Volkswagen : ŠKODA AUTO has today opened a new paint shop at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav. Up to 168,000 car bodies will be coated with paint there each year taking the plant's total...

ŠKODA AUTO has today opened a new paint shop at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav. Up to 168,000 car bodies will be coated with paint there each year, taking the plant's total annual painting capacity up to 812,000 vehicles. ŠKODA AUTO has invested 214.5 million euros in the new building, creating more than 650 new jobs. The facility is one of the most cutting-edge and eco-friendliest of its kind in Europe. Robots are taking over numerous production steps. Innovative technologies mean that the ŠKODA employees' workstations have been given a particularly ergonomic design.

Bernhard Maier, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, said, 'By opening the new paint shop, we are making our main plant in Mladá Boleslav stronger for the long term. It is a key component of our growth trajectory that we are rigorously continuing as part of our 2025 Strategy. This allows us to increase our capacity and therefore meet the high customer demand much more effectively. At the same time, we have created more than 650 new jobs at ŠKODA's headquarters, making a considerable contribution towards strengthening the Czech Republic as an automotive hub.'

ŠKODA Board Member for Production and Logistics, Michael Oeljeklaus, added, 'With the opening of the new paint shop, one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in Europe is commencing operation. It allows us to markedly increase production capacity at our main plant in Mladá Boleslav. Up to 168,000 car bodies will be coated with paint here each year, taking the plant's total annual painting capacity up to 812,000 vehicles. Numerous production steps are undertaken or assisted by a total of 66 robots. The use of innovative technologies makes the ŠKODA employees' workstations particularly ergonomic.'

