management to perform their duties in the best interests of the Company and to fulfill their obligation to act with proper business prudence without needing to focus on merely short- term performance targets. The performance-related compo- nents, dependent among other criteria on the financial performance of the Company, serve to ensure the long-term impact of behavioral incentives.
If 100% of the targets agreed with each of the members of the Board of Management are achieved, the annual target remuneration for each member will amount to a total of €4,500,000 (corresponding to a fixed remuneration of €1,350,000, a target amount from the annual bonus of €1,350,000 and a target amount from the performance share plan of €1,800,000). The annual target remuneration for the
Chairman of the Board of Management amounts to a total of €9,000,000 (fixed remuneration of €2,125,000, a target amount from the annual bonus of €3,045,000, and a target amount from the performance share plan of €3,830,000).
Annual minimum remuneration of €3.5 million (sum of fixed remuneration, annual bonus, LTI and any special pay- ments) was contractually agreed with Mr. Sommer.
Non-performance-related remuneration
The non-performance-related remuneration comprises fixed remuneration and fringe benefits. Since 2018, separate remuneration is no longer provided for appointments assumed at Group companies, but is covered by the fixed remuneration. The fringe benefits result from noncash benefits and include in particular the use of operating assets such as company cars and the payment of insurance premiums. Taxes due on these noncash benefits are mainly borne by Volkswagen AG.
The fixed level of remuneration is reviewed regularly and adjusted if necessary.
Performance-related remuneration
The performance-related/variable remuneration consists of an annual performance-related bonus with a one-year assessment period and a long-term incentive (LTI) in the form of a performance share plan with a forward-lookingthree-year term (long-term incentive components) and phantom preferred shares. The components of performance-related/
variable remuneration reflect both positive and negative developments.
The Supervisory Board may cap the performance-related/ variable remuneration components in the event of extraordinary developments.
Annual bonus
The annual bonus is based upon the result for the respective fiscal year. Operating profit achieved by the Volkswagen Group plus the proportionate operating profit of the Chinese joint ventures form half of the basis for the annual bonus, with operating return on sales achieved by the Volkswagen Group making up the second half. Each of the two components of the annual bonus are only payable if certain thresholds are reached or exceeded.
The calculated payment amount may be individually reduced by up to 20% (multiplier of 0.8) or increased by up to 20% (multiplier of 1.2) by the Supervisory Board, taking into account the degree of achievement of individual targets agreed between the Supervisory Board and the respective member of the Board of Management, as well as the success of the full Board of Management in transforming the Volkswagen Group by transferring employees to new areas of activity.
The payment amount for the annual bonus is capped at 180% of the target amount for the annual bonus. The cap arises from 150% of the maximum financial target achievement and a performance factor of a maximum of 1.2.
CALCULATION OF THE PAYMENT AMOUNT FOR THE ANNUAL BONUS
×
=
TARGET
TARGET ACHIEVEMENT
ANNUAL BONUS
Company bonus
×
Performance factor
Operational KPIs
Multiplier
Payment amount
(0 - 150% target achievement)
(0.8 - 1.2)
50 PERCENT COMPONENT 1
50 PERCENT COMPONENT 2
Target achievement in percent
Target achievement in percent
150
150
100
100
50
50
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Operating result including Chinese joint
Operating return on sales in percent
ventures (proportionate) in € billion
COMPO N E NT 1: OPERAT I NG RE SU LT I NCLU D I NG
CH I N E SE J OI NT V ENTU RE S (PROP ORT IO NATE )
COMPO N E NT 2: OPERAT I NG RETU RN O N SAL ES
€ billion
2018
2019
%
2018
2019
Maximum threshold
25.0
25.0
Maximum threshold
8.0
8.0
100% level of target
17.0
17.0
100% level of target
6.0
6.0
Minimum threshold
9.0
9.0
Minimum threshold
4.0
4.0
Actual
18.5
21.4
Actual
5.9
6.7
Target achievement (in %)
110
127
Target achievement (in %)
98
118
Performance share plan - long-term incentive (LTI)
The LTI is granted to the Board of Management annually in the form of a performance share plan. Each performance period of the performance share plan has a term of three years. At the time the LTI is granted, the annual target amount under the LTI is converted on the basis of the initial reference price of Volkswagen's preferred shares into performance shares of Volkswagen AG, which are allocated to the respective member of the Board of Management purely for calculation purposes. The conversion is performed based on the unweighted average of the closing prices of Volkswagen's preferred shares for the last 30 trading days preceding January 1 of a given fiscal year. At the end of each year, the number of performance shares is determined definitively for one-third of the three-year performance period based on the degree of target achievement for the annual earnings per Volkswagen preferred share (EPS - earnings per share per preferred share in €). A prerequisite for this is that a threshold is reached.
