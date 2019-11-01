With the ID.3, Volkswagen is embarking on a new era – also in terms of sustainability. The electric car is the first Volkswagen to be manufactured in a carbon neutral way. The details of the implementation: ...

Of course, CO 2 is also produced in the production of components, body construction, the paint shop and assembly. The ID.3 is manufactured at Volkswagen's Zwickau plant in Saxony. The plant's maximum capacity utilization is increasing from the current 1,350 to 1,500 vehicles per day. In the final expansion stage from 2021, 330,000 purely electric cars will be produced per year.

In order to produce this quantity with as little impact on the environment as possible, the plant has been optimized over many years. By mid-2019, the measures implemented had already reduced CO 2 emissions by a total of 66 percent compared with 2010. There have been and still are many projects and dozens of good examples of this. The plant in Zwickau, for example, is partly supplied by Volkswagen Kraftwerks GmbH with green electricity, a purely natural form of electricity. This comes from hydropower plants, wind farms and solar parks and is TÜV-certified. Zwickau produces the other part in its own block-type thermal power station. It is powered by natural gas, which is significantly more climate-friendly than generating electricity from coal. The company's own power plant has another major advantage: it also covers 70 percent of the plant's heat requirements 'by the way'.

