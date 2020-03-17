Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/17 03:07:23 am
101.8 EUR   +4.53%
03:06aVOLKSWAGEN : Q4 Analyse 2019 (Englisch)
PU
02:41aVOLKSWAGEN : Remuneration Report 2019
PU
02:38aVolkswagen says coronavirus makes outlook impossible as 2019 profits rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Remuneration Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:41am EDT

70

Remuneration Report

Group Management Report

Remuneration Report

This chapter describes the main elements of the remuneration system for the Board of

Management. In addition, the Remuneration Report details the individualized remuneration of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG, broken down into components, as well as individualized pension provision disclosures for the members of the Board of Management.

PRI N CI PLE S OF B OARD OF M ANAG EMEN T RE MU N E RATIO N

Matters involving the remuneration system and the total remuneration of each individual member of the Volkswagen AG Board of Management are decided on by the Supervisory Board on the basis of the Executive Committee's recom- mendations. The remuneration system implements the requirements of the Aktiengesetz (AktG - German Stock Corporation Act) and the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (the Code) in the version dated February 7, 2017. In particular, the remuneration structure is focused on ensuring sustainable business development in accordance with the Gesetz zur Angemessenheit der Vorstandsvergütung (VorstAG - German Act on the Appropriateness of Executive Board Remuneration) and section 87(1) of the AktG.

At the beginning of 2017, the Supervisory Board of Volks- wagen AG resolved to adjust the remuneration system of the Board of Management with effect from January 1, 2017. The system for remuneration of the Board of Management was approved by the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2017 with 80.96% of the votes cast. The adjustment, in which the Supervisory Board was assisted by renowned, independent external remuneration and legal consultants, resulted in an alignment with the Group strategy.

The level of the Board of Management remuneration should be appropriate and attractive in the context of the Com- pany's national and international peer group. Criteria include the tasks of the individual Board of Management member, their personal performance, the economic situation, and the performance of and outlook for the Company, as well as how customary the remuneration is when measured against the peer group and the remuneration structure that applies to other areas of Volkswagen. In this context, comparative studies on remuneration are conducted on a regular basis.

COMPO N E NT S O F BOAR D OF M A NAGEM EN T RE MU N ERATI ON

In this section, we provide an overview of the Board of Man- agement's remuneration system before going into the components of the remuneration for the reporting period.

Overview of the remuneration system

The remuneration system of the Board of Management comprises non-performance-related and performance-related components. The performance-related remuneration consists of an annual bonus with a one-year assessment period and a long-term incentive (LTI) in the form of a performance share plan with a forward-lookingthree-year term. The performance share plan is linked to business development in the next three years and is thus based on a multiyear, forward- looking assessment that reflects both positive and negative developments. The non-performance-related component creates an incentive for individual members of the Board of Management to perform their duties in the best interests of the Company and to fulfill their obligation to act with proper business prudence without needing to focus on merely short- term performance targets. The performance-related compo- nents, dependent among other criteria on the financial performance of the Company, serve to ensure the long-term impact of behavioral incentives.

If 100% of the targets agreed with each of the members of the Board of Management are achieved, the annual target remuneration for each member will amount to a total of €4,500,000 (corresponding to a fixed remuneration of €1,350,000, a target amount from the annual bonus of €1,350,000 and a target amount from the performance share plan of €1,800,000). The annual target remuneration for the

Group Management Report

Remuneration Report

71

Chairman of the Board of Management amounts to a total of €9,000,000 (fixed remuneration of €2,125,000, a target amount from the annual bonus of €3,045,000, and a target amount from the performance share plan of €3,830,000).

Annual minimum remuneration of €3.5 million (sum of fixed remuneration, annual bonus, LTI and any special pay- ments) was contractually agreed with Mr. Sommer.

Non-performance-related remuneration

The non-performance-related remuneration comprises fixed remuneration and fringe benefits. Since 2018, separate remuneration is no longer provided for appointments assumed at Group companies, but is covered by the fixed remuneration. The fringe benefits result from noncash benefits and include in particular the use of operating assets such as company cars and the payment of insurance premiums. Taxes due on these noncash benefits are mainly borne by Volkswagen AG.

The fixed level of remuneration is reviewed regularly and adjusted if necessary.

Performance-related remuneration

The performance-related/variable remuneration consists of an annual performance-related bonus with a one-year assessment period and a long-term incentive (LTI) in the form of a performance share plan with a forward-lookingthree-year term (long-term incentive components) and phantom preferred shares. The components of performance-related/

variable remuneration reflect both positive and negative developments.

The Supervisory Board may cap the performance-related/ variable remuneration components in the event of extraordinary developments.

Annual bonus

The annual bonus is based upon the result for the respective fiscal year. Operating profit achieved by the Volkswagen Group plus the proportionate operating profit of the Chinese joint ventures form half of the basis for the annual bonus, with operating return on sales achieved by the Volkswagen Group making up the second half. Each of the two components of the annual bonus are only payable if certain thresholds are reached or exceeded.

The calculated payment amount may be individually reduced by up to 20% (multiplier of 0.8) or increased by up to 20% (multiplier of 1.2) by the Supervisory Board, taking into account the degree of achievement of individual targets agreed between the Supervisory Board and the respective member of the Board of Management, as well as the success of the full Board of Management in transforming the Volkswagen Group by transferring employees to new areas of activity.

The payment amount for the annual bonus is capped at 180% of the target amount for the annual bonus. The cap arises from 150% of the maximum financial target achievement and a performance factor of a maximum of 1.2.

