Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : delivers fewer vehicles in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Deliveries in the regions in July developed as follows:

In Europe, Volkswagen Group brands delivered a total of 393,600 vehicles, an expected decrease of 3.6 percent compared with the same month last year. Deliveries in July 2018 had been inflated by WLTP effects. In Western Europe, deliveries fell by 4.0 percent to 326,600 vehicles for the same reason. There was also a drop in deliveries in the home market of Germany. Here, 126,300 customers took delivery of a new Group vehicle (-6.3 percent). In Central and Eastern Europe, deliveries were down slightly to 67,000 vehicles (-1.9 percent). In Russia, on the other hand, deliveries once again grew. 18,800 vehicles were handed over to customers in Russia, 2.4 percent more than in July 2018.

In North America, developments in the various markets were once again divergent. All in all, deliveries fell slightly by 0.9 percent compared with the same month last year, to 80,700 vehicles. In the USA, 55,800 vehicles were handed over to customers, a rise of 3.4 percent.In Canada on the other hand, there was a downward trend both in the overall market and in deliveries. There, 9,600 customers took delivery of a new vehicle from a Group brand (-12.8 percent). In Mexico, the general market trend also remained negative as a result of difficult economic conditions. The Group brands were also affected by this trend and delivered 15,300 vehicles (-7.0 percent), which corresponds to an increase in the market share.

Positive impetus came from South America, where 53,000 vehicles were handed over to customers, a rise of 3.2 percent compared with July 2018. This development was driven by Brazil, the largest market in the region. 40,900 customers took delivery of new vehicles there (+14.3 percent). This was more than sufficient to compensate for the marked drop of 29.8 percent to 7,000 vehicles in Argentina as a result of the overall economic climate, which remained challenging.

Deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region were slightly below the figure for July 2018, at 334,800 vehicles (-0.3 percent). In China, the Group's most important single market, the brands were able to boost their deliveries by 1.3 percent to 313,400 vehicles compared with July 2018, once again increasing their market share.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 09:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:57aVOLKSWAGEN : In July, there was a drop of 2.4 percent in deliveries by the Volks..
PU
05:22aVOLKSWAGEN : delivers fewer vehicles in July
PU
08/15Shares of Germany's SGL tumble after profit warning, CEO resignation
RE
08/14VOLKSWAGEN : In July, the Volkswagen brand delivered 489,000 vehicles to custome..
PU
08/14Car dealership Lookers sees more costs to fix problems related to sales pract..
RE
08/13EQUIPPED FOR THE FUTURE : ŠKODA AUTO is preparing its staff and students ..
PU
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 582 M
Net income 2019 13 472 M
Finance 2019 23 766 M
Yield 2019 4,39%
P/E ratio 2019 5,07x
P/E ratio 2020 4,70x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 70 510 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 192,00  €
Last Close Price 138,00  €
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-0.55%78 292
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.95%182 111
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.03%53 097
DAIMLER AG-11.72%49 516
BMW AG-16.80%42 935
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-12.14%41 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group