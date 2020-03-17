Volkswagen : Remuneration Report 2019 0 03/17/2020 | 02:41am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 70 Remuneration Report Group Management Report Remuneration Report This chapter describes the main elements of the remuneration system for the Board of Management. In addition, the Remuneration Report details the individualized remuneration of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG, broken down into components, as well as individualized pension provision disclosures for the members of the Board of Management. PRI N CI PLE S OF B OARD OF M ANAG EMEN T RE MU N E RATIO N Matters involving the remuneration system and the total remuneration of each individual member of the Volkswagen AG Board of Management are decided on by the Supervisory Board on the basis of the Executive Committee's recom- mendations. The remuneration system implements the requirements of the Aktiengesetz (AktG - German Stock Corporation Act) and the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (the Code) in the version dated February 7, 2017. In particular, the remuneration structure is focused on ensuring sustainable business development in accordance with the Gesetz zur Angemessenheit der Vorstandsvergütung (VorstAG - German Act on the Appropriateness of Executive Board Remuneration) and section 87(1) of the AktG. At the beginning of 2017, the Supervisory Board of Volks- wagen AG resolved to adjust the remuneration system of the Board of Management with effect from January 1, 2017. The system for remuneration of the Board of Management was approved by the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2017 with 80.96% of the votes cast. The adjustment, in which the Supervisory Board was assisted by renowned, independent external remuneration and legal consultants, resulted in an alignment with the Group strategy. The level of the Board of Management remuneration should be appropriate and attractive in the context of the Com- pany's national and international peer group. Criteria include the tasks of the individual Board of Management member, their personal performance, the economic situation, and the performance of and outlook for the Company, as well as how customary the remuneration is when measured against the peer group and the remuneration structure that applies to other areas of Volkswagen. In this context, comparative studies on remuneration are conducted on a regular basis. COMPO N E NT S O F BOAR D OF M A NAGEM EN T RE MU N ERATI ON In this section, we provide an overview of the Board of Man- agement's remuneration system before going into the components of the remuneration for the reporting period. Overview of the remuneration system The remuneration system of the Board of Management comprises non-performance-related and performance-related components. The performance-related remuneration consists of an annual bonus with a one-year assessment period and a long-term incentive (LTI) in the form of a performance share plan with a forward-lookingthree-year term. The performance share plan is linked to business development in the next three years and is thus based on a multiyear, forward- looking assessment that reflects both positive and negative developments. The non-performance-related component creates an incentive for individual members of the Board of Management to perform their duties in the best interests of the Company and to fulfill their obligation to act with proper business prudence without needing to focus on merely short- term performance targets. The performance-related compo- nents, dependent among other criteria on the financial performance of the Company, serve to ensure the long-term impact of behavioral incentives. If 100% of the targets agreed with each of the members of the Board of Management are achieved, the annual target remuneration for each member will amount to a total of €4,500,000 (corresponding to a fixed remuneration of €1,350,000, a target amount from the annual bonus of €1,350,000 and a target amount from the performance share plan of €1,800,000). The annual target remuneration for the Group Management Report Remuneration Report 71 Chairman of the Board of Management amounts to a total of €9,000,000 (fixed remuneration of €2,125,000, a target amount from the annual bonus of €3,045,000, and a target amount from the performance share plan of €3,830,000). Annual minimum remuneration of €3.5 million (sum of fixed remuneration, annual bonus, LTI and any special pay- ments) was contractually agreed with Mr. Sommer. Non-performance-related remuneration The non-performance-related remuneration comprises fixed remuneration and fringe benefits. Since 2018, separate remuneration is no longer provided for appointments assumed at Group companies, but is covered by the fixed remuneration. The fringe benefits result from noncash benefits and include in particular the use of operating assets such as company cars and the payment of insurance premiums. Taxes due on these noncash benefits are mainly borne by Volkswagen AG. The fixed level of remuneration is reviewed regularly and adjusted if necessary. Performance-related remuneration The performance-related/variable remuneration consists of an annual performance-related bonus with a one-year assessment period and a long-term incentive (LTI) in the form of a performance share plan with a forward-lookingthree-year term (long-term incentive components) and phantom preferred shares. The components of performance-related/ variable remuneration reflect both positive and negative developments. The Supervisory Board may cap the performance-related/ variable remuneration components in the event of extraordinary developments. Annual bonus The annual bonus is based upon the result for the respective fiscal year. Operating profit achieved by the Volkswagen Group plus the proportionate operating profit of the Chinese joint ventures form half of the basis for the annual bonus, with operating return on sales achieved by the Volkswagen Group making up the second half. Each of the two components of the annual bonus are only payable if certain thresholds are reached or exceeded. The calculated payment amount may be individually reduced by up to 20% (multiplier of 0.8) or increased by up to 20% (multiplier of 1.2) by the Supervisory Board, taking into account the degree of achievement of individual targets agreed between the Supervisory Board and the respective member of the Board of Management, as well as the success of the full Board of Management in transforming the Volkswagen Group by transferring employees to new areas of activity. The payment amount for the annual bonus is capped at 180% of the target amount for the annual bonus. The cap arises from 150% of the maximum financial target achievement and a performance factor of a maximum of 1.2. 