72

Remuneration Report

Group Management Report

CALCULATION OF THE PAYMENT AMOUNT FOR THE ANNUAL BONUS

×

=

TARGET

TARGET ACHIEVEMENT

ANNUAL BONUS

Company bonus

×

Performance factor

Operational KPIs

Multiplier

Payment amount

(0 - 150% target achievement)

(0.8 - 1.2)

50 PERCENT COMPONENT 1

50 PERCENT COMPONENT 2

Target achievement in percent

Target achievement in percent

150

150

100

100

50

50

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Operating result including Chinese joint

Operating return on sales in percent

ventures (proportionate) in € billion

COMPO N E NT 1: OPERAT I NG RE SU LT I NCLU D I NG

CH I N E SE J OI NT V ENTU RE S (PROP ORT IO NATE )

COMPO N E NT 2: OPERAT I NG RETU RN O N SAL ES

€ billion

2018

2019

%

2018

2019

Maximum threshold

25.0

25.0

Maximum threshold

8.0

8.0

100% level of target

17.0

17.0

100% level of target

6.0

6.0

Minimum threshold

9.0

9.0

Minimum threshold

4.0

4.0

Actual

18.5

21.4

Actual

5.9

6.7

Target achievement (in %)

110

127

Target achievement (in %)

98

118

Group Management Report

Performance share plan - long-term incentive (LTI)

The LTI is granted to the Board of Management annually in the form of a performance share plan. Each performance period of the performance share plan has a term of three years. At the time the LTI is granted, the annual target amount under the LTI is converted on the basis of the initial reference price of Volkswagen's preferred shares into performance shares of Volkswagen AG, which are allocated to the respective member of the Board of Management purely for calculation purposes. The conversion is performed based on the unweighted average of the closing prices of Volkswagen's preferred shares for the last 30 trading days preceding January 1 of a given fiscal year. At the end of each year, the number of performance shares is determined definitively for one-third of the three-year performance period based on the degree of target achievement for the annual earnings per Volkswagen preferred share (EPS - earnings per share per preferred share in €). A prerequisite for this is that a threshold is reached.

Remuneration Report

73

PERFORM ANCE P ERIOD 2017 - 2019

2017

2018

2019

Maximum threshold

30.0

30.0

30.0

100% level of target

20.0

20.0

20.0

Minimum threshold

10.0

10.0

10.0

Actual

22.69

23.63

26.66

Target achievement (in %)

113

118

133

PERFORM ANCE P ERIOD 2018 - 2020

2018

2019

Maximum threshold

30.0

30.0

100% level of target

20.0

20.0

Minimum threshold

10.0

10.0

Actual

23.63

26.66

Target achievement (in %)

118

133

PERFORM ANCE P ERIOD 2019 - 2021

2019

Maximum threshold

30.0

100% level of target

20.0

Minimum threshold

10.0

Actual

26.66

Target achievement (in %)

133

74

Remuneration Report

Group Management Report

After the end of the three-year term of the performance share

If the employment contract of a member of the Board of

plan, a cash settlement takes place. The payment amount

Management concludes prior to the end of the performance

corresponds to the final number of determined performance

period due to extraordinary termination based on good

shares, multiplied by the closing reference price at the end of

cause, or if the member of the Board of Management starts

the three-year period plus a dividend equivalent for the

working for a competitor (also referred to as "bad-leaver

relevant term. The closing reference price is the unweighted

cases"), the unpaid performance shares will expire. For mem-

average of the closing prices for Volkswagen's preferred

bers of the Board of Management who held their seat as of

shares for the 30 trading days preceding the last day of the

December 31, 2016, this rule only applies in the event of a

three-year performance period. The dividend equivalent

reappointment or new appointment.

corresponds to the dividends distributed during the holding

In connection with the appointment of the Chairman of

period on a genuine Volkswagen preferred share.

the Board of Management, the employment contract of

Mr. Diess was terminated by mutual agreement in 2018 and a

new employment contract was entered into, whereby the

expiry rule described above applies from the 2018 -2020

PERFORMANCE PERIOD

performance period onwards.

2017-2019

2018-2020

2019-2021

Ms. Werner was appointed as a member of the Board of

Management in 2017. Mr. Blume, Mr. Kilian and Mr. Sommer

Initial reference price

127.84

169.42

147.08

were newly appointed to the Board of Management in 2018,

followed by Mr. Schot in 2019.

Closing reference price

177.44

- 1

- 1

Dividend equivalent

In the introductory phase of the performance share plan

2017

2.06

-

-

(2017-2018), the members of the Board of Management who

were Board members as of December 31, 2016 will generally

2018

3.96

3.96

-

receive advances of 80% of their target amount. Mr. Blume

2019

4.86

4.86

4.86

will receive corresponding advances for the performance

1 Determined at the end of the performance period.

periods 2018-2020 (proportionate) and 2019-2021. The two

advances will each be paid after the first year of the per-

The payment amount under the performance share plan is

formance period. Final settlement is based on actual achieve-

limited to 200% of the target amount. The payment amount

ment of targets at the end of the relevant three-year perfor-

is reduced by 20% if the average ratio of capex to sales reve-

mance period.

nue or the R&D ratio in the Automotive Division of the last

three years is smaller than 5%.

