VOLKSWAGEN AG

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Von neuem Diebstahlschutz bis hin zu Komfort- und Sicherheitsanwendungen: Der Volkswagen Konzern und NXP Semiconductors zeigen zukünftige Anwendungsbereiche für Ultra-Wideband-Technologie (UWB). ...

0
10/15/2019 | 04:52am EDT

And these abilities are immense: UWB serves the very precise localization and distance determination in and around the vehicle. UWB thus enables numerous exciting new applications.

In the automotive sector, for example, the detection of living creatures in the vehicle, automated valet parking ('service parking'), automatic activation of the trailer coupling or effortless access to parking spaces and their automatic payment as they pass through are all new applications. The Volkswagen UWB car key uses high-precision sensor technology and artificial intelligence to learn the movement patterns and habits of users.

Many industries such as car manufacturers, telecommunication providers or industry 4.0 have long waited for a secure, highly accurate technology that allows precise localization outdoors and in buildings. UWB meets these requirements and represents a significant improvement over existing wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. The ability to capture accurate information such as the position and movement of the UWB anchor or to process the distance to other devices with unprecedented accuracy of just a few centimeters in real time opens up a wide range of new and exciting opportunities.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 08:51:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 17 651 M
Net income 2019 13 508 M
Finance 2019 21 271 M
Yield 2019 3,73%
P/E ratio 2019 5,94x
P/E ratio 2020 5,56x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 81 280 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 189,39  €
Last Close Price 161,48  €
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG16.50%89 575
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION17.62%186 770
DAIMLER AG2.50%55 632
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.34%50 784
BMW AG-8.37%46 220
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.02%45 868
