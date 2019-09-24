Volkswagen board to meet Wednesday after CEO indicted: statement

The committee still does "not see that the capital market was deliberately not informed", it said https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/news/2019/09/Statement_of_the_Executive_Committee_of_the_Supervisory_Board_of_Volkswagen_AG.html.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig on Tuesday accused Volkswagen's CEO of holding back market-moving information on rigged emissions tests four years ago, raising the prospect of fresh upheaval at the carmaker just as it tries to reinvent itself as a champion of clean driving.

