Volkswagen : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit

07/11/2019 | 08:36pm EDT

By Mike Colias

Volkswagen AG has agreed to invest around $2.6 billion in Ford Motor Co.'s autonomous-vehicle partner, Argo AI, in a deal that values the startup at $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ford has been the majority shareholder of Pittsburgh-based Argo since early 2017, when it agreed to invest $1 billion.

Under the agreement with Volkswagen, to be announced Friday, Argo would develop autonomous-driving technology for VW and eventually supply systems for commercial use, while continuing its development work with Ford, the people said.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.79% 10.19 Delayed Quote.33.20%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.30% 151.94 Delayed Quote.9.37%
