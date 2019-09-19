Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : VW, Porsche to recall around 227,000 cars over airbag, seatbelt issues - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:45am EDT
The Porsche logo as the reveal of the 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen and Porsche have to recall around 227,000 cars due to problems with airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners, Germany's Stuttgarter Zeitung said on Thursday.

The newspaper said the Tiguan, Sharan and CC models built in 2015 as well as Porsche 911, Boxter, Cayman und Panamera models from 2015 and 2016. It cited Germany's KBA federal motor authority as saying the cars needed an update to the software of the airbag control units.

Volkswagen said 227,000 VW and Porsche cars were affected, citing possible problems with airbags in some of them and adding that new software needed to be installed.

A spokesman for Porsche said around 23,500 Porsche models could be affected by airbags or seatbelt pre-tensioners triggering even if the vehicle was not involved in an accident. It said the models affected were built in 2015 and 2016 and added that of the vehicles affected, around 3,900 were in Germany.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin, Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt and Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
06:52a&BDQUO;A CONTRIBUTION TO THE DISCOUR : A large range of artworks from the renown..
PU
06:45aVOLKSWAGEN : VW, Porsche to recall around 227,000 cars over airbag, seatbelt iss..
RE
06:40aVOLKSWAGEN : VW, Porsche to recall around 227,000 cars over airbag, seatbelt iss..
RE
02:43aTrump and California go to war over clean cars
RE
09/18Tesla takes on Porsche with battle on Germany's toughest circuit
RE
09/18German carbon pricing plan may cost DAX companies billions
RE
09/18VOLKSWAGEN : If the Volkswagen Group is a supertanker, start-ups can be the spee..
PU
09/18European passenger car registrations slump 8.6% in August - ACEA
RE
09/17Chile taps China, Japan in lithium-for-tech push, faces tough sell
RE
09/17Senators Question Two Agencies' Investigations of Big Tech Firms
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 612 M
Net income 2019 13 447 M
Finance 2019 22 210 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 5,74x
P/E ratio 2020 5,34x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 79 341 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 190,50  €
Last Close Price 156,00  €
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.25%87 776
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP20.06%191 739
DAIMLER AG3.16%56 054
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.14%54 511
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD3.46%47 134
BMW AG-8.70%46 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group