PERFORM ANCE P ERIOD 2017 - 2019
€
2017
2018
2019
Maximum threshold
30.0
30.0
30.0
100% level of target
20.0
20.0
20.0
Minimum threshold
10.0
10.0
10.0
Actual
22.69
23.63
26.66
Target achievement (in %)
113
118
133
PERFORM ANCE P ERIOD 2018 - 2020
€
2018
2019
Maximum threshold
30.0
30.0
100% level of target
20.0
20.0
Minimum threshold
10.0
10.0
Actual
23.63
26.66
Target achievement (in %)
118
133
PERFORM ANCE P ERIOD 2019 - 2021
€
2019
Maximum threshold
30.0
100% level of target
20.0
Minimum threshold
10.0
Actual
26.66
Target achievement (in %)
133
After the end of the three-year term of the performance share
If the employment contract of a member of the Board of
plan, a cash settlement takes place. The payment amount
Management concludes prior to the end of the performance
corresponds to the final number of determined performance
period due to extraordinary termination based on good
shares, multiplied by the closing reference price at the end of
cause, or if the member of the Board of Management starts
the three-year period plus a dividend equivalent for the
working for a competitor (also referred to as "bad-leaver
relevant term. The closing reference price is the unweighted
cases"), the unpaid performance shares will expire. For mem-
average of the closing prices for Volkswagen's preferred
bers of the Board of Management who held their seat as of
shares for the 30 trading days preceding the last day of the
December 31, 2016, this rule only applies in the event of a
three-year performance period. The dividend equivalent
reappointment or new appointment.
corresponds to the dividends distributed during the holding
In connection with the appointment of the Chairman of
period on a genuine Volkswagen preferred share.
the Board of Management, the employment contract of
Mr. Diess was terminated by mutual agreement in 2018 and a
new employment contract was entered into, whereby the
expiry rule described above applies from the 2018 -2020
PERFORMANCE PERIOD
performance period onwards.
2017-2019
2018-2020
2019-2021
Ms. Werner was appointed as a member of the Board of
Management in 2017. Mr. Blume, Mr. Kilian and Mr. Sommer
Initial reference price
127.84
169.42
147.08
were newly appointed to the Board of Management in 2018,
followed by Mr. Schot in 2019.
Closing reference price
177.44
- 1
- 1
Dividend equivalent
In the introductory phase of the performance share plan
2017
2.06
-
-
(2017-2018), the members of the Board of Management who
were Board members as of December 31, 2016 will generally
2018
3.96
3.96
-
receive advances of 80% of their target amount. Mr. Blume
2019
4.86
4.86
4.86
will receive corresponding advances for the performance
1 Determined at the end of the performance period.
periods 2018-2020 (proportionate) and 2019-2021. The two
advances will each be paid after the first year of the per-
The payment amount under the performance share plan is
formance period. Final settlement is based on actual achieve-
limited to 200% of the target amount. The payment amount
ment of targets at the end of the relevant three-year perfor-
is reduced by 20% if the average ratio of capex to sales reve-
mance period.
nue or the R&D ratio in the Automotive Division of the last
three years is smaller than 5%.
CALCULATION OF THE PAYMENT AMOUNT FROM THE PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN
TARGET
PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT
PRICE PERFORMANCE
LTI
÷
AND DIVIDENDS
Provisional
Final number determined for 1/3
Final
Closing reference price
Initial
Payment
performance shares
of provisional performance shares
performance shares ×
plus dividend
=
reference price
amount
(number)
multiplied by annual target achievement EPS
(number)
over term
per preferred share
⅓
⅓
⅓
×
×
×
Target achievement EPS per preferred share
Fiscal year 1
Fiscal year 2
Fiscal year 3
I N F ORM AT IO N O N TH E PE RF ORM ANCE SHA RE S
PERFORMANCE PERIOD
PERFORMANCE PERIOD
PERFORMANCE PERIOD
2017 - 2019
2018 - 2020
2019 - 2021
Number of
Number of
Number of
performance
performance
performance
€
shares allocated
Fair value
shares allocated
Fair value
shares allocated
Fair value
at the grant date
at the grant date
at the grant date
at the grant date
at the grant date
at the grant date
Herbert Diess
14,080
2,048,640
19,212
2,840,468
26,040
3,350,046
Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018)
-
-
7,614
1,349,810
12,238
1,574,419
Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019)
14,080
2,031,040
10,624
1,799,918
335
43,098
Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018)
-
-
7,614
1,349,810
12,238
1,574,419
Andreas Renschler
14,080
1,891,648
10,624
1,799,918
12,238
1,574,419
Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019)
-
-
-
-
12,238
1,574,419
Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018)
-
-
3,541
488,446
12,238
1,574,419
Hiltrud Dorothea Werner
12,907
1,856,672
10,624
1,799,918
12,238
1,574,419
Frank Witter
14,080
2,025,408
10,624
1,799,918
12,238
1,574,419
Total
69,227
9,853,408
80,477
13,228,206
112,041
14,414,075
Comprehensive
Comprehensive
income 2019
income 2018
arising from
arising from
€
Provision as of
Intrinsic value as of
performance
Provision as of
Intrinsic value as of
performance
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
shares
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 20181
shares
Herbert Diess
3,504,374
3,687,200
3,490,713
2,617,527
1,616,319
1,547,771
Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018)
984,260
-
1,614,937
401,323
-
401,323
Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019)
2,934,421
1,767,329
951,793
3,422,628
2,362,898
759,638
Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018)
2,016,260
-
1,614,937
401,323
-
401,323
Andreas Renschler
5,572,774
3,879,394
1,713,961
5,298,813
2,362,898
1,991,565
Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019)
3,925,694
-
3,925,694
-
-
-
Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018)
1,415,440
-
1,317,674
97,766
-
97,766
Hiltrud Dorothea Werner
5,019,403
2,782,969
2,852,956
2,166,448
-
1,542,922
Frank Witter
6,981,087
3,879,394
2,054,256
6,366,831
2,362,898
2,678,125
Total
32,353,713
15,996,286
19,536,920
20,772,660
8,705,012
9,420,432
1 Adjusted
Group Management Report
The number of performance shares equals the provisional performance shares allocated at the grant date of the performance share plan. The fair value as at the grant date was determined using a recognized valuation technique.
