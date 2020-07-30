Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Swung to Pretax Loss in 1st Half; Cuts Dividend Proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 01:53am EDT

By Kim Richters

Volkswagen AG Thursday said it swung to a pretax loss in the first half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said it proposed to lower its dividends for 2019.

The German car maker swung to a pretax loss of 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion) compared with a profit of EUR9.6 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Its operating loss before special items was EUR800 million compared with a profit of EUR10 billion a year prior.

Sales fell 23.2% to EUR96.1 billion from EUR125.2 billion.

The car maker proposed to lower its dividend for 2019 to EUR4.80 an ordinary share and EUR4.86 a preferred share. It had previously suggested EUR6.50 an ordinary share and EUR6.56 a preferred share.

Volkswagen didn't provide a detailed guidance for the rest of the year. It confirmed its previous outlook comments, expecting full-year sales to be "significantly" below prior-year level and operating profit to be "severely" below last year's figure but still positive.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur VOLKSWAGEN AG
01:53aVOLKSWAGEN : Swung to Pretax Loss in 1st Half; Cuts Dividend Proposal
DJ
01:46aVOLKSWAGEN : Business at the Volkswagen Group and its brands was strongly affect..
PU
01:40aPEUGEOT : VW cuts dividend as H1 profits plunge on pandemic sales drop
RE
12:48aURGENT : Toyota group likely to have sold most cars in world for Jan.-June
AQ
07/29PEUGEOT : Volkswagen cuts dividend as first-half profits plunge on pandemic sale..
RE
07/29PEUGEOT : Volkswagen cuts dividend as first-half profits plunge on pandemic sale..
RE
07/29VOLKSWAGEN : With a new office in Barcelona, the digital subsidiary of Porsche A..
PU
07/29VOLKSWAGEN : SEAT, Iberdrola and Volkswagen Group España Distribución are streng..
PU
07/29Sweden's Northvolt Raises $1.6 Billion for Battery Factories With EU Backing
DJ
07/29BAD TIMING : COVID compounds woes of Renault-Nissan alliance
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 212 B 249 B 249 B
Net income 2020 3 123 M 3 673 M 3 673 M
Net cash 2020 23 901 M 28 110 M 28 110 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 71 229 M 83 829 M 83 773 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 163,88 €
Last Close Price 137,64 €
Spread / Highest target 75,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.90%83 829
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-16.61%174 684
DAIMLER AG-19.19%49 931
BMW AG-20.30%45 255
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.23%44 553
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.06%37 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group