Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : is driving e-mobility forward more consistently than any other automaker. The Group is demonstrating this at the IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt. All the facts at a glance. ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 03:57am EDT

The modular electric drive matrix, MEB for short, provides the Group's brands with a common platform for electric vehicles for the first time, thus making it possible to manufacture electric cars in the high-volume segment. Its counterpart in the premium segment is the Premium Platform Electric, or PPE for short, which was developed by the Audi and Porsche brands. The MEB fully exploits the technical possibilities of e-mobility and guarantees high ranges, dynamic driving performance and a whole new level of digital networking. Design and interior can be flexibly designed with the MEB, from compact cars to SUVs and buses, everything is possible. At the same time, the MEB creates the basis for making the electric car accessible to as many people as possible. By 2028, up to 15 million electric cars based on MEB are to be produced worldwide, guaranteeing considerable economies of scale. The first MEB-based model is the compact Volkswagen ID.3, which will celebrate its world premiere at the IAA.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 07:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:57aVOLKSWAGEN : is driving e-mobility forward more consistently than any other auto..
PU
09/06EPA, DOT say California actions on auto emissions appear to be 'unlawful'
RE
09/06U.S. launches antitrust probe into California automaker agreement
RE
09/06EUROPE : European stocks rise on China stimulus despite weak U.S., German data
RE
09/06VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche has increased its stake in technology and sports car compan..
PU
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06Germany ready to back new electric car battery consortium
RE
09/06VOLKSWAGEN : and Northvolt AB have created a 50/50 joint venture to build a fact..
PU
09/06VOLKSWAGEN : After a construction period of less than 48 months, Porsche is open..
PU
09/06VOLKSWAGEN : ŠKODA AUTO has manufactured the first production components ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 532 M
Net income 2019 13 437 M
Finance 2019 22 841 M
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 5,53x
P/E ratio 2020 5,12x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 76 236 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 188,93  €
Last Close Price 150,00  €
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.26%84 238
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.75%184 029
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.93%55 367
DAIMLER AG-1.10%53 675
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.36%45 062
BMW AG-11.85%44 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group