Group Management Report

Remuneration Report

75

CALCULATION OF THE PAYMENT AMOUNT FROM THE PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

TARGET

PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT

PRICE PERFORMANCE

LTI

÷

AND DIVIDENDS

Provisional

Final number determined for 1/3

Final

Closing reference price

Initial

Payment

performance shares

of provisional performance shares

performance shares ×

plus dividend

=

reference price

amount

(number)

multiplied by annual target achievement EPS

(number)

over term

per preferred share

×

×

×

Target achievement EPS per preferred share

Fiscal year 1

Fiscal year 2

Fiscal year 3

I N F ORM AT IO N O N TH E PE RF ORM ANCE SHA RE S

PERFORMANCE PERIOD

PERFORMANCE PERIOD

PERFORMANCE PERIOD

2017 - 2019

2018 - 2020

2019 - 2021

Number of

Number of

Number of

performance

performance

performance

shares allocated

Fair value

shares allocated

Fair value

shares allocated

Fair value

at the grant date

at the grant date

at the grant date

at the grant date

at the grant date

at the grant date

Herbert Diess

14,080

2,048,640

19,212

2,840,468

26,040

3,350,046

Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018)

-

-

7,614

1,349,810

12,238

1,574,419

Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019)

14,080

2,031,040

10,624

1,799,918

335

43,098

Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018)

-

-

7,614

1,349,810

12,238

1,574,419

Andreas Renschler

14,080

1,891,648

10,624

1,799,918

12,238

1,574,419

Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019)

-

-

-

-

12,238

1,574,419

Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018)

-

-

3,541

488,446

12,238

1,574,419

Hiltrud Dorothea Werner

12,907

1,856,672

10,624

1,799,918

12,238

1,574,419

Frank Witter

14,080

2,025,408

10,624

1,799,918

12,238

1,574,419

Total

69,227

9,853,408

80,477

13,228,206

112,041

14,414,075

Comprehensive

Comprehensive

income 2019

income 2018

arising from

arising from

Provision as of

Intrinsic value as of

performance

Provision as of

Intrinsic value as of

performance

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2019

shares

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 20181

shares

Herbert Diess

3,504,374

3,687,200

3,490,713

2,617,527

1,616,319

1,547,771

Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018)

984,260

-

1,614,937

401,323

-

401,323

Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019)

2,934,421

1,767,329

951,793

3,422,628

2,362,898

759,638

Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018)

2,016,260

-

1,614,937

401,323

-

401,323

Andreas Renschler

5,572,774

3,879,394

1,713,961

5,298,813

2,362,898

1,991,565

Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019)

3,925,694

-

3,925,694

-

-

-

Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018)

1,415,440

-

1,317,674

97,766

-

97,766

Hiltrud Dorothea Werner

5,019,403

2,782,969

2,852,956

2,166,448

-

1,542,922

Frank Witter

6,981,087

3,879,394

2,054,256

6,366,831

2,362,898

2,678,125

Total

32,353,713

15,996,286

19,536,920

20,772,660

8,705,012

9,420,432

1 Adjusted

76

Remuneration Report

Group Management Report

The number of performance shares equals the provisional performance shares allocated at the grant date of the performance share plan. The fair value as at the grant date was determined using a recognized valuation technique.

To determine their amount, the performance shares expected for future performance periods were taken into account in addition to the provisional performance shares determined or allocated for the performance periods 2017- 2019, 2018-2020 and 2019-2021. The amount therefore depends on the individual contract term and the relevant vesting arrangements for the performance shares. The intrinsic value was calculated in accordance with IFRS 2 and corresponds to the amount that the members of the Board of Management would have received if they had stepped down on December 31, 2019. Only the nonforfeitable (vested) performance shares at the reporting date are included in the calculation. The intrinsic value was calculated based on the unweighted average share price for the last 30 trading days (Xetra closing prices of Volkswagen's preferred shares) preceding December 31, 2019, taking the dividends paid per preferred share during the performance period into account. The net value of all amounts recognized in income for the performance shares in fiscal year 2019 is recorded in "Com- prehensive income 2019 arising from performance shares" according to the IFRSs.

Phantom preferred shares

The phantom preferred shares for the remuneration withheld for 2015 formed part of the Board of Management remuneration until they were paid out in 2019.

Total remuneration cap

In addition to the cap on the individual variable components of the remuneration for the members of the Board of Man- agement, the annual benefits received according to the Code, consisting of fixed remuneration and the variable remuneration components (i.e. annual bonus and performance share plan) for one fiscal year may not exceed an amount of €10,000,000 for the Chairman of the Board of Management and €5,500,000 for each member of the Board of Manage- ment. If the total remuneration cap is exceeded, the variable components will be reduced proportionately.

Regular review and adjustment

The Supervisory Board regularly reviews and, if necessary, adjusts the level of the total remuneration cap and the individual targets.

Other agreements

Members of the Board of Management with contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2010 are entitled to payment of their normal remuneration for six to twelve months in the event of illness. Contracts entered into before that date grant remuneration for six months. In the event of disability, they are entitled to the retirement pension.

Surviving dependents receive a widow's pension of 66 % and orphans' benefits of 20% of the former member of the Board of Management's pension. Contracts with members of the Board of Management whose first term of office began after April 1, 2015, provide for an entitlement - in line with the principles of the works agreement that also applies to employees of Volkswagen AG covered by collective agreements - to a widow's pension of 60%, an orphan's benefit of 10% for half-orphans and an orphan's benefit of 20% for full orphans, based in each case on the former member of the Board of Management's pension.