To determine their amount, the performance shares expected for future performance periods were taken into account in addition to the provisional performance shares determined or allocated for the performance periods 2017- 2019, 2018-2020 and 2019-2021. The amount therefore depends on the individual contract term and the relevant vesting arrangements for the performance shares. The intrinsic value was calculated in accordance with IFRS 2 and corresponds to the amount that the members of the Board of Management would have received if they had stepped down on December 31, 2019. Only the nonforfeitable (vested) performance shares at the reporting date are included in the calculation. The intrinsic value was calculated based on the unweighted average share price for the last 30 trading days (Xetra closing prices of Volkswagen's preferred shares) preceding December 31, 2019, taking the dividends paid per preferred share during the performance period into account. The net value of all amounts recognized in income for the performance shares in fiscal year 2019 is recorded in "Com- prehensive income 2019 arising from performance shares" according to the IFRSs.
Phantom preferred shares
The phantom preferred shares for the remuneration withheld for 2015 formed part of the Board of Management remuneration until they were paid out in 2019.
Total remuneration cap
In addition to the cap on the individual variable components of the remuneration for the members of the Board of Man- agement, the annual benefits received according to the Code, consisting of fixed remuneration and the variable remuneration components (i.e. annual bonus and performance share plan) for one fiscal year may not exceed an amount of €10,000,000 for the Chairman of the Board of Management and €5,500,000 for each member of the Board of Manage- ment. If the total remuneration cap is exceeded, the variable components will be reduced proportionately.
Regular review and adjustment
The Supervisory Board regularly reviews and, if necessary, adjusts the level of the total remuneration cap and the individual targets.
Other agreements
Members of the Board of Management with contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2010 are entitled to payment of their normal remuneration for six to twelve months in the event of illness. Contracts entered into before that date grant remuneration for six months. In the event of disability, they are entitled to the retirement pension.
Surviving dependents receive a widow's pension of 66 ⅔% and orphans' benefits of 20% of the former member of the Board of Management's pension. Contracts with members of the Board of Management whose first term of office began after April 1, 2015, provide for an entitlement - in line with the principles of the works agreement that also applies to employees of Volkswagen AG covered by collective agreements - to a widow's pension of 60%, an orphan's benefit of 10% for half-orphans and an orphan's benefit of 20% for full orphans, based in each case on the former member of the Board of Management's pension.
B EN EF IT S BASE D ON PHAN TOM P REFE RRE D S HAR ES FROM T H E REMU N ERAT ION WIT H H ELD FOR F ISCA L YEA R 2 0 15
At its meeting on April 22, 2016, Volkswagen AG's Supervisory Board accepted the offer made by the members of the Board of Management to withhold 30% of the variable remuneration for fiscal year 2015 for the Board of Management members active on the date of the resolution and to make its disposal subject to future share price performance.
This was effected by first converting the amount withheld based on the average share price for the 30 trading days preceding April 22, 2016 (initial reference price) into phantom preferred shares of Volkswagen AG with a three-year holding period and, at the same time, defining a target reference price corresponding to 125% of the initial reference price. During the holding period, the holders of phantom preferred shares were entitled to dividend equivalents in the amount of the dividends paid on real preferred shares.
The shares were generally reconverted and paid out when the three-year holding period had expired or - in the event that members retired from office early - at the time they did so.
