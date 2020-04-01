Log in
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. : Announces Investor Meeting Webcast on April 14th

04/01/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, announced today the Company will host a webcast investor meeting, during which members of Volt’s executive team will provide an update on the Company’s business and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investor meeting will be broadcast via the Internet. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time. The meeting will include a one-hour presentation (via video), followed by a 30-minute Q&A session (via audio).

Presenters: Linda Perneau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Herb Mueller, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bob Houghton, Chief Information Officer, Lori Schultz, Chief Global Solutions Officer, and Lauren Griffin, Senior Vice President, Volt Workforce Solutions.

An archive of the webcast will be made available after the meeting on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.volt.com.

To join the meeting, please use an option below:

1. Online via Zoom: https://volt.zoom.us/j/166694551

2. Telephone:

  • U.S. West: 1-669-900-9128
  • U.S. East: 1-312-626-6799
  • International: 1-877-853-5257

Webinar ID: 166 694 551

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
