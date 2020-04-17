Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/17 06:21:09 am
124.11 EUR   +5.95%
05:55aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:37aAUDI : to Gradually Resume European Production
DJ
05:34aVOLKSWAGEN : sales down 23% in Jan-March, March alone off 37.6%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : sales down 23% in Jan-March, March alone off 37.6%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 05:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: LA Auto Show in Los Angeles

Volkswagen Group on Friday said sales of its cars dropped by 23% on the year to 2 million cars in the January to March period.

In March alone, deliveries were down 37.6% overall at 623,000 vehicles, the figures showed, reflecting the coronavirus crisis which triggered plant closures and falls in sales as consumers were tied up at home in lockdown measures across the world.

More specifically, March sales were down 44.6% year-on-year in western Europe, down 23.1% in central and eastern Europe, down 42% in North America, and down 35% in China, the company said.

Experts believe that declines in April sales could be steeper as the full impact of the lockdowns works its way through the system.

Volkswagen on Thursday withdrew its outlook for 2020 due to the uncertainty related to the virus outbreak which caused operating profit to drop 81% in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:55aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:37aAUDI : to Gradually Resume European Production
DJ
05:34aVOLKSWAGEN : sales down 23% in Jan-March, March alone off 37.6%
RE
05:05aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:53aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : 1Q Car Deliveries Fell 5% On Year
DJ
02:37aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from HSBC
MD
02:17aEuropean new car sales plunge by 51.8% in March due to coronavirus - ACEA
RE
04/16Global stocks gain on stay-at-home profits, bond yields slide
RE
04/16World stocks gain on stay-at-home profits, bond yields slide
RE
04/16German auto industry calls for incentives to boost green car demand
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 219 B
EBIT 2020 9 178 M
Net income 2020 6 638 M
Finance 2020 18 404 M
Yield 2020 3,32%
P/E ratio 2020 9,34x
P/E ratio 2021 5,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 62 989 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 149,74  €
Last Close Price 117,14  €
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-33.53%68 221
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.87%170 384
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.02%36 559
BMW AG-32.55%34 790
DAIMLER AG-43.91%32 085
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.98%29 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group