72 Remuneration Report Group Management Report CALCULATION OF THE PAYMENT AMOUNT FOR THE ANNUAL BONUS × = TARGET TARGET ACHIEVEMENT ANNUAL BONUS Company bonus × Performance factor Operational KPIs Multiplier Payment amount (0 - 150% target achievement) (0.8 - 1.2) 50 PERCENT COMPONENT 1 50 PERCENT COMPONENT 2 Target achievement in percent Target achievement in percent 150 150 100 100 50 50 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Operating result including Chinese joint Operating return on sales in percent ventures (proportionate) in € billion COMPO N E NT 1: OPERAT I NG RE SU LT I NCLU D I NG CH I N E SE J OI NT V ENTU RE S (PROP ORT IO NATE ) COMPO N E NT 2: OPERAT I NG RETU RN O N SAL ES € billion 2018 2019 % 2018 2019 Maximum threshold 25.0 25.0 Maximum threshold 8.0 8.0 100% level of target 17.0 17.0 100% level of target 6.0 6.0 Minimum threshold 9.0 9.0 Minimum threshold 4.0 4.0 Actual 18.5 21.4 Actual 5.9 6.7 Target achievement (in %) 110 127 Target achievement (in %) 98 118 Group Management Report Performance share plan - long-term incentive (LTI) The LTI is granted to the Board of Management annually in the form of a performance share plan. Each performance period of the performance share plan has a term of three years. At the time the LTI is granted, the annual target amount under the LTI is converted on the basis of the initial reference price of Volkswagen's preferred shares into performance shares of Volkswagen AG, which are allocated to the respective member of the Board of Management purely for calculation purposes. The conversion is performed based on the unweighted average of the closing prices of Volkswagen's preferred shares for the last 30 trading days preceding January 1 of a given fiscal year. At the end of each year, the number of performance shares is determined definitively for one-third of the three-year performance period based on the degree of target achievement for the annual earnings per Volkswagen preferred share (EPS - earnings per share per preferred share in €). A prerequisite for this is that a threshold is reached. Remuneration Report 73 PERFORM ANCE P ERIOD 2017 - 2019 € 2017 2018 2019 Maximum threshold 30.0 30.0 30.0 100% level of target 20.0 20.0 20.0 Minimum threshold 10.0 10.0 10.0 Actual 22.69 23.63 26.66 Target achievement (in %) 113 118 133 PERFORM ANCE P ERIOD 2018 - 2020 € 2018 2019 Maximum threshold 30.0 30.0 100% level of target 20.0 20.0 Minimum threshold 10.0 10.0 Actual 23.63 26.66 Target achievement (in %) 118 133 PERFORM ANCE P ERIOD 2019 - 2021 € 2019 Maximum threshold 30.0 100% level of target 20.0 Minimum threshold 10.0 Actual 26.66 Target achievement (in %) 133 74 Remuneration Report Group Management Report After the end of the three-year term of the performance share If the employment contract of a member of the Board of plan, a cash settlement takes place. The payment amount Management concludes prior to the end of the performance corresponds to the final number of determined performance period due to extraordinary termination based on good shares, multiplied by the closing reference price at the end of cause, or if the member of the Board of Management starts the three-year period plus a dividend equivalent for the working for a competitor (also referred to as "bad-leaver relevant term. The closing reference price is the unweighted cases"), the unpaid performance shares will expire. For mem- average of the closing prices for Volkswagen's preferred bers of the Board of Management who held their seat as of shares for the 30 trading days preceding the last day of the December 31, 2016, this rule only applies in the event of a three-year performance period. The dividend equivalent reappointment or new appointment. corresponds to the dividends distributed during the holding In connection with the appointment of the Chairman of period on a genuine Volkswagen preferred share. the Board of Management, the employment contract of Mr. Diess was terminated by mutual agreement in 2018 and a new employment contract was entered into, whereby the expiry rule described above applies from the 2018 -2020 PERFORMANCE PERIOD performance period onwards. 2017-2019 2018-2020 2019-2021 Ms. Werner was appointed as a member of the Board of Management in 2017. Mr. Blume, Mr. Kilian and Mr. Sommer Initial reference price 127.84 169.42 147.08 were newly appointed to the Board of Management in 2018, followed by Mr. Schot in 2019. Closing reference price 177.44 - 1 - 1 Dividend equivalent In the introductory phase of the performance share plan 2017 2.06 - - (2017-2018), the members of the Board of Management who were Board members as of December 31, 2016 will generally 2018 3.96 3.96 - receive advances of 80% of their target amount. Mr. Blume 2019 4.86 4.86 4.86 will receive corresponding advances for the performance 1 Determined at the end of the performance period. periods 2018-2020 (proportionate) and 2019-2021. The two advances will each be paid after the first year of the per- The payment amount under the performance share plan is formance period. Final settlement is based on actual achieve- limited to 200% of the target amount. The payment amount ment of targets at the end of the relevant three-year perfor- is reduced by 20% if the average ratio of capex to sales