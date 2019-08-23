Volkswagen : Robots also have to talk. Especially in production, where everything interacts, they communicate huge amounts of data. The machine language OPC UA can help here. ...

Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

08/23/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Basically, the most important buzzword is interoperability. 'It's about making it easy to interconnect machines and services from different manufacturers.' Hoppe gives an example: 'In general, the problem in industry is often the following: You bring a machine into a production line, but then you have to contract another, third company. The company then needs half a week or a week for this integration work. So you have to pay an additional 5,000 to 10,000 euros, and only then is the machine connected via SAP, Microsoft, cloud systems and so on. And today, OPC UA standardizes this in ten minutes, with integrated security.' According to Hoppe, OPC UA is therefore the most important basic module for Industry 4.0. And Volkswagen AG, as a member of the OPC Foundation, is involved in developing and implementing this basic module. Because how often does it apply, whether for people or smart machines: it works more efficiently if you understand each other and speak the same language.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 09:02:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 597 M
Net income 2019 13 447 M
Finance 2019 23 766 M
Yield 2019 4,24%
P/E ratio 2019 5,25x
P/E ratio 2020 4,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 71 948 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 189,78  €
Last Close Price 142,76  €
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.98%79 774
