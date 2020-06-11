Log in
Volkswagen : Takes Action in Response to Golf 8 Ad Criticism

06/11/2020 | 07:28am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Volkswagen AG said Thursday that it would create an independent board with diversity experts in response to a recent advertisement clip criticized as racist.

The German car maker said the new board, whose experts won't be involved in the creative process, will review content for potentially offensive, discriminatory and critical elements.

The company will also boost employee training on critical content and symbols and ensure greater diversity in its teams, it said.

"Our controls are clearly insufficient when it comes to ethical judgment," said Juergen Stackmann, member of Volkswagen's board of management responsible for marketing and after sales. "We recognize that we have to question with much greater sensitivity whether content could be discriminatory, offensive, or potentially disturbing for people."

The company also said it investigated the criticized clip--a social media ad to promote its new Golf 8--and found "lack of sensitivity and procedural errors" but no "racist intentions" in the production of the video.

"The critical point is that we failed to spot the racist elements of this video," Chief Marketing Officer Jochen Sengpiehl said. "I want to apologize for this error of judgment."

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

