Volkswagen : VW resumes deliveries of its Golf 8 after software glitch

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
06/05/2020 | 11:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: LA Auto Show in Los Angeles

Volkswagen on Friday said it had resumed deliveries of its newest Golf model after voluntarily halting sales in mid-May.

Volkswagen stopped sales after the carmaker discovered that data transfer problems in an online connectivity unit could interfere with an emergency assist functionality.

"In order to remedy the situation, Volkswagen has developed a software update for the control unit of the online connectivity unit. This update will be installed on Golf 8 models produced in the future as standard," VW said.

The update will also be installed in the 15,000 vehicles affected by the recall, the carmaker said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)

