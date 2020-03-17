Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen says coronavirus makes outlook impossible as 2019 profits rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: VW hosts photo workshop at Zwickau plant

Volkswagen Group on Tuesday warned that the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to give an outlook for 2020 as it unveiled a rise in full-year operating profit, boosted by strong sales of sports utility vehicles.

Only last month Volkswagen had predicted that vehicle deliveries this year would be stable at 2019 levels and forecast an operating return on sales in the range of 6.5% to 7.5% in 2020, but said this depended on external factors.

"The spread of coronavirus is currently impacting the global economy. It is uncertain how severely or for how long this will also affect the Volkswagen Group. Currently, it is almost impossible to make a reliable forecast," Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said in a statement.

Volkswagen Group said its full-year operating profit rose 22% to 16.9 billion euros ($18.5 billion) thanks to strong sales of higher-margin cars and lower diesel charges, defying an industry downturn that has cut the earnings of rivals.

Earnings were driven by higher profits at its VW, Porsche, Seat and Skoda brands, and a return to profitability for Bentley.

Improvements in the mix and price positioning in particular compensated for lower sales of Volkswagen Passenger Cars models and for launch costs and negative exchange rate effects, the company said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.41% 980 Delayed Quote.23.00%
MAN SE -0.09% 44.06 Delayed Quote.3.15%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.51% 97.43 Delayed Quote.-44.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
04:22aVolkswagen Group to suspend production, warns of difficult year
RE
04:06aVolkswagen says coronavirus makes outlook impossible as 2019 profits rise
RE
04:06aVOLKSWAGEN : will suspend production over coronavirus - works council
RE
03:22aVOLKSWAGEN : Warns on Difficult 2020; 2019 Was 'Successful'
DJ
03:06aVOLKSWAGEN : Q4 Analyse 2019 (Englisch)
PU
02:41aVOLKSWAGEN : Remuneration Report 2019
PU
02:38aVolkswagen says coronavirus makes outlook impossible as 2019 profits rise
RE
02:31aVOLKSWAGEN : Corporate Governance Report 2019
PU
02:16aVOLKSWAGEN : brought fiscal year 2019 to a successful conclusion with improved f..
PU
03/16Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen Halt Production in Parts of Europe -- 4th Update
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 252 B
EBIT 2020 18 088 M
Net income 2020 14 336 M
Finance 2020 24 442 M
Yield 2020 7,15%
P/E ratio 2020 3,43x
P/E ratio 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
EV / Sales2021 0,08x
Capitalization 52 011 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 197,69  €
Last Close Price 97,39  €
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-44.74%58 042
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.27%155 020
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.94%36 249
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.62%30 009
BMW AG-45.19%29 062
DAIMLER AG-53.58%27 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group