Group Management Report

Remuneration Report

77

B EN EF IT S BASE D ON PHAN TOM P REFE RRE D S HAR ES FROM T H E REMU N ERAT ION WIT H H ELD FOR F ISCA L YEA R 2 0 15

At its meeting on April 22, 2016, Volkswagen AG's Supervisory Board accepted the offer made by the members of the Board of Management to withhold 30% of the variable remuneration for fiscal year 2015 for the Board of Management members active on the date of the resolution and to make its disposal subject to future share price performance.

This was effected by first converting the amount withheld based on the average share price for the 30 trading days preceding April 22, 2016 (initial reference price) into phantom preferred shares of Volkswagen AG with a three-year holding period and, at the same time, defining a target reference price corresponding to 125% of the initial reference price. During the holding period, the holders of phantom preferred shares were entitled to dividend equivalents in the amount of the dividends paid on real preferred shares.

The shares were generally reconverted and paid out when the three-year holding period had expired or - in the event that members retired from office early - at the time they did so.

To determine the payment amount, the average share price for the 30 trading days preceding the last day of the

holding period, i.e. April 22, 2019, or the date on which members left the company, was calculated (closing reference price). The difference between the target reference price and the initial reference price was deducted from the closing reference price, and the dividends distributed on one real Volks- wagen preferred share during the holding period (dividend equivalent) were added to the closing reference price. The figure thus calculated was multiplied by the number of phantom preferred shares so as to calculate the amount to be paid to each Board of Management member. This ensured that

  • excluding the dividend equivalents accrued - the amount withheld was only paid out in full if the initial reference price of the preferred share increased by at least 25%.
    In January of fiscal year 2019, Mr. Heizmann retired from the Board of Management as per contract.
    The number of phantom preferred shares granted on April 22, 2016 to members of the Board of Management who were in office at the time did not change in fiscal year 2019 (as of settlement in April 2019). In the year under review, the change in fair value of the phantom shares led to the recog- nition of an expense of €0.1 million (previous year: total income of €0.6 million).

I N F ORM AT IO N O N TH E P HA N TOM P RE FE RRE D S HA RE S H EL D I N 2 0 1 9

Comprehensive

Comprehensive

income 2019

income 2018

arising from

arising from

Number of

Provision

Provision

Intrinsic value

Intrinsic value

phantom

phantom

phantom shares

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

preferred shares

preferred shares

Herbert Diess

4,317

-

512,740

-

540,704

27,705

- 83,688

Jochem Heizmann

(until January 10, 2019)

8,633

-

1,025,361

-

1,081,283

43,232

- 167,356

Andreas Renschler

7,914

-

939,964

-

991,229

50,791

- 153,418

Frank Witter

1,990

-

236,357

-

249,248

12,771

- 38,577

Total

22,854

-

2,714,422

-

2,862,464

134,499

- 443,040

78

Remuneration Report

Group Management Report

REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T I N ACCO RDAN C E WI TH T H E G ER M AN COMME RCI AL COD E

2019

2018

Non-performance-

Performance-

Long-term

related

related

incentive

Total

Total

component

component

component

remuneration

remuneration

Herbert Diess

2,212,694

4,288,002

3,350,046

9,850,742

7,877,832

Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018)

1,418,936

1,901,085

1,574,419

4,894,440

3,515,815

Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019)

71,391

52,085

43,098

166,574

5,013,141

Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018)

1,462,701

1,901,085

1,574,419

4,938,205

3,529,523

Andreas Renschler

1,609,755

1,901,085

1,574,419

5,085,259

5,004,370

Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019)

1,810,079

1,901,085

1,574,419

5,285,583

-

Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018)

1,869,019

1,901,085

1,574,419

5,344,523

1,603,515

Hiltrud Dorothea Werner

1,465,159

1,901,085

1,574,419

4,940,663

4,930,160

Frank Witter

1,412,781

1,901,085

1,574,419

4,888,285

4,821,428

Members of the Board of Management who left in the

previous year

-

-

-

-

14,040,526

Total

13,332,515

17,647,682

14,414,075

45,394,271

50,336,310

REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF

M ANAGEME NT I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE

The amounts shown as benefits received in the Board of Management remuneration tables in accordance with the Code correspond, in principle, to the amounts paid out for the fiscal year in question.

In the introductory phase of the performance share plan (2017 to 2018), members of the Board of Management who were Board members as of December 31, 2016 generally received advances on the target amount, which in accordance

with the Code are reported in the tables as benefits received for the fiscal year in which the performance shares under the plan were allocated. Mr. Blume will receive corresponding advances for the performance period 2018-2020 (propor- tionate) and 2019-2021.

The amounts shown as "Benefits granted" in the Board of Management remuneration tables in accordance with the Code are based on 100% of the targets for the annual bonus and on the fair value at the grant date for the performance share plan.

