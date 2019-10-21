Volkswagen : World premiere Golf 8

The world premiere Golf 8 will be broadcasted live on Thursday, October 24th , 2019, from 06.00pm until 07.50pm CEST (04.00pm GMT - 05.50pm GMT):

Internet (#Golf8, #VWGolf,#VWGolflife,#VolkswagenLive):

English: https://www.volkswagen-newsroom.com/en/live-stream-5455

Here you can watch the world premiere Golf 8 LIVE and furthermore find an embed code to implement the stream into your website.

Satellite-Feed for TV-Media:

Europe / Middle East - live HD Feed

Date: October 24th , 2019

Time: 06.00 pm - 07.50 pm CEST /

04.00 pm - 05.50 pm GMT

Live feed to start at apprx. 05.50pm CEST / 03.50pm GMT

Satellite: ASTRA3B Transponder (digital): 3.002/ Ch.C9 Downlink Frequency: 11.479,500 MHz Polarisation: Y Video Std: 1080i/50 Hz PAL Audio Channels: Channel 1: english (IT),

Channel 2: german Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8 PSK Symbol rate: 7.2000 Msymb/s FEC: 3/4 MPEG: 4:2:0 / MPEG4 Encryption:



Contact on site: Florian Selzer, 0049-176-22941152

Contact easyLINK MCR: 0049-6106-285740

All material will be available for download.

