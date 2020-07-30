Volkswagen : Swung to Pretax Loss in 1st Half; Cuts Dividend Proposal

By Kim Richters

Volkswagen AG Thursday said it swung to a pretax loss in the first half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said it proposed to lower its dividends for 2019.

The German car maker swung to a pretax loss of 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion) compared with a profit of EUR9.6 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Its operating loss before special items was EUR800 million compared with a profit of EUR10 billion a year prior.

Sales fell 23.2% to EUR96.1 billion from EUR125.2 billion.

The car maker proposed to lower its dividend for 2019 to EUR4.80 an ordinary share and EUR4.86 a preferred share. It had previously suggested EUR6.50 an ordinary share and EUR6.56 a preferred share.

Volkswagen didn't provide a detailed guidance for the rest of the year. It confirmed its previous outlook comments, expecting full-year sales to be "significantly" below prior-year level and operating profit to be "severely" below last year's figure but still positive.

