Volkswagen : World premiere Golf 8

10/21/2019 | 01:17pm EDT
  • Technical information regarding live broadcast

The world premiere Golf 8 will be broadcasted live on Thursday, October 24th , 2019, from 06.00pm until 07.50pm CEST (04.00pm GMT - 05.50pm GMT):

Internet (#Golf8, #VWGolf,#VWGolflife,#VolkswagenLive):

English: https://www.volkswagen-newsroom.com/en/live-stream-5455

Here you can watch the world premiere Golf 8 LIVE and furthermore find an embed code to implement the stream into your website.

Satellite-Feed for TV-Media:

Europe / Middle East - live HD Feed

Date: October 24th , 2019

Time: 06.00 pm - 07.50 pm CEST /
04.00 pm - 05.50 pm GMT

Live feed to start at apprx. 05.50pm CEST / 03.50pm GMT

Satellite:

ASTRA3B

Transponder (digital):

3.002/ Ch.C9

Downlink Frequency:

11.479,500 MHz

Polarisation:

Y

Video Std:

1080i/50 Hz PAL

Audio Channels:

Channel 1: english (IT),
Channel 2: german

Modulation:

DVB-S2 / 8 PSK

Symbol rate:

7.2000 Msymb/s

FEC:

3/4

MPEG:

4:2:0 / MPEG4

Encryption:


Contact on site: Florian Selzer, 0049-176-22941152
Contact easyLINK MCR: 0049-6106-285740

All material will be available for download.

All material will be available for download.

'>
Media contacts
Madeleine Sartison
Content Hub
Tel. +49 (0) 172-1420031
Send Email

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 17:15:02 UTC