To determine the payment amount, the average share price for the 30 trading days preceding the last day of the
holding period, i.e. April 22, 2019, or the date on which members left the company, was calculated (closing reference price). The difference between the target reference price and the initial reference price was deducted from the closing reference price, and the dividends distributed on one real Volks- wagen preferred share during the holding period (dividend equivalent) were added to the closing reference price. The figure thus calculated was multiplied by the number of phantom preferred shares so as to calculate the amount to be paid to each Board of Management member. This ensured that
excluding the dividend equivalents accrued - the amount withheld was only paid out in full if the initial reference price of the preferred share increased by at least 25%.
In January of fiscal year 2019, Mr. Heizmann retired from the Board of Management as per contract.
The number of phantom preferred shares granted on April 22, 2016 to members of the Board of Management who were in office at the time did not change in fiscal year 2019 (as of settlement in April 2019). In the year under review, the change in fair value of the phantom shares led to the recog- nition of an expense of €0.1 million (previous year: total income of €0.6 million).
I N F ORM AT IO N O N TH E P HA N TOM P RE FE RRE D S HA RE S H EL D I N 2 0 1 9
Comprehensive
Comprehensive
income 2019
income 2018
arising from
arising from
Number of
Provision
Provision
Intrinsic value
Intrinsic value
phantom
phantom
€
phantom shares
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
preferred shares
preferred shares
Herbert Diess
4,317
-
512,740
-
540,704
27,705
- 83,688
Jochem Heizmann
(until January 10, 2019)
8,633
-
1,025,361
-
1,081,283
43,232
- 167,356
Andreas Renschler
7,914
-
939,964
-
991,229
50,791
- 153,418
Frank Witter
1,990
-
236,357
-
249,248
12,771
- 38,577
Total
22,854
-
2,714,422
-
2,862,464
134,499
- 443,040
Group Management Report
REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T I N ACCO RDAN C E WI TH T H E G ER M AN COMME RCI AL COD E
2019
2018
Non-performance-
Performance-
Long-term
related
related
incentive
Total
Total
€
component
component
component
remuneration
remuneration
Herbert Diess
2,212,694
4,288,002
3,350,046
9,850,742
7,877,832
Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018)
1,418,936
1,901,085
1,574,419
4,894,440
3,515,815
Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019)
71,391
52,085
43,098
166,574
5,013,141
Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018)
1,462,701
1,901,085
1,574,419
4,938,205
3,529,523
Andreas Renschler
1,609,755
1,901,085
1,574,419
5,085,259
5,004,370
Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019)
1,810,079
1,901,085
1,574,419
5,285,583
-
Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018)
1,869,019
1,901,085
1,574,419
5,344,523
1,603,515
Hiltrud Dorothea Werner
1,465,159
1,901,085
1,574,419
4,940,663
4,930,160
Frank Witter
1,412,781
1,901,085
1,574,419
4,888,285
4,821,428
Members of the Board of Management who left in the
previous year
-
-
-
-
14,040,526
Total
13,332,515
17,647,682
14,414,075
45,394,271
50,336,310
REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF
M ANAGEME NT I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE
The amounts shown as benefits received in the Board of Management remuneration tables in accordance with the Code correspond, in principle, to the amounts paid out for the fiscal year in question.
In the introductory phase of the performance share plan (2017 to 2018), members of the Board of Management who were Board members as of December 31, 2016 generally received advances on the target amount, which in accordance
with the Code are reported in the tables as benefits received for the fiscal year in which the performance shares under the plan were allocated. Mr. Blume will receive corresponding advances for the performance period 2018-2020 (propor- tionate) and 2019-2021.
The amounts shown as "Benefits granted" in the Board of Management remuneration tables in accordance with the Code are based on 100% of the targets for the annual bonus and on the fair value at the grant date for the performance share plan.
REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE
HERBERT DIESS
Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG,
Chairman of the Brand Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars,
Volume brand group,
China
Benefits received
Benefits granted
€
2019
2018
2018
2019
2019 (minimum)
2019 (maximum)
Fixed remuneration
2,125,000
1,905,414
1,905,414
2,125,000
2,125,000
2,125,000
Fringe benefits
87,694
76,768
76,768
87,694
87,694
87,694
Total
2,212,694
1,982,182
1,982,182
2,212,694
2,212,694
2,212,694
One-yearperformance-related remuneration
4,288,002
3,055,182
2,564,750
3,045,000
-
5,481,000
Multiyear performance-related remuneration
540,445
2,603,867
2,840,468
3,350,046
-
7,660,000
LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019)
-
-
-
-
-
-
LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)
-
2,603,867
2,840,468
-
-
-
LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)
-
-
-
3,350,046
-
7,660,000
Phanton shares
540,445
-
-
-
-
-
Total1
7,041,141
7,641,230
7,387,400
8,607,740
2,212,694
15,353,694
Pension expense
1,354,053
850,620
850,620
1,354,053
1,354,053
1,354,053
Total remuneration
8,395,194
8,491,850
8,238,020
9,961,793
3,566,747
16,707,747
1 The fixed remuneration agreed with Mr. Diess for fiscal year 2018 is €1,905,414 (prorated for the term of office as a full member of the Board of Management up until April 12, 2018 and for the term of office as Chairman of the Board of Management starting April 13, 2018).
