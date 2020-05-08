Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : to Invest in Battery Operations in Germany With Northvolt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 09:47am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Volkswagen AG said Friday that it would build infrastructure for a joint battery-cell factory in Germany with Swedish battery producer Northvolt AB.

The German car maker said the factory is intended to produce lithium-ion battery cells and is located at the Salzgitter site. The company plans to make an initial investment of around 450 million euros ($486.2 million) in the project and then rent the factory space with Northvolt.

The production of battery cells is scheduled to start in early 2024, according to the company, with an initial production capacity of 16 gigawatt hours.

Volkswagen and Northvolt established a joint venture in September 2019 for the large-scale production of lithium-ion batteries in Germany.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
09:47aVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Battery Operations in Germany With Northvolt
DJ
09:19aVOLKSWAGEN : invests in battery operations at Salzgitter
PU
05/07U.S. will not require automakers to recall 56 mln Takata air bag inflators
RE
05/07AUDI : is preparing its first purely digital worldwide market launch for the new..
AQ
05/07China auto sales likely rose in April, ending almost two years of decline
RE
05/07Magna profit halves on COVID-19 hit
RE
05/07VOLKSWAGEN : Personnel changes in the Quality organization of the Group and the ..
PU
05/06VOLKSWAGEN : Audi of America announces full 2021 model year updates; Enhanced st..
AQ
05/06VOLKSWAGEN : Audi of America appoints Thiemo Rusch as SVP of Sales Operations; R..
AQ
05/06Automakers' sales recover in China from coronavirus low
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 218 B
EBIT 2020 6 929 M
Net income 2020 4 923 M
Finance 2020 17 379 M
Yield 2020 2,39%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 66 143 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 155,46  €
Last Close Price 127,14  €
Spread / Highest target 90,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.86%71 328
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.50%167 489
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.78%38 955
DAIMLER AG-39.04%34 721
BMW AG-32.51%34 599
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.69%32 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group