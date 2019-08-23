Volkswagen : Robots also have to talk. Especially in production, where everything interacts, they communicate huge amounts of data. The machine language OPC UA can help here. ...

Basically, the most important buzzword is interoperability. 'It's about making it easy to interconnect machines and services from different manufacturers.' Hoppe gives an example: 'In general, the problem in industry is often the following: You bring a machine into a production line, but then you have to contract another, third company. The company then needs half a week or a week for this integration work. So you have to pay an additional 5,000 to 10,000 euros, and only then is the machine connected via SAP, Microsoft, cloud systems and so on. And today, OPC UA standardizes this in ten minutes, with integrated security.' According to Hoppe, OPC UA is therefore the most important basic module for Industry 4.0. And Volkswagen AG, as a member of the OPC Foundation, is involved in developing and implementing this basic module. Because how often does it apply, whether for people or smart machines: it works more efficiently if you understand each other and speak the same language.