Group Management Report

Remuneration Report

79

REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE

HERBERT DIESS

Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG,

Chairman of the Brand Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars,

Volume brand group,

China

Benefits received

Benefits granted

2019

2018

2018

2019

2019 (minimum)

2019 (maximum)

Fixed remuneration

2,125,000

1,905,414

1,905,414

2,125,000

2,125,000

2,125,000

Fringe benefits

87,694

76,768

76,768

87,694

87,694

87,694

Total

2,212,694

1,982,182

1,982,182

2,212,694

2,212,694

2,212,694

One-yearperformance-related remuneration

4,288,002

3,055,182

2,564,750

3,045,000

-

5,481,000

Multiyear performance-related remuneration

540,445

2,603,867

2,840,468

3,350,046

-

7,660,000

LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019)

-

-

-

-

-

-

LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)

-

2,603,867

2,840,468

-

-

-

LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)

-

-

-

3,350,046

-

7,660,000

Phanton shares

540,445

-

-

-

-

-

Total1

7,041,141

7,641,230

7,387,400

8,607,740

2,212,694

15,353,694

Pension expense

1,354,053

850,620

850,620

1,354,053

1,354,053

1,354,053

Total remuneration

8,395,194

8,491,850

8,238,020

9,961,793

3,566,747

16,707,747

1 The fixed remuneration agreed with Mr. Diess for fiscal year 2018 is €1,905,414 (prorated for the term of office as a full member of the Board of Management up until April 12, 2018 and for the term of office as Chairman of the Board of Management starting April 13, 2018).

OLIVER BLUME

Chairman of the Board of Management of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG,

Sport & Luxury brand group

Joined: April 13, 2018

Benefits received

Benefits granted

2019

2018

2018

2019

2019 (minimum)

2019 (maximum)

Fixed remuneration

1,350,000

967,500

967,500

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

Fringe benefits

68,936

45,999

45,999

68,936

68,936

68,936

Total

1,418,936

1,013,499

1,013,499

1,418,936

1,418,936

1,418,936

One-yearperformance-related remuneration

1,901,085

1,152,506

967,500

1,500,0001

-

2,580,000

Multiyear performance-related remuneration

1,440,000

1,032,000

1,349,810

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)

-

1,032,000

1,349,810

-

-

-

LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)

1,440,000

-

-

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

Total

4,760,021

3,198,005

3,330,809

4,493,355

1,418,936

7,598,936

Pension expense

808,544

588,354

588,354

808,544

808,544

808,544

Total remuneration

5,568,565

3,786,359

3,919,163

5,301,899

2,227,480

8,407,480

1 In 2019, Mr. Blume was granted a maximum performance-related bonus payment by Porsche AG in the amount of €150,000 which is not taken into consideration in the remuneration from Volkswagen AG.

80

Remuneration Report

Group Management Report

REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM A N COR PORAT E GOVE RNA N CE CO DE

JOCHEM HEIZMANN

China

Left: January 10, 2019

Benefits received

Benefits granted

2019

2018

2018

Fixed remuneration

36,986

1,350,000

1,350,000

Fringe benefits

34,405

255,076

255,076

Total

71,391

1,605,076

1,605,076

One-yearperformance-related remuneration

52,085

1,608,147

1,350,000

Multiyear performance-related remuneration

1,068,593

1,440,000

1,799,918

LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019)

-

-

-

LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)

-

1,440,000

1,799,918

LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)

-

-

-

Phantom shares

1,068,593

-

-

Total

1,192,069

4,653,223

4,754,994

Pension expense

-

-

-

Total remuneration

1,192,069

4,653,223

4,754,994

2019

2019 (minimum)

2019 (maximum)

36,986

36,986

36,986

34,405

34,405

34,405

71,391

71,391

71,391

36,986

-

66,575

43,098

-

98,630

-

-

-

-

-

-

43,098

-

98,630

-

-

-

151,475

71,391

236,597

-

-

-

151,475

71,391

236,597

GUNNAR KILIAN

Human Resources

Joined: April 13, 2018

Benefits received

Benefits granted

2019

2018

2018

2019

2019 (minimum)

2019 (maximum)

Fixed remuneration

1,350,000

967,500

967,500

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

Fringe benefits

112,701

59,707

59,707

112,701

112,701

112,701

Total

1,462,701

1,027,207

1,027,207

1,462,701

1,462,701

1,462,701

One-yearperformance-related remuneration

1,901,085

1,152,506

967,500

1,350,000

-

2,430,000

Multiyear performance-related remuneration

-

-

1,349,810

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)

-

-

1,349,810

-

-

-

LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)

-

-

-

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

Total

3,363,786

2,179,713

3,344,517

4,387,120

1,462,701

7,492,701

Pension expense

886,559

703,228

703,228

886,559

886,559

886,559

Total remuneration

4,250,345

2,882,941

4,047,745

5,273,679

2,349,260

8,379,260

Group Management Report

Remuneration Report

81

REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE

ANDREAS RENSCHLER

Chairman of the Board of Management of TRATON SE,

Truck & Bus brand group

Benefits received

Benefits granted

2019

2018

2018

2019

2019 (minimum)

2019 (maximum)

Fixed remuneration

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

Fringe benefits

259,755

246,305

246,305

259,755

259,755

259,755

Total

1,609,755

1,596,305

1,596,305

1,609,755

1,609,755

1,609,755

One-yearperformance-related remuneration

1,901,085

1,608,147

1,350,000

1,350,000

-

2,430,000

Multiyear performance-related remuneration

990,754

1,440,000

1,799,918

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019)

-

-

-

-

-

-

LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)

-

1,440,000

1,799,918

-

-

-

LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)

-

-

-

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

Phanton shares

990,754

-

-

-

-

-

Total

4,501,594

4,644,452

4,746,223

4,534,174

1,609,755

7,639,755

Pension expense

5,025,570

5,249,526

5,249,526

5,025,570

5,025,570

5,025,570

Total remuneration

9,527,164

9,893,978

9,995,749

9,559,744

6,635,325

12,665,325

Fixed remuneration

Fringe benefits

Total

One-yearperformance-related remuneration

Multiyear performance-related remuneration

LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)

