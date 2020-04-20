Volkswagen : to Pay Out EUR620 Million in Emissions Class Action, Extends Application Date

Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

04/20/2020

By Jessica Sier

Volkswagen AG has paid out 200,000 settlements, worth 620 million euros ($673.86 million), to compensate those participating in a German class-action suit relating to its diesel emissions scandal.

The German car maker still has 21,000 cases remaining and has pushed back its cutoff date for applications and documents to April 30 because of high volumes, it said on Friday.

The diesel customers are represented by VZBV, a consumer advocacy group that initiated the suit, and will each receive between EUR1,350 and EUR6,250 from May 5.

In February, Volkswagen agreed to a total negotiated settlement of EUR830 million for VZBV clients.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

