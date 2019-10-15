Von neuem Diebstahlschutz bis hin zu Komfort- und Sicherheitsanwendungen: Der Volkswagen Konzern und NXP Semiconductors zeigen zukünftige Anwendungsbereiche für Ultra-Wideband-Technologie (UWB). ...

And these abilities are immense: UWB serves the very precise localization and distance determination in and around the vehicle. UWB thus enables numerous exciting new applications.

In the automotive sector, for example, the detection of living creatures in the vehicle, automated valet parking ('service parking'), automatic activation of the trailer coupling or effortless access to parking spaces and their automatic payment as they pass through are all new applications. The Volkswagen UWB car key uses high-precision sensor technology and artificial intelligence to learn the movement patterns and habits of users.

Many industries such as car manufacturers, telecommunication providers or industry 4.0 have long waited for a secure, highly accurate technology that allows precise localization outdoors and in buildings. UWB meets these requirements and represents a significant improvement over existing wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. The ability to capture accurate information such as the position and movement of the UWB anchor or to process the distance to other devices with unprecedented accuracy of just a few centimeters in real time opens up a wide range of new and exciting opportunities.