Volkswagen : brand is systematically driving its electric offensive and will be installing some 4,000 charging points at its German sites by 2025. The first are already up and running...

First charging center starts operating

The first charging center was commissioned today at the Volkswagen Group Components plant in Braunschweig. The 60 charging points are located on the Ohefeld parking lot bordering on the site. The charging power level is 11kW and the charging center uses a Type 2 plug, the European standard system. The sole source of power for charging is Volkswagen Naturstrom from renewable sources. The power has been certified by TÜV Nord and is 100% CO2-free, originating from sources such as wind and hydropower. Further charging centers will be successively phased in at the other German sites by 2025.

'Volkswagen's first charging center has been realized at the Components plant in Braunschweig. That makes us very proud. The Volkswagen Group is underpinning its electric offensive with this initiative and at the same time turning e-mobility into a real world experience for employees, and later also other drivers of electric vehicles. This is a clear and concrete step towards e-mobility', Otto Joos, Business Field Manager 'Chassis' at Volkswagen Group Components, said.

Charging at the workplace becoming increasingly important

Volkswagen is active in all areas where electric vehicles are charged: at home, at the workplace, in public spaces and on highways. Charging at the workplace is becoming increasingly important because it is a good alternative for all those who cannot charge at home. Going forward, some 20 percent of all charging operations could take place at the workplace. Charging centers are also an attractive option for companies because construction conditions are often favorable and it is relatively easy for firms to create an additional benefit for their employees. In light of this, Volkswagen is not only active at its own sites, but the Volkswagen subsidiary Elli (Electric Life) also offers other companies complete charging solutions for employee parking lots and fleet operations.

World premiere of the ID.31 at IAA 2019

Volkswagen is pursuing the largest electric offensive in the automotive industry. The Group will be launching almost 70 new models in the next ten years. The Volkswagen brand's ID family will make electric vehicles accessible and attractive for many people. The first vehicle in this new generation, the ID.3, will be celebrating its world premiere soon. The series model will make its public debut at this year's International Motor Show (IAA), and production in Zwickau will commence at the end of this year. Many of the components used in the ID.3, such as the battery system including hardware and software, the new battery housing, the front and rear axles as well as the brakes and steering unit, are manufactured by Volkswagen Group Components in Braunschweig.



1) ID.3: This vehicle is not offered for sale yet in Europe.