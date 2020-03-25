Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen expects car market to recover in summer: FAZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:48pm EDT
Employees leave the Volkswagen plant after VW starts shutting down production in Europe amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wolfsburg

Volkswagen expects the German car market to recover in the summer after the automaker was forced to suspend output because of the coronavirus pandemic, an executive told a newspaper on Wednesday.

The company has initially halted production until April 3, but Juergen Stackmann, management board member for the VW passenger cars brand, gave an upbeat assessment to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, saying that the Chinese market has already started to pick up.

"We assume that Germany will return to normal in the summer," Stackmann was quoted as saying.

"We must learn how to live with the virus," he said, adding that he did not expect the virus to disappear quickly.

"The standstill cannot last longer than summer ... Society and the economy cannot withstand that ... We are preparing ourselves for the moment when it starts again."

Volkswagen is also looking into new rules to ensure factory workers can keep their distance from each other on the production line.

He added that one of the lessons from the crisis was the need to invest more in e-commerce, saying Volkswagen had already launched initiatives in online car trading that it would now accelerate.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:48pVOLKSWAGEN EXPECTS CAR MARKET TO REC : Faz
RE
03/24VOLKSWAGEN : VW to cut worker hours, support dealers in Germany
RE
03/24AUDI - TECH TALK : The 2020 Audi S6 and S7 2.9-liter V6 TFSI engine and Electric..
AQ
03/24VOLKSWAGEN : Automobili lamborghini's record figures in fiscal year 2019
AQ
03/24MAN : publishes its 2019 Annual Report
AQ
03/24Auto industry urges U.S. lawmakers to ensure 'sufficient liquidity'
RE
03/24VOLKSWAGEN : Suspends Russian Production Amid Supply Shortage
DJ
03/24PORSCHE SE : Outlook Remains Uncertain, Global Demand for Vehicles Will Be Mixed
DJ
03/24VOLKSWAGEN : to halt production in Russia due to supply shortage from Europe
RE
03/23VOLKSWAGEN : Europeans Despondent as Lockdowns Spread
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 240 B
EBIT 2020 14 427 M
Net income 2020 9 482 M
Finance 2020 21 260 M
Yield 2020 4,57%
P/E ratio 2020 6,08x
P/E ratio 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
EV / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 60 103 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 165,11  €
Last Close Price 109,82  €
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-37.69%61 608
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%155 857
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.00%36 315
DAIMLER AG-40.69%33 817
BMW AG-37.71%31 927
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.32%30 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group