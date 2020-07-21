Volkswagen warns Korean battery row could lead to "catastrophic" supply disruption

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen and Ford said a U.S.
legal row between South Korean battery makers could disrupt
supplies of the key electric vehicle parts and cost U.S. jobs
during the Covid-19 outbreak, according to documents submitted
to a U.S. trade panel.
The two automakers asked the United States International
Trade Commission (ITC) to allow SK Innovation to
manufacture batteries at its proposed U.S. factory in Georgia
for use in Ford’s fully electric F-150 and other electric cars,
the statements seen by Reuters showed.
Last year, South Korean battery maker LG Chem
sued small rival SK Innovation over alleged trade secret theft
in the United States, seeking to bar SK from producing battery
cells in the U.S. and importing the components necessary to make
the cells.
"Any remedial orders should seek to avoid collateral damage
to SKI’s existing customers," Volkswagen said in its public
interest comments to the ITC in May.
"To avoid a catastrophic supply disruption," the commission
should allow SK Innovation to manufacture EV batteries in the
U.S. facility, Volkswagen said in the May statement.
Ford said that LG Chem's assertion that it can replace SK
Innovation as a supplier is not "credible" given EV battery
supply shortages and the long development period required for
EVs.
LG Chem declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.
SK Innovation is building its first battery plant in Georgia
to serve Volkswagen's EV base in neighboring Tennessee starting
2022. SK Innovation also plans to add a second U.S. plant to
supply Ford's electric pickup trucks and other models.
"The risk to such U.S. jobs is especially unacceptable in
light of current economic conditions caused by COVID-19," Ford
said in its public interest comments to the ITC.
This year, the ITC preliminarily ruled in favor of LG Chem,
dealing a blow to SK Innovation. The ITC is set to make a final
ruling in the case on Oct. 5.
