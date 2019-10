The unit will have 943.5 million lira ($164.21 million) capital and the parent company had paid a quarter of that amount, the gazette said. The remainder will be paid in the next two years.

A board member of the German carmaker told reporters last week in Berlin that the company is nearing a decision on building a new plant in Turkey.