Total

Pension expense

Total remuneration

ABRAHAM SCHOT

Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG,

Premium brand group

Joined: January 1, 2019

Benefits received

Benefits granted

2019

2018

2018

2019

2019 (minimum)

2019 (maximum)

1,350,000

-

-

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

460,079

-

-

460,079

460,079

460,079

1,810,079

-

-

1,810,079

1,810,079

1,810,079

1,901,085

-

-

1,350,000

-

2,430,000

-

-

-

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

-

-

-

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

3,711,164

-

-

4,734,498

1,810,079

7,840,079

2,222,572

-

-

2,222,572

2,222,572

2,222,572

5,933,736

-

-

6,957,070

4,032,651

10,062,651

82

Remuneration Report

Group Management Report

REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM A N COR PORAT E GOVE RNA N CE CO DE

STEFAN SOMMER

Components & Procurement

Joined: September 1, 2018

Benefits received

Benefits granted

2019

2018

2018

2019

2019 (minimum)

2019 (maximum)

Fixed remuneration

1,350,000

450,000

450,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

Fringe benefits

519,019

129,020

129,020

519,019

519,019

519,019

Total

1,869,019

579,020

579,020

1,869,019

1,869,019

1,869,019

One-yearperformance-related remuneration

1,901,085

536,049

450,000

1,350,000

-

2,430,000

Multiyear performance-related remuneration

-

-

488,446

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)

-

-

488,446

-

-

-

LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)

-

-

-

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

Total1

4,019,019

1,295,687

1,517,466

4,793,438

4,019,019

7,899,019

Pension expense

761,437

270,997

270,997

761,437

761,437

761,437

Total remuneration

4,780,456

1,566,684

1,788,463

5,554,875

4,780,456

8,660,456

1 Benefits received and the minimum amount for 2019 and benefits received for 2018 (prorated) include a top-up amount on the minimum remuneration of €3.5 million.

HILTRUD DOROTHEA WERNER

Integrity & Legal Affairs

Benefits received

Benefits granted

2019

2018

2018

Fixed remuneration

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

Fringe benefits

115,159

172,095

172,095

Total

1,465,159

1,522,095

1,522,095

One-yearperformance-related remuneration

1,901,085

1,608,147

1,350,000

Multiyear performance-related remuneration

-

-

1,799,918

LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019)

-

-

-

LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)

-

-

1,799,918

LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)

-

-

-

Total

3,366,244

3,130,242

4,672,013

Pension expense

956,364

953,404

953,404

Total remuneration

4,322,608

4,083,646

5,625,417

2019

2019 (minimum)

2019 (maximum)

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

115,159

115,159

115,159

1,465,159

1,465,159

1,465,159

1,350,000

-

2,430,000

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

4,389,578

1,465,159

7,495,159

956,364

956,364

956,364

5,345,942

2,421,523

8,451,523

Group Management Report

Remuneration Report

83

REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE

FRANK WITTER

Finance & IT

Benefits received

Benefits granted

2019

2018

2018

2019

2019 (minimum)

2019 (maximum)

Fixed remuneration

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

1,350,000

Fringe benefits

62,781

63,363

63,363

62,781

62,781

62,781

Total

1,412,781

1,413,363

1,413,363

1,412,781

1,412,781

1,412,781

One-yearperformance-related remuneration

1,901,085

1,608,147

1,350,000

1,350,000

-

2,430,000

Multiyear performance-related remuneration

249,128

1,440,000

1,799,918

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019)

-

-

-

-

-

-

LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020)

-

1,440,000

1,799,918

-

-

-

LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021)

-

-

-

1,574,419

-

3,600,000

Phanton shares

249,128

-

-

-

-

-

Total

3,562,994

4,461,510

4,563,281

4,337,200

1,412,781

7,442,781

Pension expense

886,120

849,556

849,556

886,120

886,120

886,120

Total remuneration

4,449,114

5,311,066

5,412,837

5,223,320

2,298,901

8,328,901

84 Remuneration Report

PO ST - EMP LOYME NT B EN EFI T S

In the event of regular termination of their service on the Board of Management, the members of the Board of Management are entitled to a pension, including a surviving dependents' pension, as well as the use of company cars for the period in which they receive their pension. The agreed benefits are paid or made available when the Board of Management member reaches the age of 63. As a departure from this principle, Mr. Renschler is able to start drawing his pension when he reaches the age of 62.

The retirement provision for members of the Board of Management with a pension commitment based on final remuneration is calculated as a percentage of the fixed remuneration, starting from 50%. For Mr. Heizmann and Mr. Renschler the individual percentages rise by two percentage points for every year of service. In specific cases, credit is given for previous employment periods and retirement pensions earned. In a departure from this rule, a retirement pension entitlement of 62% of the fixed level of remuneration was set for Mr. Renschler on his appointment. The Supervisory Board has capped the percentage at 70%. These benefits are not broken down any further into performance- related components and long-term incentive components. Mr. Renschler reached a retirement pension entitlement of 70% of his fixed level of remuneration at the end of 2019. The increase in the fixed remuneration as a consequence of the remuneration system in place from fiscal year 2017 is therefore not taken into account for Mr. Heizmann and Mr. Renschler because their final salary pension commitment is based on a previous pension scheme. Current pensions are index-linked in accordance with the index-linking of the highest collectively agreed salary insofar as the application of section 16 of the Gesetz zur Verbesserung der betrieblichen Altersversorgung (BetrAVG - German Company Pension Act) does not lead to a larger increase.

