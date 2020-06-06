Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Volkswagen : considering more cost cuts to cope with downturn

06/06/2020 | 09:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: VW re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown

Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE > is considering more cost cuts to help cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the German automaker said on Saturday.

The issue was recently discussed at an internal event, the spokesman said, when asked about a report in industry magazine Automobilwoche.

"There were general deliberations about what further cost measures could be taken to respond to the pandemic," the spokesman told Reuters. "There are no concrete decisions yet."

Automobilwoche quoted Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess as telling top managers at a meeting on Thursday: "We must significantly cut R&D expenditure, investments and fixed costs compared with the previous planning."

The group's net liquidity would "continue to decline at least until July due to weak demand", the magazine, citing participants at the event, quoted Diess as saying, adding that not all group brands would achieve a positive result in 2020.

This meant the main VW passenger car brand must reduce its so-called material overheads by 20%, the magazine said.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.96% 1050 Delayed Quote.31.25%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 5.18% 148.98 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
Financials
Sales 2020 214 B 242 B 242 B
Net income 2020 4 924 M 5 560 M 5 560 M
Net cash 2020 17 430 M 19 681 M 19 681 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 76 961 M 87 099 M 86 897 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 154,83 €
Last Close Price 148,98 €
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.47%87 099
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.39%178 156
DAIMLER AG-19.33%48 219
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.36%47 616
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.37%43 805
BMW AG-18.65%43 537
