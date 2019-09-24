Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Volkswagen board to meet Wednesday after CEO indicted: statement

09/24/2019 | 10:16am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - The supervisory board of German carmaker Volkswagen will meet on Wednesday, the board's executive committee said on Tuesday, after prosecutors indicted CEO Herbert Diess over the company's diesel emissions scandal.

The committee still does "not see that the capital market was deliberately not informed", it said https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/news/2019/09/Statement_of_the_Executive_Committee_of_the_Supervisory_Board_of_Volkswagen_AG.html.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig on Tuesday accused Volkswagen's CEO of holding back market-moving information on rigged emissions tests four years ago, raising the prospect of fresh upheaval at the carmaker just as it tries to reinvent itself as a champion of clean driving.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Stocks treated in this article : Volkswagen AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE
