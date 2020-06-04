Log in
Volkswagen : resumes deliveries of Golf 8 after software fix

06/04/2020 | 01:55pm EDT
Presentation of the new Golf 8 car at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

Volkswagen is resuming deliveries of its Golf 8 model after fixing a software glitch, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The German automaker halted deliveries of the popular model last month after discovering the problem in the software, which enabled emergency calls, a function required by E.U. regulations since 2018.

Union officials had criticised the defect as one of a string of management lapses that had damaged the carmaker's reputation and put jobs at risk.

(Reporting by Ralf Banser; writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Financials
Sales 2020 214 B 242 B 242 B
Net income 2020 4 924 M 5 574 M 5 574 M
Net cash 2020 17 430 M 19 728 M 19 728 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 1,93%
Capitalization 74 366 M 83 520 M 84 169 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 154,83 €
Last Close Price 143,12 €
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-12.27%83 520
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.36%175 547
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.79%83 520
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-6.50%45 914
DAIMLER AG-23.16%45 580
BMW AG-20.73%42 100