reve- mance period. nue or the R&D ratio in the Automotive Division of the last three years is smaller than 5%. Group Management Report Remuneration Report 75 CALCULATION OF THE PAYMENT AMOUNT FROM THE PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN TARGET PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT PRICE PERFORMANCE LTI ÷ AND DIVIDENDS Provisional Final number determined for 1/3 Final Closing reference price Initial Payment performance shares of provisional performance shares performance shares × plus dividend = reference price amount (number) multiplied by annual target achievement EPS (number) over term per preferred share ⅓ ⅓ ⅓ × × × Target achievement EPS per preferred share Fiscal year 1 Fiscal year 2 Fiscal year 3 I N F ORM AT IO N O N TH E PE RF ORM ANCE SHA RE S PERFORMANCE PERIOD PERFORMANCE PERIOD PERFORMANCE PERIOD 2017 - 2019 2018 - 2020 2019 - 2021 Number of Number of Number of performance performance performance € shares allocated Fair value shares allocated Fair value shares allocated Fair value at the grant date at the grant date at the grant date at the grant date at the grant date at the grant date Herbert Diess 14,080 2,048,640 19,212 2,840,468 26,040 3,350,046 Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018) - - 7,614 1,349,810 12,238 1,574,419 Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019) 14,080 2,031,040 10,624 1,799,918 335 43,098 Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018) - - 7,614 1,349,810 12,238 1,574,419 Andreas Renschler 14,080 1,891,648 10,624 1,799,918 12,238 1,574,419 Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019) - - - - 12,238 1,574,419 Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018) - - 3,541 488,446 12,238 1,574,419 Hiltrud Dorothea Werner 12,907 1,856,672 10,624 1,799,918 12,238 1,574,419 Frank Witter 14,080 2,025,408 10,624 1,799,918 12,238 1,574,419 Total 69,227 9,853,408 80,477 13,228,206 112,041 14,414,075 Comprehensive Comprehensive income 2019 income 2018 arising from arising from € Provision as of Intrinsic value as of performance Provision as of Intrinsic value as of performance Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2019 shares Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 20181 shares Herbert Diess 3,504,374 3,687,200 3,490,713 2,617,527 1,616,319 1,547,771 Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018) 984,260 - 1,614,937 401,323 - 401,323 Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019) 2,934,421 1,767,329 951,793 3,422,628 2,362,898 759,638 Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018) 2,016,260 - 1,614,937 401,323 - 401,323 Andreas Renschler 5,572,774 3,879,394 1,713,961 5,298,813 2,362,898 1,991,565 Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019) 3,925,694 - 3,925,694 - - - Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018) 1,415,440 - 1,317,674 97,766 - 97,766 Hiltrud Dorothea Werner 5,019,403 2,782,969 2,852,956 2,166,448 - 1,542,922 Frank Witter 6,981,087 3,879,394 2,054,256 6,366,831 2,362,898 2,678,125 Total 32,353,713 15,996,286 19,536,920 20,772,660 8,705,012 9,420,432 1 Adjusted 76 Remuneration Report Group Management Report The number of performance shares equals the provisional performance shares allocated at the grant date of the performance share plan. The fair value as at the grant date was determined using a recognized valuation technique. To determine their amount, the performance shares expected for future performance periods were taken into account in addition to the provisional performance shares determined or allocated for the performance periods 2017- 2019, 2018-2020 and 2019-2021. The amount therefore depends on the individual contract term and the relevant vesting arrangements for the performance shares. The intrinsic value was calculated in accordance with IFRS 2 and corresponds to the amount that the members of the Board of Management would have received if they had stepped down on December 31, 2019. Only the nonforfeitable (vested) performance shares at the reporting date are included in the calculation. The intrinsic value was calculated based on the unweighted average share price for the last 30 trading days (Xetra closing prices of Volkswagen's preferred shares) preceding December 31, 2019, taking the dividends paid per preferred share during the performance period into account. The net value of all amounts recognized in income for the performance shares in fiscal year 2019 is recorded in "Com- prehensive income 2019 arising from performance shares" according to the IFRSs. Phantom preferred shares The phantom preferred shares for the remuneration withheld for 2015 formed part of the Board of Management remuneration until they were paid out in 2019. Total remuneration cap In addition to the cap on the individual variable components of the remuneration for the members of the Board of Man- agement, the annual benefits received according to the Code, consisting of fixed remuneration and the variable remuneration components (i.e. annual bonus and performance share plan) for one fiscal year may not exceed an amount of €10,000,000 for the Chairman of the Board of Management and €5,500,000 for each member of the Board of Manage- ment. If the total remuneration cap is exceeded, the variable components will be reduced proportionately. Regular review and adjustment The Supervisory Board regularly reviews and, if necessary, adjusts the level of the total remuneration cap and the individual targets. Other agreements Members of the Board of Management with contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2010 are entitled to payment of their normal remuneration for six to twelve months in the event of illness. Contracts entered into before that date grant remuneration for six months. In the event of disability, they are entitled to the retirement pension. Surviving dependents receive a widow's pension of 66 ⅔% and orphans' benefits of 20% of the former member of the Board of Management's pension. Contracts with members of the Board of Management whose first term of office began after April 1, 