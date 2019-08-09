Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : Woodstock – the myth. The Volkswagen 1 – another myth. The two came into contact 50 years ago and shaped an era. For the anniversary of the festival, the painted Lightbus now rolls through the USA again. ...

08/09/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Woodstock - the myth. The Volkswagen 1 - another myth. The two came into contact 50 years ago and shaped an era. For the anniversary of the festival, the painted Lightbus now rolls through the USA again.

---

Don't miss any updates, subscribe here to the Volkswagen YouTube channel: http://vwgroup.to/YnzD8

---

Further information can be found on our Newsroom: https://www.volkswagen-newsroom.com/en

and on the Volkswagen Twitter-channel: http://www.twitter.com/volkswagen

Note in accordance with Directive 1999/94/EC in its currently applicable version: Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the EU guide 'Information on the fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and energy consumption of new cars', which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships, from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Straße 1, D-73760 Ostfildern, Germany and at www.dat.de.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:45:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 582 M
Net income 2019 13 472 M
Finance 2019 23 766 M
Yield 2019 4,21%
P/E ratio 2019 5,29x
P/E ratio 2020 4,90x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 73 985 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 192,00  €
Last Close Price 144,02  €
Spread / Highest target 66,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.86%82 952
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.19%180 634
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY19.88%56 238
DAIMLER AG-4.49%52 032
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 231
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-9.46%42 224