For the members of the Board of Management of Volks- wagen AG appointed before February 24, 2017 with a defined contribution pension scheme, a contribution rate of 50% of the fixed remuneration applies. For the members of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG appointed after February 24, 2017 with a defined contribution pension scheme, a contribution rate of 40% of the fixed remuneration applies. The resulting amount will be credited to the pension account.

Ms. Werner, Mr. Blume, Mr. Diess, Mr. Kilian, Mr. Schot, Mr. Sommer and Mr. Witter received a defined contribution

Group Management Report

plan, which is based in principle on a works agreement that also applies to the employees of Volkswagen AG covered by collective agreements and includes retirement, invalidity and surviving dependents' benefits. A pension contribution in the amount of 50% of the fixed level of remuneration for Ms. Werner, Mr. Diess and Mr. Witter and in the amount of 40% of the fixed level of remuneration for Mr. Blume, Mr. Kilian, Mr. Schott and Mr. Sommer is paid to Volkswagen Pension Trust e.V. at the end of the calendar year for each year they are appointed to the Board of Management. The annual pension contributions result in modules of what is, in princi- ple, a lifelong pension in line with the arrangements that also apply to employees covered by collective agreements. The individual pension modules vest immediately upon payment to Volkswagen Pension Trust e.V. Instead of a lifelong pension, benefits can optionally be paid out as a lump sum or in installments when the beneficiary reaches retirement age

  • currently 63 at the earliest. Volkswagen AG has assumed responsibility for pension entitlements due to Mr. Witter from the time before his service with the Company, although these cannot be claimed before he reaches the age of 60.
    On December 31, 2019, the pension obligations for mem- bers of the Board of Management in accordance with IAS 19 amounted to €60.5 (55.8) million. €13.7 (11.9) million was added to the provision in the reporting period in accordance with IAS 19. Other benefits such as surviving dependents' pensions and the use of company cars are also factored into the measurement of pension provisions. The pension obli- gations measured in accordance with German GAAP amounted to €44.8 (45.9) million. Measured in accordance with German GAAP, €14.5 (9.5) million was added to the pro- vision in the reporting period.
    Retired members of the Board of Management and their surviving dependents received €32.7 (44.0) million, or €32.7 (44.0) million measured in accordance with German GAAP, in the past year. Obligations for pensions for this group of persons measured in accordance with IAS 19 amounted to €373.7 (324.0) million, or €300.5 (276.2) million measured in accordance with German GAAP.
    The following general rule applies to contracts for the first term of office of members of the Board of Management entered into after August 5, 2009: the retirement pension to be granted after a member of the Board of Management leaves the Company is payable when the member reaches the age of 63.

Group Management Report

EARLY T ERM I NAT ION B E N EF IT S

If the appointment to the Board of Management is terminated for cause through no fault of the Board of Management member, the claims under Board of Management contracts entered into since November 20, 2009 are limited to a maximum of two years' remuneration, in accordance with the recommendation in section 4.2.3(4) of the Code (severance payment cap).

No severance payment is made if the appointment to the Board of Management is terminated for good reason for which the Board of Management member is responsible.

Remuneration Report

85

The members of the Board of Management are also entitled to a pension and to a surviving dependents' pension as well as the use of company cars for the period in which they receive their pension in the event of early termination of their service on the Board of Management.

Please refer to notes 43 and 46 to the consolidated financial statements and the notes to the annual financial statements of Volkswagen AG for more detailed individual disclosures relating to members of the Board of Management who left the Company in fiscal year 2019.

PEN SIO N S OF T H E MEMB ER S O F T H E BOA RD O F M ANAGEM EN T I N 2019 (P RIO R - YEA R FIGU R ES I N B RACKE TS)

Present values as of

Pension expense

December 311

Herbert Diess

1,354,053

5,592,969

(850,620)

(3,410,933)

Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018)

808,544

1,743,034

(588,354)

(588,354)

Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019)

-

-

-

(18,098,438)

Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018)

886,559

2,102,717

(703,228)

(703,228)

Andreas Renschler

5,025,570

29,609,167

(5,249,526)

(20,109,236)

Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019)

2,222,572

2,222,572

-

-

Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018)

761,437

1,228,940

(270,997)

(270,997)

Hiltrud Dorothea Werner

956,364

3,482,194

(953,404)

(1,872,035)

Frank Witter

886,120

14,474,204

(849,556)

(10,765,942)

-

-

Members of the Board of Management who left in the previous year

(1,053,684)

-

Total

12,901,219

60,455,797

(10,519,369)

(55,819,163)

1 The amount is reported in the total amount for defined benefit plans recognized in the balance sheet (see note 29 to the consolidated financial statements).

86 Remuneration Report

SU PERV IS ORY B OARD RE MU N ERAT ION

Following its regular review of Supervisory Board remu- neration, the Supervisory Board proposed a reorganization of the system of Supervisory Board remuneration to the 2017 Annual General Meeting, which was approved on May 10, 2017 with 99.98% of the votes cast. The remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG is comprised entirely of non-performance-related remuneration components. Remuneration for supervisory board work at subsidiaries continues in part to comprise a mix of non- performance-related and performance- related components.