2015, provide for an entitlement - in line with the principles of the works agreement that also applies to employees of Volkswagen AG covered by collective agreements - to a widow's pension of 60%, an orphan's benefit of 10% for half-orphans and an orphan's benefit of 20% for full orphans, based in each case on the former member of the Board of Management's pension. Group Management Report Remuneration Report 77 B EN EF IT S BASE D ON PHAN TOM P REFE RRE D S HAR ES FROM T H E REMU N ERAT ION WIT H H ELD FOR F ISCA L YEA R 2 0 15 At its meeting on April 22, 2016, Volkswagen AG's Supervisory Board accepted the offer made by the members of the Board of Management to withhold 30% of the variable remuneration for fiscal year 2015 for the Board of Management members active on the date of the resolution and to make its disposal subject to future share price performance. This was effected by first converting the amount withheld based on the average share price for the 30 trading days preceding April 22, 2016 (initial reference price) into phantom preferred shares of Volkswagen AG with a three-year holding period and, at the same time, defining a target reference price corresponding to 125% of the initial reference price. During the holding period, the holders of phantom preferred shares were entitled to dividend equivalents in the amount of the dividends paid on real preferred shares. The shares were generally reconverted and paid out when the three-year holding period had expired or - in the event that members retired from office early - at the time they did so. To determine the payment amount, the average share price for the 30 trading days preceding the last day of the holding period, i.e. April 22, 2019, or the date on which members left the company, was calculated (closing reference price). The difference between the target reference price and the initial reference price was deducted from the closing reference price, and the dividends distributed on one real Volks- wagen preferred share during the holding period (dividend equivalent) were added to the closing reference price. The figure thus calculated was multiplied by the number of phantom preferred shares so as to calculate the amount to be paid to each Board of Management member. This ensured that excluding the dividend equivalents accrued - the amount withheld was only paid out in full if the initial reference price of the preferred share increased by at least 25%.

In January of fiscal year 2019, Mr. Heizmann retired from the Board of Management as per contract.

The number of phantom preferred shares granted on April 22, 2016 to members of the Board of Management who were in office at the time did not change in fiscal year 2019 (as of settlement in April 2019). In the year under review, the change in fair value of the phantom shares led to the recog- nition of an expense of €0.1 million (previous year: total income of €0.6 million). I N F ORM AT IO N O N TH E P HA N TOM P RE FE RRE D S HA RE S H EL D I N 2 0 1 9 Comprehensive Comprehensive income 2019 income 2018 arising from arising from Number of Provision Provision Intrinsic value Intrinsic value phantom phantom € phantom shares Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 preferred shares preferred shares Herbert Diess 4,317 - 512,740 - 540,704 27,705 - 83,688 Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019) 8,633 - 1,025,361 - 1,081,283 43,232 - 167,356 Andreas Renschler 7,914 - 939,964 - 991,229 50,791 - 153,418 Frank Witter 1,990 - 236,357 - 249,248 12,771 - 38,577 Total 22,854 - 2,714,422 - 2,862,464 134,499 - 443,040 78 Remuneration Report Group Management Report REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T I N ACCO RDAN C E WI TH T H E G ER M AN COMME RCI AL COD E 2019 2018 Non-performance- Performance- Long-term related related incentive Total Total € component component component remuneration remuneration Herbert Diess 2,212,694 4,288,002 3,350,046 9,850,742 7,877,832 Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018) 1,418,936 1,901,085 1,574,419 4,894,440 3,515,815 Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019) 71,391 52,085 43,098 166,574 5,013,141 Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018) 1,462,701 1,901,085 1,574,419 4,938,205 3,529,523 Andreas Renschler 1,609,755 1,901,085 1,574,419 5,085,259 5,004,370 Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019) 1,810,079 1,901,085 1,574,419 5,285,583 - Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018) 1,869,019 1,901,085 1,574,419 5,344,523 1,603,515 Hiltrud Dorothea Werner 1,465,159 1,901,085 1,574,419 4,940,663 4,930,160 Frank Witter 1,412,781 1,901,085 1,574,419 4,888,285 4,821,428 Members of the Board of Management who left in the previous year - - - - 14,040,526 Total 13,332,515 17,647,682 14,414,075 45,394,271 50,336,310 REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAGEME NT I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE The amounts shown as benefits received in the Board of Management remuneration tables in accordance with the Code correspond, in principle, to the amounts paid out for the fiscal year in question. In the introductory phase of the performance share plan (2017 to 2018), members of the Board of Management who were Board members as of December 31, 2016 generally received advances on the target amount, which in accordance with the Code are reported in the tables as benefits received for the fiscal year in which the performance shares under the plan were allocated. Mr. Blume will receive corresponding advances for the performance period 2018-2020 (propor- tionate) and 2019-2021. The amounts shown as "Benefits granted" in the Board of Management remuneration tables in accordance with the Code are based on 100% of the targets for the annual bonus and on the fair value at the grant date for the performance share plan. Group Management Report Remuneration Report 79 REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE HERBERT DIESS Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, Chairman of the Brand Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volume