By Jessica Sier



Volkswagen AG said Tuesday that Stefan Sommer will leave its board of management on June 30.

Dr. Sommer has been a member of the board since Sept. 1, 2018 and was responsible for components and procurement.

He is leaving the company at his own request.

Frank Witter will take over his responsibility on the board until further notice, according to the company.

