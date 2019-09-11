Log in
Volkswagen : wants to make e-mobility attractive and affordable for as many people as possible. The brand is therefore rolling out a range of wallboxes to coincide with the start...

09/11/2019 | 10:52am EDT
Volkswagen rolls out wallbox for everyone
  • ID. Charger with prices starting at €399
  • Comfortable and fast charging at home charging point with up to 11kW charging capacity
  • Top version offers full connectivity and electric meter for compliant billing
  • Goes on sale at end of November
Volkswagen's new ID. Charger

Volkswagen wants to make e-mobility attractive and affordable for as many people as possible. The brand is therefore rolling out a range of wallboxes to coincide with the start of the new ID.31: Going forward, customers will be able to charge their electric vehicles quickly and conveniently at home thanks to the ID. Charger. It offers a charging capacity of up to 11 kW and charges almost five times faster than a normal domestic power socket. This means an ID.3 with a 58 kWh battery can be fully charged in about 6 hours. With a launch price starting at €399, the ID. Charger offers outstanding value for money. Volkswagen estimates that about half of all charging operations for electric vehicles will take place at home.

Volkswagen will be rolling out three versions of the ID. Charger, the main difference being the digital functions they offer. All three versions can be ordered on the Internet or at Volkswagen dealers from the end of November. Before they purchase, customers can check free of charge online whether installing the ID. Charger will be straightforward for them. Volkswagen can also arrange installation and commissioning of the wallbox by an expert.

ID. Charger
The basic version priced at €399 offers a high-quality and attractively-priced charging solution. The simple operation, fixed Type 2 cable and a charging capacity of up to 11 kW make home charging very convenient. The modern design fits perfectly with the new ID.3. In addition, the compact and robust wallbox also features integrated DC fault current protection for maximum safety along with simple, cost-efficient installation.

ID.Charger Connect
The intelligent ID. Charger Connect makes charging digital and smart. The wallbox can connect with the home network and the smartphone via WLAN or LAN. LTE connectivity is also available as an optional extra. With this mobile communication technology, customers can keep an eye on use and charging operations and benefit from practical functions such as app management, remote maintenance, access control via charging card and regular software updates. The launch price for the ID. Charger Connect starts at €599.

ID.Charger Pro
The ID. Charger Pro is the top model in the wallbox series and features an integrated electric meter for precise billing per kilowatt hour on top of the digital functions and the standard equipment LTE module. It thus provides even greater transparency on power requirements, for example enabling a convenient billing process for a company car driver and their employer. The ID. Charger Pro goes on sale at €849. The LTE data costs over the entire lifetime of the wallbox are already included.

Complete ecosystem for electric vehicle drivers
Volkswagen wants to make the switch to electric vehicles as attractive as possible. The Group will be launching almost 70 new electric models in the next ten years. The first vehicle in this new generation, the ID.3, celebrated its world premiere at the IAA 2019. Coinciding with the debut, the brand is offering a complete package for the convenient and sustainable charging of electric vehicles. In addition to the ID. Charger range of wallboxes, Volkswagen Naturstrom® is a certified source of eco-power ensuring completely emission-free mobility for electric vehicles. In future, the We Charge charging service will provide access to over 100,000 public charging points throughout Europe.

1) ID.3: The vehicle is not yet available for sale in Europe.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 14:51:03 UTC
