Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : urges ECB to buy short-term debt to stabilise markets - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 03:13am EDT
Employees leave the Volkswagen plant after VW starts shutting down production in Europe amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wolfsburg

Volkswagen's chief financial officer called on the European Central Bank (ECB) to accelerate purchases of short-term debt, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The German carmaker told the Financial Times that the ECB should send "clear signals" and purchase the short-term debt, which often matures in as little as six or nine months, "as soon as possible". (https://bit.ly/2JlawiC)

The ECB last week said it will prop up markets, including through the purchase of commercial paper as part of a 750 billion euro (677.26 billion pounds) plan in extra asset purchases to contain the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. 

It remains unclear whether the ECB has started purchases of commercial paper. VW is one of Europe's most regular corporate issuers of commercial paper. 

"There's a lot of pressure on the incoming money flow," said VW Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter. "We have different diversified funding sources available, but not all of them are as liquid as they were," he added.

Volkswagen has the capacity to issue up to 15 billon euros of this debt under its main funding programme, with another 5 billion euros earmarked for short-term debt in a separate market in Belgium.

The group's ringfenced financial services arm has an additional commercial paper programme with a 2.5 billion euro limit.

Witter said that Volkswagen, which has yet to tap credit lines with banks in excess of 20 billion euros, considered that facility "a back-up" for when capital markets are shut.

In a separate interview with Boersen-Zeitung, Witter said the carmaker sees no need for tapping state aid to weather the current crisis.

Passenger car sales were down 40% in March, Witter told Boersen-Zeitung, adding that the company is reviewing whether the company's annual general meeting can take place on May 7.

Volkswagen for now is sticking to its forecast of paying a dividend, but is questioning the need for all investments and spending needs, Witter told Boersen-Zeitung.

A VW spokesman confirmed the remarks made to the papers.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:13aVOLKSWAGEN : urges ECB to buy short-term debt to stabilise markets - FT
RE
02:54aVOLKSWAGEN : Brand Extends Production Suspension
DJ
03/26VOLKSWAGEN : extends production halt as demand sinks and supply chains falter
RE
03/26VOLKSWAGEN : extends suspension of production
PU
03/26TATA STEEL : Liberty Steel cut European output due to drop in demand
RE
03/26VOLKSWAGEN : brand offers dealers extensive liquidity support; Extended payment ..
AQ
03/26AUDI : Werner Eichhorn to take charge of Audi's China business
AQ
03/25VOLKSWAGEN EXPECTS CAR MARKET TO REC : Faz
RE
03/24VOLKSWAGEN : VW to cut worker hours, support dealers in Germany
RE
03/24VOLKSWAGEN : Automobili lamborghini's record figures in fiscal year 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 238 B
EBIT 2020 13 818 M
Net income 2020 8 916 M
Finance 2020 20 093 M
Yield 2020 4,21%
P/E ratio 2020 6,72x
P/E ratio 2021 4,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 60 922 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 163,03  €
Last Close Price 113,70  €
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-35.49%67 146
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%170 271
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.00%39 810
DAIMLER AG-40.07%34 885
BMW AG-35.33%33 804
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.36%32 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group