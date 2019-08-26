Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Shuffles Production Personnel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 05:14am EDT

By Kim Richters

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Monday that its production units will see a change of its managing personnel from September onward.

The German car maker said that Uwe Schwartz, currently head of planning and production technology of the Volkswagen brand, will become manager of the company's plant in the German city Emden as of Oct. 1.

He will succeed Andreas Dick, who will become technical vice president and management board member of the company's Chinese joint-venture FAW-Volkswagen and replace Juergen Unser, who will become project manager for a planned multi-brand plant as of Sept. 1.

Jan Spies, currently head of production planning of Volkswagen's commercial vehicles in the German city Hanover, will replace Mr. Schwartz.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE HOLDING 0.68% 56.06 Delayed Quote.7.78%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.81% 142.36 Delayed Quote.1.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:14aVOLKSWAGEN : Shuffles Production Personnel
DJ
08/23Renewed Chinese auto tariffs would cost U.S. jobs, industry coalition warns
RE
08/23VOLKSWAGEN : Robots also have to talk. Especially in production, where everythin..
PU
08/23VOLKSWAGEN : Explores Buying Stakes in Chinese Auto Suppliers -Bloomberg
DJ
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/22VOLKSWAGEN : brand is systematically driving its electric offensive and will be ..
PU
08/22Volkswagen's Audi to Enter Cooperation With Daimler, BMW -Wirtschaftswoche
DJ
08/22VOLKSWAGEN : VW Bets Future on Electric People's Car
DJ
08/22VOLKSWAGEN : ŠKODA AUTO has today opened a new paint shop at its main pla..
PU
08/22TESLA : Volkswagen not interested in buying Tesla stake
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 617 M
Net income 2019 13 464 M
Finance 2019 23 766 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 5,18x
P/E ratio 2020 4,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 71 630 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 189,41  €
Last Close Price 141,00  €
Spread / Highest target 70,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG1.61%79 793
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.91%184 180
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.80%51 484
DAIMLER AG-11.30%48 528
BMW AG-16.97%42 390
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-11.13%41 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group