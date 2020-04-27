Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A cartoon of a VW logo squashing the coronavirus is displayed on a building at Volkswagen's headquarters to celebrate the plant's re-opening during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wolfsburg

Volkswagen the world's largest carmaker by sales, on Monday said it had resumed work at its biggest factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, to give its workers time to adapt to new hygiene measures to combat the coronavirus.

Encouraged by a fall in infection rates, Germany eased lockdown rules and carmakers are relying on the country's ability to trace and contain the coronavirus to put Europe's largest economy back to work.

In Wolfsburg, around 8,000 workers started building cars again on Monday, including the VW Golf. This week 1,400 cars will be built, followed by 6,000 cars in a fortnight, VW said.

Production capacity in the Wolfsburg plant will be at around 10%-15% to begin with, and reach around 40% of pre-crisis levels in the week after, Andreas Tostmann, VW brand's board member responsible for production told Reuters.

"The restart of Europe's biggest car factory after weeks of standstill is an important symbol for our employees, our dealers, suppliers, the German economy and for Europe," Tostmann said.

VW has overhauled its procedures to include extra hygiene measures. Workers are told to measure their temperature and to get changed into their overalls at home, to prevent crowding in factory changing rooms.

Extra markings have been put on the factory floor so that workers are better able to adhere to a 1.5 metre social distancing rule, and extra time is provided so that employees can disinfect their tools and surfaces, VW said.

Volkswagen began producing components in Braunschweig, Kassel, Salzgitter and Hanover in early April and resumed car manufacturing in Zwickau and Bratislava on April 20 and in Chemnitz on April 23.

This week Volkswagen Group will re-start production in Portugal, Spain, Russia, South Africa and South America and from May 3 onwards in Chattanooga in the United States.

Volkswagen further said that around 70% of its dealerships in Germany had re-opened.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:24aVOLKSWAGEN : re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown
RE
04/26European carmakers restart production as coronavirus lockdowns ease
RE
04/24VOLKSWAGEN : pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico
RE
04/24VOLKSWAGEN : pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico
RE
04/24VOLKSWAGEN AG : quaterly earnings release
04/23VOLKSWAGEN : Audi announces grant to California Institute of Technology for deve..
AQ
04/23China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 10% this year
RE
04/23VOLKSWAGEN : Zwickau vehicle plant resuming production of the ID.3 slowly and gr..
PU
04/23VOLKSWAGEN : Produces Masks in China for European Staff
DJ
04/23Sweden's Volvo hit by cancelled orders as pandemic creates 'new normal'
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 220 B
EBIT 2020 8 303 M
Net income 2020 6 101 M
Finance 2020 18 710 M
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
P/E ratio 2021 5,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 61 972 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 149,74  €
Last Close Price 117,36  €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-33.41%66 910
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.44%169 230
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.92%39 315
BMW AG-33.47%34 068
DAIMLER AG-44.18%31 834
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-40.03%31 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group