brand group, China Benefits received Benefits granted € 2019 2018 2018 2019 2019 (minimum) 2019 (maximum) Fixed remuneration 2,125,000 1,905,414 1,905,414 2,125,000 2,125,000 2,125,000 Fringe benefits 87,694 76,768 76,768 87,694 87,694 87,694 Total 2,212,694 1,982,182 1,982,182 2,212,694 2,212,694 2,212,694 One-yearperformance-related remuneration 4,288,002 3,055,182 2,564,750 3,045,000 - 5,481,000 Multiyear performance-related remuneration 540,445 2,603,867 2,840,468 3,350,046 - 7,660,000 LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019) - - - - - - LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020) - 2,603,867 2,840,468 - - - LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021) - - - 3,350,046 - 7,660,000 Phanton shares 540,445 - - - - - Total1 7,041,141 7,641,230 7,387,400 8,607,740 2,212,694 15,353,694 Pension expense 1,354,053 850,620 850,620 1,354,053 1,354,053 1,354,053 Total remuneration 8,395,194 8,491,850 8,238,020 9,961,793 3,566,747 16,707,747 1 The fixed remuneration agreed with Mr. Diess for fiscal year 2018 is €1,905,414 (prorated for the term of office as a full member of the Board of Management up until April 12, 2018 and for the term of office as Chairman of the Board of Management starting April 13, 2018). OLIVER BLUME Chairman of the Board of Management of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Sport & Luxury brand group Joined: April 13, 2018 Benefits received Benefits granted € 2019 2018 2018 2019 2019 (minimum) 2019 (maximum) Fixed remuneration 1,350,000 967,500 967,500 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 Fringe benefits 68,936 45,999 45,999 68,936 68,936 68,936 Total 1,418,936 1,013,499 1,013,499 1,418,936 1,418,936 1,418,936 One-yearperformance-related remuneration 1,901,085 1,152,506 967,500 1,500,0001 - 2,580,000 Multiyear performance-related remuneration 1,440,000 1,032,000 1,349,810 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020) - 1,032,000 1,349,810 - - - LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021) 1,440,000 - - 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 Total 4,760,021 3,198,005 3,330,809 4,493,355 1,418,936 7,598,936 Pension expense 808,544 588,354 588,354 808,544 808,544 808,544 Total remuneration 5,568,565 3,786,359 3,919,163 5,301,899 2,227,480 8,407,480 1 In 2019, Mr. Blume was granted a maximum performance-related bonus payment by Porsche AG in the amount of €150,000 which is not taken into consideration in the remuneration from Volkswagen AG. 80 Remuneration Report Group Management Report REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM A N COR PORAT E GOVE RNA N CE CO DE JOCHEM HEIZMANN China Left: January 10, 2019 Benefits received Benefits granted € 2019 2018 2018 Fixed remuneration 36,986 1,350,000 1,350,000 Fringe benefits 34,405 255,076 255,076 Total 71,391 1,605,076 1,605,076 One-yearperformance-related remuneration 52,085 1,608,147 1,350,000 Multiyear performance-related remuneration 1,068,593 1,440,000 1,799,918 LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019) - - - LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020) - 1,440,000 1,799,918 LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021) - - - Phantom shares 1,068,593 - - Total 1,192,069 4,653,223 4,754,994 Pension expense - - - Total remuneration 1,192,069 4,653,223 4,754,994 2019 2019 (minimum) 2019 (maximum) 36,986 36,986 36,986 34,405 34,405 34,405 71,391 71,391 71,391 36,986 - 66,575 43,098 - 98,630 - - - - - - 43,098 - 98,630 - - - 151,475 71,391 236,597 - - - 151,475 71,391 236,597 GUNNAR KILIAN Human Resources Joined: April 13, 2018 Benefits received Benefits granted € 2019 2018 2018 2019 2019 (minimum) 2019 (maximum) Fixed remuneration 1,350,000 967,500 967,500 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 Fringe benefits 112,701 59,707 59,707 112,701 112,701 112,701 Total 1,462,701 1,027,207 1,027,207 1,462,701 1,462,701 1,462,701 One-yearperformance-related remuneration 1,901,085 1,152,506 967,500 1,350,000 - 2,430,000 Multiyear performance-related remuneration - - 1,349,810 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020) - - 1,349,810 - - - LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021) - - - 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 Total 3,363,786 2,179,713 3,344,517 4,387,120 1,462,701 7,492,701 Pension expense 886,559 703,228 703,228 886,559 886,559 886,559 Total remuneration 4,250,345 2,882,941 4,047,745 5,273,679 2,349,260 8,379,260 Group Management Report Remuneration Report 81 REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE ANDREAS RENSCHLER Chairman of the Board of Management of TRATON SE, Truck & Bus brand group Benefits received Benefits granted € 2019 2018 2018 2019 2019 (minimum) 2019 (maximum) Fixed remuneration 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 Fringe benefits 259,755 246,305 246,305 259,755 259,755 259,755 Total 1,609,755 1,596,305 1,596,305 1,609,755 1,609,755 1,609,755 One-yearperformance-related remuneration 1,901,085 1,608,147 1,350,000 1,350,000 - 2,430,000 Multiyear performance-related remuneration 990,754 1,440,000 1,799,918 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019) - - - - - - LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020) - 1,440,000 1,799,918 - - - LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021) - - - 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 Phanton shares 990,754 - - - - - Total 4,501,594 4,644,452 4,746,223 4,534,174 1,609,755 7,639,755 Pension expense 5,025,570 5,249,526 5,249,526 5,025,570 5,025,570 5,025,570 Total remuneration 9,527,164 9,893,978 9,995,749 9,559,744 6,635,325 12,665,325 € Fixed remuneration Fringe benefits Total One-yearperformance-related remuneration Multiyear performance-related remuneration LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021) Total Pension expense Total remuneration ABRAHAM SCHOT Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, Premium brand group Joined: January 1, 2019 Benefits received Benefits granted 2019 2018 2018 2019 2019 (minimum) 2019 (maximum) 1,350,000 - - 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 460,079 - - 460,079 460,079 460,079 1,810,079 - - 1,810,079 1,810,079 1,810,079 1,901,085 - - 1,350,000 - 2,430,000 - - - 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 - - - 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 3,711,164 - - 4,734,498 1,810,079 7,840,079 2,222,572 - - 2,222,572 2,222,572 2,222,572 5,933,736 - - 6,957,070 4,032,651 10,062,651 82 Remuneration Report Group Management Report REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM A N COR PORAT E GOVE RNA N CE CO DE STEFAN SOMMER Components & Procurement Joined: September 1, 2018 Benefits received Benefits granted € 2019 2018 2018 2019 2019 (minimum) 2019 (maximum) Fixed remuneration 1,350,000 450,000 450,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 Fringe benefits 519,019 129,020 129,020 519,019 519,019 519,019 Total 1,869,019 579,020 579,020 1,869,019 1,869,019 1,869,019 One-yearperformance-related remuneration 1,901,085 536,049 450,000 1,350,000 - 2,430,000 Multiyear performance-related remuneration - - 488,446 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020) - - 488,446 - - - LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021) - - - 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 Total1 4,019,019 1,295,687 1,517,466 4,793,438 4,019,019 7,899,019 Pension expense 761,437 270,997 270,997 761,437 761,437 761,437 Total remuneration 4,780,456 1,566,684 1,788,463 5,554,875 4,780,456 8,660,456 1 Benefits received and the minimum amount for 2019 and benefits received for 2018 (prorated) include a top-up amount on the minimum remuneration of €3.5 million. HILTRUD DOROTHEA WERNER Integrity & Legal Affairs Benefits received Benefits granted € 2019 2018 2018 Fixed remuneration 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 Fringe benefits 115,159 172,095 172,095 Total 1,465,159 1,522,095 1,522,095 One-yearperformance-related remuneration 1,901,085 1,608,147 1,350,000 Multiyear performance-related remuneration - - 1,799,918 LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019) - - - LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020) - - 1,799,918 LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021) - - - Total 3,366,244 3,130,242 4,672,013 Pension expense 956,364 953,404 953,404 Total remuneration 4,322,608 4,083,646 5,625,417 2019 2019 (minimum) 2019 (maximum) 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 115,159 115,159 115,159 1,465,159 1,465,159 1,465,159 1,350,000 - 2,430,000 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 - - - - - - 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 4,389,578 1,465,159 7,495,159 956,364 956,364 956,364 5,345,942 2,421,523 8,451,523 Group Management Report Remuneration Report 83 REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E B OAR D OF M ANAG EMEN T (B EN E FI TS REC EIVED A N D B E N E FIT S GRA NTE D) I N ACCORDA NCE WIT H T H E GE RM AN COR PORAT E GOVE RNAN CE CO DE FRANK WITTER Finance & IT Benefits received Benefits granted € 2019 2018 2018 2019 2019 (minimum) 2019 (maximum) Fixed remuneration 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 1,350,000 Fringe benefits 62,781 63,363 63,363 62,781 62,781 62,781 Total 1,412,781 1,413,363 1,413,363 1,412,781 1,412,781 1,412,781 One-yearperformance-related remuneration 1,901,085 1,608,147 1,350,000 1,350,000 - 2,430,000 Multiyear performance-related remuneration 249,128 1,440,000 1,799,918 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 LTI (performance share plan 2017-2019) - - - - - - LTI (performance share plan 2018-2020) - 1,440,000 1,799,918 - - - LTI (performance share plan 2019-2021) - - - 1,574,419 - 3,600,000 Phanton shares 249,128 - - - - - Total 3,562,994 4,461,510 4,563,281 4,337,200 1,412,781 7,442,781 Pension expense 886,120 849,556 849,556 886,120 886,120 886,120 Total remuneration 4,449,114 5,311,066 5,412,837 5,223,320 2,298,901 8,328,901 84 Remuneration Report PO ST - EMP LOYME NT B EN EFI T S In the event of regular termination of their service on the Board of Management, the members of the Board of Management are entitled to a pension, including a surviving dependents' pension, as well as the use of company cars for the period in which they receive their pension. The agreed benefits are paid or made available when the Board of Management member reaches the age of 63. As a departure from this principle, Mr. Renschler is able to start drawing his pension when he reaches the age of 62. The retirement provision for members of the Board of Management with a pension commitment based on final remuneration is calculated as a percentage of the fixed remuneration, starting from 50%. For Mr. Heizmann and Mr. Renschler the individual percentages rise by two percentage points for every year of service. In specific cases, credit is given for previous employment periods and retirement pensions earned. In a departure from this rule, a retirement pension entitlement of 62% of the fixed level of remuneration was set for Mr. Renschler on his appointment. The Supervisory Board has capped the percentage at 70%. These benefits are not broken down any further into performance- related components and long-term incentive components. Mr. Renschler reached a retirement pension entitlement of 70% of his fixed level of remuneration at the end of 2019. The increase in the fixed remuneration as a consequence of the remuneration system in place from fiscal year 2017 is therefore not taken into account for Mr. Heizmann and Mr. Renschler because their final salary pension commitment is based on a previous pension scheme. Current pensions are index-linked in accordance with the index-linking of the highest collectively agreed salary insofar as the application of section 16 of the Gesetz zur Verbesserung der betrieblichen Altersversorgung (BetrAVG - German Company Pension Act) does not lead to a larger increase. For the members of the Board of Management of Volks- wagen AG appointed before February 24, 2017 with a defined contribution pension scheme, a contribution rate of 50% of the fixed remuneration applies. For