OLIVER BLUME
Chairman of the Board of Management of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG,
Sport & Luxury brand group
Joined: April 13, 2018
Benefits received
Benefits granted
€
2019
2018
2018
2019
2019 (minimum)
2019 (maximum)
Fixed remuneration
1,350,000
967,500
967,500
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
Fringe benefits
68,936
45,999
45,999
68,936
68,936
68,936
Total
1,418,936
1,013,499
1,013,499
1,418,936
1,418,936
1,418,936
One-yearperformance-related remuneration
1,901,085
1,152,506
967,500
1,500,0001
-
2,580,000
Multiyear performance-related remuneration
1,440,000
1,032,000
1,349,810
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)
-
1,032,000
1,349,810
-
-
-
LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)
1,440,000
-
-
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
Total
4,760,021
3,198,005
3,330,809
4,493,355
1,418,936
7,598,936
Pension expense
808,544
588,354
588,354
808,544
808,544
808,544
Total remuneration
5,568,565
3,786,359
3,919,163
5,301,899
2,227,480
8,407,480
1 In 2019, Mr. Blume was granted a maximum performance-related bonus payment by Porsche AG in the amount of €150,000 which is not taken into consideration in the remuneration from Volkswagen AG.
Group Management Report
REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM A N COR PORAT E GOVE RNA N CE CO DE
JOCHEM HEIZMANN
China
Left: January 10, 2019
Benefits received
Benefits granted
€
2019
2018
2018
Fixed remuneration
36,986
1,350,000
1,350,000
Fringe benefits
34,405
255,076
255,076
Total
71,391
1,605,076
1,605,076
One-yearperformance-related remuneration
52,085
1,608,147
1,350,000
Multiyear performance-related remuneration
1,068,593
1,440,000
1,799,918
LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019)
-
-
-
LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)
-
1,440,000
1,799,918
LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)
-
-
-
Phantom shares
1,068,593
-
-
Total
1,192,069
4,653,223
4,754,994
Pension expense
-
-
-
Total remuneration
1,192,069
4,653,223
4,754,994
2019
2019 (minimum)
2019 (maximum)
36,986
36,986
36,986
34,405
34,405
34,405
71,391
71,391
71,391
36,986
-
66,575
43,098
-
98,630
-
-
-
-
-
-
43,098
-
98,630
-
-
-
151,475
71,391
236,597
-
-
-
151,475
71,391
236,597
GUNNAR KILIAN
Human Resources
Joined: April 13, 2018
Benefits received
Benefits granted
€
2019
2018
2018
2019
2019 (minimum)
2019 (maximum)
Fixed remuneration
1,350,000
967,500
967,500
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
Fringe benefits
112,701
59,707
59,707
112,701
112,701
112,701
Total
1,462,701
1,027,207
1,027,207
1,462,701
1,462,701
1,462,701
One-yearperformance-related remuneration
1,901,085
1,152,506
967,500
1,350,000
-
2,430,000
Multiyear performance-related remuneration
-
-
1,349,810
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)
-
-
1,349,810
-
-
-
LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)
-
-
-
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
Total
3,363,786
2,179,713
3,344,517
4,387,120
1,462,701
7,492,701
Pension expense
886,559
703,228
703,228
886,559
886,559
886,559
Total remuneration
4,250,345
2,882,941
4,047,745
5,273,679
2,349,260
8,379,260
REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE
ANDREAS RENSCHLER
Chairman of the Board of Management of TRATON SE,
Truck & Bus brand group
Benefits received
Benefits granted
€
2019
2018
2018
2019
2019 (minimum)
2019 (maximum)
Fixed remuneration
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
Fringe benefits
259,755
246,305
246,305
259,755
259,755
259,755
Total
1,609,755
1,596,305
1,596,305
1,609,755
1,609,755
1,609,755
One-yearperformance-related remuneration
1,901,085
1,608,147
1,350,000
1,350,000
-
2,430,000
Multiyear performance-related remuneration
990,754
1,440,000
1,799,918
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019)
-
-
-
-
-
-
LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)
-
1,440,000
1,799,918
-
-
-
LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)
-
-
-
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
Phanton shares
990,754
-
-
-
-
-
Total
4,501,594
4,644,452
4,746,223
4,534,174
1,609,755
7,639,755
Pension expense
5,025,570
5,249,526
5,249,526
5,025,570
5,025,570
5,025,570
Total remuneration
9,527,164
9,893,978
9,995,749
9,559,744
6,635,325
12,665,325
€
Fixed remuneration
Fringe benefits
Total
One-yearperformance-related remuneration
Multiyear performance-related remuneration
LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)
Total
Pension expense
Total remuneration
ABRAHAM SCHOT
Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG,
Premium brand group
Joined: January 1, 2019
Benefits received
Benefits granted
2019
2018
2018
2019
2019 (minimum)
2019 (maximum)
1,350,000
-
-
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
460,079
-
-
460,079
460,079
460,079
1,810,079
-
-
1,810,079
1,810,079
1,810,079
1,901,085
-
-
1,350,000
-
2,430,000
-
-
-
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
-
-
-
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
3,711,164
-
-
4,734,498
1,810,079
7,840,079
2,222,572
-
-
2,222,572
2,222,572
2,222,572
5,933,736
-
-
6,957,070
4,032,651
10,062,651
Group Management Report
REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM A N COR PORAT E GOVE RNA N CE CO DE
STEFAN SOMMER
Components & Procurement
Joined: September 1, 2018
Benefits received
Benefits granted
€
2019
2018
2018
2019
2019 (minimum)
2019 (maximum)
Fixed remuneration
1,350,000
450,000
450,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
Fringe benefits
519,019
129,020
129,020
519,019
519,019
519,019
Total
1,869,019
579,020
579,020
1,869,019
1,869,019
1,869,019
One-yearperformance-related remuneration
1,901,085
536,049
450,000
1,350,000
-
2,430,000
Multiyear performance-related remuneration
-
-
488,446
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)
-
-
488,446
-
-
-
LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)
-
-
-
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
Total1
4,019,019
1,295,687
1,517,466
4,793,438
4,019,019
7,899,019
Pension expense
761,437
270,997
270,997
761,437
761,437
761,437
Total remuneration
4,780,456
1,566,684
1,788,463
5,554,875
4,780,456
8,660,456
1 Benefits received and the minimum amount for 2019 and benefits received for 2018 (prorated) include a top-up amount on the minimum remuneration of €3.5 million.
HILTRUD DOROTHEA WERNER
Integrity & Legal Affairs
Benefits received
Benefits granted
€
2019
2018
2018
Fixed remuneration
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
Fringe benefits
115,159
172,095
172,095
Total
1,465,159
1,522,095
1,522,095
One-yearperformance-related remuneration
1,901,085
1,608,147
1,350,000
Multiyear performance-related remuneration
-
-
1,799,918
LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019)
-
-
-
LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)
-
-
1,799,918
LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)
-
-
-
Total
3,366,244
3,130,242
4,672,013
Pension expense
956,364
953,404
953,404
Total remuneration
4,322,608
4,083,646
5,625,417
2019
2019 (minimum)
2019 (maximum)
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
115,159
115,159
115,159
1,465,159
1,465,159
1,465,159
1,350,000
-
2,430,000
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
4,389,578
1,465,159
7,495,159
956,364
956,364
956,364
5,345,942
2,421,523
8,451,523
REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE
FRANK WITTER
Finance & IT
Benefits received
Benefits granted
€
2019
2018
2018
2019
2019 (minimum)
2019 (maximum)
Fixed remuneration
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
1,350,000
Fringe benefits
62,781
63,363
63,363
62,781
62,781
62,781
Total
1,412,781
1,413,363
1,413,363
1,412,781
1,412,781
1,412,781
One-yearperformance-related remuneration
1,901,085
1,608,147
1,350,000
1,350,000
-
2,430,000
Multiyear performance-related remuneration
249,128
1,440,000
1,799,918
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019)
-
-
-
-
-
-
LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)
-
1,440,000
1,799,918
-
-
-
LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)
-
-
-
1,574,419
-
3,600,000
Phanton shares
249,128
-
-
-
-
-
Total
3,562,994
4,461,510
4,563,281
4,337,200
1,412,781
7,442,781
Pension expense
886,120
849,556
849,556
886,120
886,120
886,120
Total remuneration
4,449,114
5,311,066
5,412,837
5,223,320
2,298,901
8,328,901
84 Remuneration Report
PO ST - EMP LOYME NT B EN EFI T S
In the event of regular termination of their service on the Board of Management, the members of the Board of Management are entitled to a pension, including a surviving dependents' pension, as well as the use of company cars for the period in which they receive their pension. The agreed benefits are paid or made available when the Board of Management member reaches the age of 63. As a departure from this principle, Mr. Renschler is able to start drawing his pension when he reaches the age of 62.
The retirement provision for members of the Board of Management with a pension commitment based on final remuneration is calculated as a percentage of the fixed remuneration, starting from 50%. For Mr. Heizmann and Mr. Renschler the individual percentages rise by two percentage points for every year of service. In specific cases, credit is given for previous employment periods and retirement pensions earned. In a departure from this rule, a retirement pension entitlement of 62% of the fixed level of remuneration was set for Mr. Renschler on his appointment. The Supervisory Board has capped the percentage at 70%. These benefits are not broken down any further into performance- related components and long-term incentive components. Mr. Renschler reached a retirement pension entitlement of 70% of his fixed level of remuneration at the end of 2019. The increase in the fixed remuneration as a consequence of the remuneration system in place from fiscal year 2017 is therefore not taken into account for Mr. Heizmann and Mr. Renschler because their final salary pension commitment is based on a previous pension scheme. Current pensions are index-linked in accordance with the index-linking of the highest collectively agreed salary insofar as the application of section 16 of the Gesetz zur Verbesserung der betrieblichen Altersversorgung (BetrAVG - German Company Pension Act) does not lead to a larger increase.
