Volkswagen : boosts deliveries in June

Deliveries in the regions in June developed as follows:

In Europe, Volkswagen Group brands delivered a total of 435,000 vehicles, a decrease of 4.8 percent compared with the same month last year. Deliveries in June 2018 had reached a high level there due to early purchases related to WLTP. In Western Europe, where 364,000 vehicles were handed over to customers, the decrease was at about the same level, at 4.7 percent. In the home market of Germany, there was scarcely any change compared with the previous year, about 130,700 vehicles were delivered. In Central and Eastern Europe, 71,000 vehicles were handed over to customers (-5.3 percent). Russia once again provided a positive stimulus, with 19,900 vehicles delivered, 2.7 percent more than in June 2018.

In North America, there were divergent developments in the different markets. All in all, deliveries fell slightly by 0.5 percent compared with the same month last year, to 80,700 vehicles. Positive impetus came from the USA, where 56,700 vehicles were handed over to customers (+5.9 percent). In Canada, there were falls in deliveries and the market as a whole. 9,300 customers there took delivery of a new vehicle from a Group brand (-19.7 percent). In Mexico, the general market trend remained negative as a result of difficult economic conditions. The Group brands delivered 14,700 vehicles (-7.8 percent) there and boosted their market share.

South America developed almost unchanged compared to June 2018. 48,600 vehicles were delivered to customers in the region, a drop of 0.1 percent. Brazil, the largest market in the region, once again provided a positive stimulus with a rise of 14.8 percent to 38,200 vehicles delivered. This rise was almost sufficient to compensate for the marked drop in Argentina (-48.6 percent). In an overall economic environment that remained challenging, 5,100 vehicles were handed over to customers there.

A significant rise of 11.3 percent was recorded in the Asia-Pacific region, where Group brands delivered a total of 381,400 vehicles. The main reason for this positive development was the emissions standard changeover in China, which resulted in customers bringing their vehicle purchases forward. 354,800 vehicles were handed over to customers in the Group's most important market, a significant rise of 15 percent.