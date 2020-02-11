Volkswagen : The new MAN truck generation sets standards in driver orientation, assistance systems and digital networking – and consumes up to eight percent less fuel. A significant CO₂ reduction! ...

Log in
02/11/2020 | 01:04pm EST

Under the slogan 'great efficiency & economy', the new MAN truck generation impresses with up to eight percent less fuel consumption. This is made possible by the new Euro6 engine family, which was introduced in 2019 and in conjunction with other components of the newly designed drive train will develop its full efficiency in the future series. The aerodynamically perfected vehicle design and various driver assistance systems are also available to help the driver achieve an even more efficient driving style.

A key point for a carrier is the availability of their truck. MAN promises 'optimised up-time' for the new series, among other things due to the completely redeveloped electronic architecture and digital MAN ServiceCare solution. The trucks continuously transmit digital condition and performance data to the proactive maintenance management system, so they can be called to the workshop early before a fault occurs. MAN ServiceCare equally supports fleet managers, drivers and MAN service centres in the best possible scheduling for maintenance and service.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 18:02:01 UTC
