Volkswagen : to Invest in Battery Operations in Germany With Northvolt

By Giulia Petroni



Volkswagen AG said Friday that it would build infrastructure for a joint battery-cell factory in Germany with Swedish battery producer Northvolt AB.

The German car maker said the factory is intended to produce lithium-ion battery cells and is located at the Salzgitter site. The company plans to make an initial investment of around 450 million euros ($486.2 million) in the project and then rent the factory space with Northvolt.

The production of battery cells is scheduled to start in early 2024, according to the company, with an initial production capacity of 16 gigawatt hours.

Volkswagen and Northvolt established a joint venture in September 2019 for the large-scale production of lithium-ion batteries in Germany.