For the members of the Board of Management of Volks- wagen AG appointed before February 24, 2017 with a defined contribution pension scheme, a contribution rate of 50% of the fixed remuneration applies. For the members of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG appointed after February 24, 2017 with a defined contribution pension scheme, a contribution rate of 40% of the fixed remuneration applies. The resulting amount will be credited to the pension account.
Ms. Werner, Mr. Blume, Mr. Diess, Mr. Kilian, Mr. Schot, Mr. Sommer and Mr. Witter received a defined contribution
plan, which is based in principle on a works agreement that also applies to the employees of Volkswagen AG covered by collective agreements and includes retirement, invalidity and surviving dependents' benefits. A pension contribution in the amount of 50% of the fixed level of remuneration for Ms. Werner, Mr. Diess and Mr. Witter and in the amount of 40% of the fixed level of remuneration for Mr. Blume, Mr. Kilian, Mr. Schott and Mr. Sommer is paid to Volkswagen Pension Trust e.V. at the end of the calendar year for each year they are appointed to the Board of Management. The annual pension contributions result in modules of what is, in princi- ple, a lifelong pension in line with the arrangements that also apply to employees covered by collective agreements. The individual pension modules vest immediately upon payment to Volkswagen Pension Trust e.V. Instead of a lifelong pension, benefits can optionally be paid out as a lump sum or in installments when the beneficiary reaches retirement age
currently 63 at the earliest. Volkswagen AG has assumed responsibility for pension entitlements due to Mr. Witter from the time before his service with the Company, although these cannot be claimed before he reaches the age of 60.
On December 31, 2019, the pension obligations for mem- bers of the Board of Management in accordance with IAS 19 amounted to €60.5 (55.8) million. €13.7 (11.9) million was added to the provision in the reporting period in accordance with IAS 19. Other benefits such as surviving dependents' pensions and the use of company cars are also factored into the measurement of pension provisions. The pension obli- gations measured in accordance with German GAAP amounted to €44.8 (45.9) million. Measured in accordance with German GAAP, €14.5 (9.5) million was added to the pro- vision in the reporting period.
Retired members of the Board of Management and their surviving dependents received €32.7 (44.0) million, or €32.7 (44.0) million measured in accordance with German GAAP, in the past year. Obligations for pensions for this group of persons measured in accordance with IAS 19 amounted to €373.7 (324.0) million, or €300.5 (276.2) million measured in accordance with German GAAP.
The following general rule applies to contracts for the first term of office of members of the Board of Management entered into after August 5, 2009: the retirement pension to be granted after a member of the Board of Management leaves the Company is payable when the member reaches the age of 63.
EARLY T ERM I NAT ION B E N EF IT S
If the appointment to the Board of Management is terminated for cause through no fault of the Board of Management member, the claims under Board of Management contracts entered into since November 20, 2009 are limited to a maximum of two years' remuneration, in accordance with the recommendation in section 4.2.3(4) of the Code (severance payment cap).
No severance payment is made if the appointment to the Board of Management is terminated for good reason for which the Board of Management member is responsible.
Remuneration Report
85
The members of the Board of Management are also entitled to a pension and to a surviving dependents' pension as well as the use of company cars for the period in which they receive their pension in the event of early termination of their service on the Board of Management.
Please refer to notes 43 and 46 to the consolidated financial statements and the notes to the annual financial statements of Volkswagen AG for more detailed individual disclosures relating to members of the Board of Management who left the Company in fiscal year 2019.
PEN SIO N S OF T H E MEMB ER S O F T H E BOA RD O F M ANAGEM EN T I N 2019 (P RIO R - YEA R FIGU R ES I N B RACKE TS)
Present values as of
€
Pension expense
December 311
Herbert Diess
1,354,053
5,592,969
(850,620)
(3,410,933)
Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018)
808,544
1,743,034
(588,354)
(588,354)
Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019)
-
-
-
(18,098,438)
Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018)
886,559
2,102,717
(703,228)
(703,228)
Andreas Renschler
5,025,570
29,609,167
(5,249,526)
(20,109,236)
Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019)
2,222,572
2,222,572
-
-
Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018)
761,437
1,228,940
(270,997)
(270,997)
Hiltrud Dorothea Werner
956,364
3,482,194
(953,404)
(1,872,035)
Frank Witter
886,120
14,474,204
(849,556)
(10,765,942)
-
-
Members of the Board of Management who left in the previous year
(1,053,684)
-
Total
12,901,219
60,455,797
(10,519,369)
(55,819,163)
1 The amount is reported in the total amount for defined benefit plans recognized in the balance sheet (see note 29 to the consolidated financial statements).
