Volkswagen : Shuffles Production Personnel

By Kim Richters



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Monday that its production units will see a change of its managing personnel from September onward.

The German car maker said that Uwe Schwartz, currently head of planning and production technology of the Volkswagen brand, will become manager of the company's plant in the German city Emden as of Oct. 1.

He will succeed Andreas Dick, who will become technical vice president and management board member of the company's Chinese joint-venture FAW-Volkswagen and replace Juergen Unser, who will become project manager for a planned multi-brand plant as of Sept. 1.

Jan Spies, currently head of production planning of Volkswagen's commercial vehicles in the German city Hanover, will replace Mr. Schwartz.

