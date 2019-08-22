Volkswagen : ŠKODA AUTO has today opened a new paint shop at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav. Up to 168,000 car bodies will be coated with paint there each year taking the plant's total...
08/22/2019 | 10:43am EDT
ŠKODA AUTO launches operation of new paint shop at Mladá Boleslav plant
Paint shop capacity increases by 168,000 car bodies to 812,000 vehicles per year
ŠKODA AUTO has invested 214.5 million euros and created more than 650 new jobs
New paint shop facility is one of the most cutting-edge and eco-friendliest of its kind in Europe
ŠKODA CEO Bernhard Maier and Michael Oeljeklaus, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics, open the new paint shop at ŠKODA's main plant in Mladá Boleslav.
ŠKODA AUTO has today opened a new paint shop at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav. Up to 168,000 car bodies will be coated with paint there each year, taking the plant's total annual painting capacity up to 812,000 vehicles. ŠKODA AUTO has invested 214.5 million euros in the new building, creating more than 650 new jobs. The facility is one of the most cutting-edge and eco-friendliest of its kind in Europe. Robots are taking over numerous production steps. Innovative technologies mean that the ŠKODA employees' workstations have been given a particularly ergonomic design.
Bernhard Maier, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, said, 'By opening the new paint shop, we are making our main plant in Mladá Boleslav stronger for the long term. It is a key component of our growth trajectory that we are rigorously continuing as part of our 2025 Strategy. This allows us to increase our capacity and therefore meet the high customer demand much more effectively. At the same time, we have created more than 650 new jobs at ŠKODA's headquarters, making a considerable contribution towards strengthening the Czech Republic as an automotive hub.'
ŠKODA Board Member for Production and Logistics, Michael Oeljeklaus, added, 'With the opening of the new paint shop, one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in Europe is commencing operation. It allows us to markedly increase production capacity at our main plant in Mladá Boleslav. Up to 168,000 car bodies will be coated with paint here each year, taking the plant's total annual painting capacity up to 812,000 vehicles. Numerous production steps are undertaken or assisted by a total of 66 robots. The use of innovative technologies makes the ŠKODA employees' workstations particularly ergonomic.'
The state-of-the-art painting technologies include a fully autonomous system for transporting the individual bodies during pretreatment and primer application. This conveyor system enables theprocess parameters for each car to be selected individually. In traditional painting lines, such customisation is not possible because the bodies are transported using chain conveyors.
All of the data from the production process is electronically matched with the identity of the relevant car and transmitted via radio to the individual workstations, allowing the appropriate materials to be used.
With regards to the choice of technical equipment, ŠKODA AUTO placed particular importance on low energy consumption. One example is the new paint shop's unique drying technology: to offset the differences in temperature between solid, high-strength body components and light sheets of metal when baking the various paint layers, central recuperators blow hot air into certain areas. This way, ŠKODA reduces the amount of energy used to dry the layers of paint by up to 20 per cent.
An innovative wet brush system for cleaning the car bodies enables the sealant and primer to be baked at the same time - which means the facility can forego an entire drying step and therefore does not have to heat and cool the bodywork.
The painting robots boast an innovative seventh rotational axis in their cantilever arm, meaning one robot can coat car bodies with a total surface area of up to 108 m2. To put this in perspective: the average surface area of present-day passenger cars is 88 m2.
Video: New paint shop of ŠKODA AUTO in Mladá Boleslav