SU PERV IS ORY B OARD RE MU N ERAT ION
Following its regular review of Supervisory Board remu- neration, the Supervisory Board proposed a reorganization of the system of Supervisory Board remuneration to the 2017 Annual General Meeting, which was approved on May 10, 2017 with 99.98% of the votes cast. The remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG is comprised entirely of non-performance-related remuneration components. Remuneration for supervisory board work at subsidiaries continues in part to comprise a mix of non- performance-related and performance- related components.
The following applies to members of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG with effect from January 1, 2017:
Members of the Supervisory Board receive fixed remu- neration of €100,000 per fiscal year.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board receives fixed remuneration of €300,000, while the Deputy Chairman receives remuneration of €200,000.
For their work in the Supervisory Board committees, the members of the Supervisory Board also receive additional fixed remuneration of €50,000 per committee per fiscal year provided the committee met at least once per year for the performance of its duties. Memberships of the Nomination and Mediation Committees established in accordance with section 27(3) of the Mitbestimmungs- gesetz (MitbestG - German Codetermination Act) are not taken into account.
Committee chairpersons receive double this amount, while deputy chairpersons receive one-and-a-half times the com- mittee remuneration listed previously.
Membership of no more than two committees is taken into account, whereby the two functions with the highest remu- neration are counted if this maximum number is exceeded.
Supervisory Board members who belonged to the Super- visory Board or one of its committees for only part of the fiscal year receive proportionate remuneration.
Supervisory Board members receive an attendance fee of €1,000 for attending a meeting of the Supervisory Board or one of its committees; if several meetings are held on one day, the attendance fee is paid only once.
The remuneration and attendance fees are each payable
after the end of the fiscal year.
In fiscal year 2019, the members of the Supervisory Board received €5,327,155 (4,538,986). Of this figure, €2,290,833 related to the work of the Supervisory Board and €944,444 related to the work in the committees.
REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E SU PERVIS ORY B OAR D
FIXED
REMUNERA -
WORK IN THE
TION
COMMITTEES
OTHER 1
TOTAL
TOTAL
€
2019
2018
Hans Dieter Pötsch
300,000
100,000
525,500
925,500
584,500
Jörg Hofmann2
200,000
75,000
14,000
289,000
294,000
Hussain Ali Al Abdulla
100,000
-
5,000
105,000
108,000
Hessa Sultan Al Jaber
100,000
-
7,000
107,000
111,000
Bernd Althusmann3
100,000
50,000
7,000
157,000
155,194
Birgit Dietze2 (until May 31, 2019)
41,667
20,833
5,000
67,500
167,000
Hans-Peter Fischer2
100,000
-
7,000
107,000
114,000
Marianne Heiß (since February 14, 2018)
100,000
50,000
100,500
250,500
198,300
Uwe Hück2 (until February 8, 2019)
10,278
-
4,596
14,874
184,500
Johan Järvklo2
100,000
-
7,000
107,000
114,000
Ulrike Jakob2
100,000
-
6,000
106,000
112,000
Louise Kiesling
100,000
-
7,000
107,000
111,000
Peter Mosch2
100,000
100,000
190,500
390,500
346,589
Bertina Murkovic2
100,000
50,000
7,000
157,000
164,000
Bernd Osterloh2
100,000
125,000
162,000
387,000
264,233
Hans Michel Piëch
100,000
-
189,000
289,000
272,000
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche
100,000
150,000
185,000
435,000
412,500
Wolfgang Porsche
100,000
150,000
183,500
433,500
422,500
Conny Schönhardt2 (since June 21, 2019)
52,778
23,611
5,000
81,389
-
Athanasios Stimoniaris2
100,000
-
382,040
482,040
230,225
Stephan Weil3
100,000
50,000
13,000
163,000
164,000
Werner Weresch2 (since February 21, 2019)
86,111
-
79,241
165,352
-
Members of the Supervisory Board who left in the previous year
9,444
-
-
-
9,444
Total
2,290,833
944,444
2,091,877
5,327,155
4,538,985
Attendance fees, membership of other Group bodies (non-performance-related: €790,810; performance-related: €779,967).
These employee representatives have stated that they will transfer their Supervisory Board remuneration to the Hans Böckler Foundation in accordance with the guidelines issued by the German Confederation of Trade Unions (DGB).
Under section 5(3) of the Niedersächsisches Ministergesetz (German Act Governing Ministers of the State of Lower Saxony), these members of the Supervisory Board are obliged to transfer their Supervisory Board remuneration to the State of Lower Saxony as soon as and in so far as it exceeds €6,200 per annum. Remuneration is defined for this purpose as Supervisory Board remuneration and attendance fees exceeding the amount of €200.