the members of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG appointed after February 24, 2017 with a defined contribution pension scheme, a contribution rate of 40% of the fixed remuneration applies. The resulting amount will be credited to the pension account. Ms. Werner, Mr. Blume, Mr. Diess, Mr. Kilian, Mr. Schot, Mr. Sommer and Mr. Witter received a defined contribution Group Management Report plan, which is based in principle on a works agreement that also applies to the employees of Volkswagen AG covered by collective agreements and includes retirement, invalidity and surviving dependents' benefits. A pension contribution in the amount of 50% of the fixed level of remuneration for Ms. Werner, Mr. Diess and Mr. Witter and in the amount of 40% of the fixed level of remuneration for Mr. Blume, Mr. Kilian, Mr. Schott and Mr. Sommer is paid to Volkswagen Pension Trust e.V. at the end of the calendar year for each year they are appointed to the Board of Management. The annual pension contributions result in modules of what is, in princi- ple, a lifelong pension in line with the arrangements that also apply to employees covered by collective agreements. The individual pension modules vest immediately upon payment to Volkswagen Pension Trust e.V. Instead of a lifelong pension, benefits can optionally be paid out as a lump sum or in installments when the beneficiary reaches retirement age currently 63 at the earliest. Volkswagen AG has assumed responsibility for pension entitlements due to Mr. Witter from the time before his service with the Company, although these cannot be claimed before he reaches the age of 60.

On December 31, 2019, the pension obligations for mem- bers of the Board of Management in accordance with IAS 19 amounted to €60.5 (55.8) million. €13.7 (11.9) million was added to the provision in the reporting period in accordance with IAS 19. Other benefits such as surviving dependents' pensions and the use of company cars are also factored into the measurement of pension provisions. The pension obli- gations measured in accordance with German GAAP amounted to €44.8 (45.9) million. Measured in accordance with German GAAP, €14.5 (9.5) million was added to the pro- vision in the reporting period.

Retired members of the Board of Management and their surviving dependents received €32.7 (44.0) million, or €32.7 (44.0) million measured in accordance with German GAAP, in the past year. Obligations for pensions for this group of persons measured in accordance with IAS 19 amounted to €373.7 (324.0) million, or €300.5 (276.2) million measured in accordance with German GAAP.

The following general rule applies to contracts for the first term of office of members of the Board of Management entered into after August 5, 2009: the retirement pension to be granted after a member of the Board of Management leaves the Company is payable when the member reaches the age of 63. Group Management Report EARLY T ERM I NAT ION B E N EF IT S If the appointment to the Board of Management is terminated for cause through no fault of the Board of Management member, the claims under Board of Management contracts entered into since November 20, 2009 are limited to a maximum of two years' remuneration, in accordance with the recommendation in section 4.2.3(4) of the Code (severance payment cap). No severance payment is made if the appointment to the Board of Management is terminated for good reason for which the Board of Management member is responsible. Remuneration Report 85 The members of the Board of Management are also entitled to a pension and to a surviving dependents' pension as well as the use of company cars for the period in which they receive their pension in the event of early termination of their service on the Board of Management. Please refer to notes 43 and 46 to the consolidated financial statements and the notes to the annual financial statements of Volkswagen AG for more detailed individual disclosures relating to members of the Board of Management who left the Company in fiscal year 2019. PEN SIO N S OF T H E MEMB ER S O F T H E BOA RD O F M ANAGEM EN T I N 2019 (P RIO R - YEA R FIGU R ES I N B RACKE TS) Present values as of € Pension expense December 311 Herbert Diess 1,354,053 5,592,969 (850,620) (3,410,933) Oliver Blume (since April 13, 2018) 808,544 1,743,034 (588,354) (588,354) Jochem Heizmann (until January 10, 2019) - - - (18,098,438) Gunnar Kilian (since April 13, 2018) 886,559 2,102,717 (703,228) (703,228) Andreas Renschler 5,025,570 29,609,167 (5,249,526) (20,109,236) Abraham Schot (since January 1, 2019) 2,222,572 2,222,572 - - Stefan Sommer (since September 1, 2018) 761,437 1,228,940 (270,997) (270,997) Hiltrud Dorothea Werner 956,364 3,482,194 (953,404) (1,872,035) Frank Witter 886,120 14,474,204 (849,556) (10,765,942) - - Members of the Board of Management who left in the previous year (1,053,684) - Total 12,901,219 60,455,797 (10,519,369) (55,819,163) 1 The amount is reported in the total amount for defined benefit plans recognized in the balance sheet (see note 29 to the consolidated financial statements). 86 Remuneration Report SU PERV IS ORY B OARD RE MU N ERAT ION Following its regular review of Supervisory Board remu- neration, the Supervisory Board proposed a reorganization of the system of Supervisory Board remuneration to the 2017 Annual General Meeting, which was approved on May 10, 2017 with 99.98% of the votes cast. The remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG is comprised entirely of non-performance-related remuneration components. Remuneration for supervisory board work at subsidiaries continues in part to comprise a mix of non- performance-related and performance- related components. The following applies to members of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG with effect from January 1, 2017: Members of the Supervisory Board receive fixed remu- neration of €100,000 per fiscal year.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board receives fixed remuneration of €300,000, while the Deputy Chairman receives remuneration of €200,000.

