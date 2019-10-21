Volkswagen : The countdown to the new Golf is underway – and the eighth generation follows in mighty footsteps. No other European car was sold more frequently. A review of seven glorious predecessors...

Something's different - but it looks damn good! The seventh Golf generation, launched in 2012, is the first Volkswagen model series based on the modular transverse kit (MQB). Thanks to the MQB and completely new proportions, the design is also becoming more dynamic. The front wheels thus move significantly forwards. As a result, the front overhang becomes shorter and the bonnet optically longer.

Volkswagen chief designer Klaus Bischoff: 'The vehicle cab moves visually to the rear, giving a so-called 'cab-backward impression'. That's what we call the proportions of luxury class vehicles where the bonnet is long, and the cab is very far back. That's why the Golf VII has proportions that are otherwise only found in higher segments.'

Technologically, its design sets new standards: its weight has been reduced by 100 kilograms, and fuel consumption is up to 23 percent lower, depending on the engine. The seventh generation of the Golf established a new type of digitized display and operating elements in the segment and brought even more assistance systems in the luxury class to the compact class. No other model has ever been more closely networked with its environment.

Another milestone was the electrification of the compact class in 2014: the all-electric e-Golf2 already had a range of around 190 kilometers at that time. Shortly afterwards, the Golf GTE3 with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drive was launched.

The Golf is and remains the most built Volkswagen model of all time, with a total production of more than 35 million units. About six million Golf VII have left the assembly line to date.