Volkswagen : invests in leading technology company in the field of 3D holography

08/30/2019 | 04:21am EDT

Potentially hazardous situations on the road will be projected into the driver's environment in three dimensions, 'touchable' displays will be suspended instead of controls, partners and telephone conversations will appear as holograms, passengers will be able to play hovering three-dimensional Tetris - these visions could soon become reality in the automobile.

Head-up displays of the type already in the marketplace can project their information within a limited space. In contrast, in the full-electric Volkswagen ID.3, which is to be sold from 2020 onwards, information will be projected into the driver's field of vision, with direct links to the driver's environment, via an augmented reality head-up display.

In future generations of head-up displays, three-dimensional presentations will even merge seamlessly with the environment, allowing innovative display concepts both in the distance and near to the driver. In future, conventional dashboards may become obsolete and vehicles may be controlled via virtual switches and displays. All occupants would be able to use 'touchable' three-dimensional displays with natural vision for information or interaction.

Research in this area is being carried out by the company SeeReal Technologies and is progressing in a highly promising way. The Head of Volkswagen Group Innovation, Dr. Axel Heinrich, says: 'Augmented reality will be a key component in future mobility and interaction concepts. This is why we are focusing on key technologies such as holography which will present this new reality in a fascinating way. We will be providing the automotive requirements for this exciting project and the know-how in 3-D technology will be contributed by SeeReal.'

Research cooperation between Volkswagen Group Innovation and the technology company, with locations in Dresden and Luxembourg, already started at the end of 2018.

The CEO of SeeReal Technologies S.A., Bo Krøll, says: 'Automotive applications and interaction solutions for drivers and passengers represent a significant market potential for SeeReal holographic display technology. The current cooperation, which combines Volkswagen's technology and market leadership with SeeReal's unique holographic display technology, will be further strengthened by Volkswagen's investment in SeeReal.'

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:20:06 UTC
