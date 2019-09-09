Volkswagen : is driving e-mobility forward more consistently than any other automaker. The Group is demonstrating this at the IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt. All the facts at a glance. ...

The modular electric drive matrix, MEB for short, provides the Group's brands with a common platform for electric vehicles for the first time, thus making it possible to manufacture electric cars in the high-volume segment. Its counterpart in the premium segment is the Premium Platform Electric, or PPE for short, which was developed by the Audi and Porsche brands. The MEB fully exploits the technical possibilities of e-mobility and guarantees high ranges, dynamic driving performance and a whole new level of digital networking. Design and interior can be flexibly designed with the MEB, from compact cars to SUVs and buses, everything is possible. At the same time, the MEB creates the basis for making the electric car accessible to as many people as possible. By 2028, up to 15 million electric cars based on MEB are to be produced worldwide, guaranteeing considerable economies of scale. The first MEB-based model is the compact Volkswagen ID.3, which will celebrate its world premiere at the IAA.

