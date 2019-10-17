Log in
Volkswagen : Seat to Halt Production Close to Barcelona Due to Protests

10/17/2019 | 10:01am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Spanish car maker Seat will halt production at its main site in Martorell near Barcelona until Friday night, citing continuing protests over the jail sentences for nine Catalan separatist leaders.

"After verifying the high risk that ongoing demonstrations pose to the mobility of employees in the Barcelona area and the delivery of material, Seat management and unions have agreed to halt the production shifts at the Martorell factory from this afternoon until tomorrow night," the Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) subsidiary said in a statement Thursday.

During the night to Thursday, thousands of pro-independence protesters took to the streets in cities across Catalonia. Some marches turned violent and demonstrators in parts of Barcelona set fire to garbage bins, leading to clashes with riot police. Pro-independence groups and unions have previously called for a general strike on Friday.

"Our responsibility as a company also consists in protecting the people who work at Seat. For this reason, we have made this decision exclusively to avoid them from getting stranded on their commutes to and from work," Seat said.

The company said its headquarters will remain open for employees that are able to commute unhindered. Its majority unions aren't participating in the general strike on Friday, it added.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 17 656 M
Net income 2019 13 512 M
Finance 2019 21 603 M
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 6,21x
P/E ratio 2020 5,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 84 511 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 189,43  €
Last Close Price 169,00  €
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.21%93 496
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION20.63%191 227
DAIMLER AG6.29%57 759
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.57%52 326
BMW AG-5.05%48 021
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.29%47 272
