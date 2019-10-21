Volkswagen : World premiere Golf 8

-
Technical information regarding live broadcast
The world premiere Golf 8 will be broadcasted live on Thursday, October 24th , 2019, from 06.00pm until 07.50pm CEST (04.00pm GMT - 05.50pm GMT):
Internet (#Golf8, #VWGolf,#VWGolflife,#VolkswagenLive):
English: https://www.volkswagen-newsroom.com/en/live-stream-5455
Here you can watch the world premiere Golf 8 LIVE and furthermore find an embed code to implement the stream into your website.
Satellite-Feed for TV-Media:
Europe / Middle East - live HD Feed
Date: October 24th , 2019
Time: 06.00 pm - 07.50 pm CEST /
04.00 pm - 05.50 pm GMT
Live feed to start at apprx. 05.50pm CEST / 03.50pm GMT
|
Satellite:
|
ASTRA3B
|
Transponder (digital):
|
3.002/ Ch.C9
|
Downlink Frequency:
|
11.479,500 MHz
|
Polarisation:
|
Y
|
Video Std:
|
1080i/50 Hz PAL
|
Audio Channels:
|
Channel 1: english (IT),
Channel 2: german
|
Modulation:
|
DVB-S2 / 8 PSK
|
Symbol rate:
|
7.2000 Msymb/s
|
FEC:
|
3/4
|
MPEG:
|
4:2:0 / MPEG4
|
Encryption:
|
Contact on site: Florian Selzer, 0049-176-22941152
Contact easyLINK MCR: 0049-6106-285740
All material will be available for download.
'>