The following applies to members of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG with effect from January 1, 2017:

  • Members of the Supervisory Board receive fixed remu- neration of €100,000 per fiscal year.
  • The Chairman of the Supervisory Board receives fixed remuneration of €300,000, while the Deputy Chairman receives remuneration of €200,000.
  • For their work in the Supervisory Board committees, the members of the Supervisory Board also receive additional fixed remuneration of €50,000 per committee per fiscal year provided the committee met at least once per year for the performance of its duties. Memberships of the Nomination and Mediation Committees established in accordance with section 27(3) of the Mitbestimmungs- gesetz (MitbestG - German Codetermination Act) are not taken into account.

Group Management Report

  • Committee chairpersons receive double this amount, while deputy chairpersons receive one-and-a-half times the com- mittee remuneration listed previously.
  • Membership of no more than two committees is taken into account, whereby the two functions with the highest remu- neration are counted if this maximum number is exceeded.
  • Supervisory Board members who belonged to the Super- visory Board or one of its committees for only part of the fiscal year receive proportionate remuneration.
  • Supervisory Board members receive an attendance fee of €1,000 for attending a meeting of the Supervisory Board or one of its committees; if several meetings are held on one day, the attendance fee is paid only once.
  • The remuneration and attendance fees are each payable

after the end of the fiscal year.

In fiscal year 2019, the members of the Supervisory Board received €5,327,155 (4,538,986). Of this figure, €2,290,833 related to the work of the Supervisory Board and €944,444 related to the work in the committees.

Group Management Report

Remuneration Report

87

REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E SU PERVIS ORY B OAR D

FIXED

REMUNERA -

WORK IN THE

TION

COMMITTEES

OTHER 1

TOTAL

TOTAL

2019

2018

Hans Dieter Pötsch

300,000

100,000

525,500

925,500

584,500

Jörg Hofmann2

200,000

75,000

14,000

289,000

294,000

Hussain Ali Al Abdulla

100,000

-

5,000

105,000

108,000

Hessa Sultan Al Jaber

100,000

-

7,000

107,000

111,000

Bernd Althusmann3

100,000

50,000

7,000

157,000

155,194

Birgit Dietze2 (until May 31, 2019)

41,667

20,833

5,000

67,500

167,000

Hans-Peter Fischer2

100,000

-

7,000

107,000

114,000

Marianne Heiß (since February 14, 2018)

100,000

50,000

100,500

250,500

198,300

Uwe Hück2 (until February 8, 2019)

10,278

-

4,596

14,874

184,500

Johan Järvklo2

100,000

-

7,000

107,000

114,000

Ulrike Jakob2

100,000

-

6,000

106,000

112,000

Louise Kiesling

100,000

-

7,000

107,000

111,000

Peter Mosch2

100,000

100,000

190,500

390,500

346,589

Bertina Murkovic2

100,000

50,000

7,000

157,000

164,000

Bernd Osterloh2

100,000

125,000

162,000

387,000

264,233

Hans Michel Piëch

100,000

-

189,000

289,000

272,000

Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

100,000

150,000

185,000

435,000

412,500

Wolfgang Porsche

100,000

150,000

183,500

433,500

422,500

Conny Schönhardt2 (since June 21, 2019)

52,778

23,611

5,000

81,389

-

Athanasios Stimoniaris2

100,000

-

382,040

482,040

230,225

Stephan Weil3

100,000

50,000

13,000

163,000

164,000

Werner Weresch2 (since February 21, 2019)

86,111

-

79,241

165,352

-

Members of the Supervisory Board who left in the previous year

9,444

-

-

-

9,444

Total

2,290,833

944,444

2,091,877

5,327,155

4,538,985

  1. Attendance fees, membership of other Group bodies (non-performance-related: €790,810; performance-related: €779,967).
  2. These employee representatives have stated that they will transfer their Supervisory Board remuneration to the Hans Böckler Foundation in accordance with the guidelines issued by the German Confederation of Trade Unions (DGB).
  3. Under section 5(3) of the Niedersächsisches Ministergesetz (German Act Governing Ministers of the State of Lower Saxony), these members of the Supervisory Board are obliged to transfer their Supervisory Board remuneration to the State of Lower Saxony as soon as and in so far as it exceeds €6,200 per annum. Remuneration is defined for this purpose as Supervisory Board remuneration and attendance fees exceeding the amount of €200.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 06:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:06aVOLKSWAGEN : Q4 Analyse 2019 (Englisch)
PU
02:41aVOLKSWAGEN : Remuneration Report 2019
PU
02:38aVolkswagen says coronavirus makes outlook impossible as 2019 profits rise
RE
02:31aVOLKSWAGEN : Corporate Governance Report 2019
PU
02:16aVOLKSWAGEN : brought fiscal year 2019 to a successful conclusion with improved f..
PU
02:14aVolkswagen says coronavirus makes outlook impossible as 2019 profits rise
RE
03/16Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen Halt Production in Parts of Europe -- 4th Update
DJ
03/16Carmakers put brakes on European production as coronavirus hits
RE
03/16AUDI RS 5 DTM : new clothes for the championship winning car
AQ
03/16Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen Halt Production in Parts of Europe -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 252 B
EBIT 2020 18 088 M
Net income 2020 14 336 M
Finance 2020 24 442 M
Yield 2020 7,15%
P/E ratio 2020 3,43x
P/E ratio 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
EV / Sales2021 0,08x
Capitalization 52 011 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 197,69  €
Last Close Price 97,39  €
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-44.74%58 042
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.27%155 020
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.94%36 249
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.62%30 009
BMW AG-45.19%29 062
DAIMLER AG-53.58%27 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group