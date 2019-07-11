Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

By Mike Colias

Volkswagen AG has agreed to invest around $2.6 billion in Ford Motor Co.'s autonomous-vehicle partner, Argo AI, in a deal that values the startup at $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ford has been the majority shareholder of Pittsburgh-based Argo since early 2017, when it agreed to invest $1 billion.

Under the agreement with Volkswagen, to be announced Friday, Argo would develop autonomous-driving technology for VW and eventually supply systems for commercial use, while continuing its development work with Ford, the people said.

The $2.6 billion investment in Argo includes $1 billion in capital funding as well as the value of VW's 200-person autonomous-driving division in Munich, which the companies placed at $1.6 billion. That group, called Autonomous Intelligent Driving, is run by VW's Audi luxury-car unit and will form the foundation of Argo's presence in Europe, the people said.

Major auto makers have been consolidating efforts as they race to develop driverless and electric cars, and build business models around them.

VW and Ford scheduled a news conference Friday morning to provide details of further cooperation between the German and U.S. auto makers. Earlier this year, the two companies agreed to jointly develop and build commercial vans and trucks. They also are expected to outline plans to work together to develop electric vehicles.

Ford and VW began talks last year that led to the January deal to work together on vans and trucks for markets around the world. The idea to work together on electric and self-driving technology grew from those earlier talks. Both sides have said they aren't interested in any cross-ownership deals with each other.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.79% 10.19 Delayed Quote.33.20%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.30% 151.94 Delayed Quote.9.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
09:34pVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:59pVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:51pA Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
08:45pVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit -- Update
DJ
08:42pA Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
08:36pVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit
DJ
02:54pFord, Volkswagen promise details on electric, autonomous vehicle alliance
RE
01:49pHARLEY DAVIDSON : Electrify America Offering Harley-Davidson LiveWire Owners Fre..
DJ
10:38aVOLKSWAGEN : Emden plant manager moves to China
PU
09:48aVOLKSWAGEN : The latest ŠKODA AUTO sustainability report presents a detai..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 17 350 M
Net income 2019 13 342 M
Finance 2019 22 269 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 5,69x
P/E ratio 2020 5,22x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 76 819 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 191  €
Last Close Price 152  €
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.37%86 503
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.08%179 912
DAIMLER AG2.42%56 597
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.90%54 041
BMW AG ST-7.14%48 072
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.57%46 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About