For their work in the Supervisory Board committees, the members of the Supervisory Board also receive additional fixed remuneration of €50,000 per committee per fiscal year provided the committee met at least once per year for the performance of its duties. Memberships of the Nomination and Mediation Committees established in accordance with section 27(3) of the Mitbestimmungs- gesetz (MitbestG - German Codetermination Act) are not taken into account. Group Management Report Committee chairpersons receive double this amount, while deputy chairpersons receive one-and-a-half times the com- mittee remuneration listed previously.

one-and-a-half times the com- mittee remuneration listed previously. Membership of no more than two committees is taken into account, whereby the two functions with the highest remu- neration are counted if this maximum number is exceeded.

Supervisory Board members who belonged to the Super- visory Board or one of its committees for only part of the fiscal year receive proportionate remuneration.

Supervisory Board members receive an attendance fee of €1,000 for attending a meeting of the Supervisory Board or one of its committees; if several meetings are held on one day, the attendance fee is paid only once.

The remuneration and attendance fees are each payable after the end of the fiscal year. In fiscal year 2019, the members of the Supervisory Board received €5,327,155 (4,538,986). Of this figure, €2,290,833 related to the work of the Supervisory Board and €944,444 related to the work in the committees. Group Management Report Remuneration Report 87 REMU N ERAT ION OF TH E MEMB E R S OF T H E SU PERVIS ORY B OAR D FIXED REMUNERA - WORK IN THE TION COMMITTEES OTHER 1 TOTAL TOTAL € 2019 2018 Hans Dieter Pötsch 300,000 100,000 525,500 925,500 584,500 Jörg Hofmann2 200,000 75,000 14,000 289,000 294,000 Hussain Ali Al Abdulla 100,000 - 5,000 105,000 108,000 Hessa Sultan Al Jaber 100,000 - 7,000 107,000 111,000 Bernd Althusmann3 100,000 50,000 7,000 157,000 155,194 Birgit Dietze2 (until May 31, 2019) 41,667 20,833 5,000 67,500 167,000 Hans-Peter Fischer2 100,000 - 7,000 107,000 114,000 Marianne Heiß (since February 14, 2018) 100,000 50,000 100,500 250,500 198,300 Uwe Hück2 (until February 8, 2019) 10,278 - 4,596 14,874 184,500 Johan Järvklo2 100,000 - 7,000 107,000 114,000 Ulrike Jakob2 100,000 - 6,000 106,000 112,000 Louise Kiesling 100,000 - 7,000 107,000 111,000 Peter Mosch2 100,000 100,000 190,500 390,500 346,589 Bertina Murkovic2 100,000 50,000 7,000 157,000 164,000 Bernd Osterloh2 100,000 125,000 162,000 387,000 264,233 Hans Michel Piëch 100,000 - 189,000 289,000 272,000 Ferdinand Oliver Porsche 100,000 150,000 185,000 435,000 412,500 Wolfgang Porsche 100,000 150,000 183,500 433,500 422,500 Conny Schönhardt2 (since June 21, 2019) 52,778 23,611 5,000 81,389 - Athanasios Stimoniaris2 100,000 - 382,040 482,040 230,225 Stephan Weil3 100,000 50,000 13,000 163,000 164,000 Werner Weresch2 (since February 21, 2019) 86,111 - 79,241 165,352 - Members of the Supervisory Board who left in the previous year 9,444 - - - 9,444 Total 2,290,833 944,444 2,091,877 5,327,155 4,538,985 Attendance fees, membership of other Group bodies (non-performance-related: €790,810; performance-related: €779,967). These employee representatives have stated that they will transfer their Supervisory Board remuneration to the Hans Böckler Foundation in accordance with the guidelines issued by the German Confederation of Trade Unions (DGB). Under section 5(3) of the Niedersächsisches Ministergesetz (German Act Governing Ministers of the State of Lower Saxony), these members of the Supervisory Board are obliged to transfer their Supervisory Board remuneration to the State of Lower Saxony as soon as and in so far as it exceeds €6,200 per annum. Remuneration is defined for this purpose as Supervisory Board remuneration and attendance fees exceeding the amount of €200. Attachments Original document

