Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Volta Finance    VTA   GG00B1GHHH78

VOLTA FINANCE (VTA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volta Finance : Additional Quote in Sterling Effective from Today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS) - Additional Quote in Sterling Effective from Today

*****

Guernsey, 3 September 2018

Additional Quote in Sterling Effective from Today

Further to the announcement released on 22 August, the Board of Volta Finance Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the additional market quote in Sterling (the "Sterling Quote") for its existing ordinary shares traded on the London Stock Exchange is effective from today. This Sterling Quote exists alongside the Company's existing Euro market quote on the London Stock Exchange and its listing on Euronext Amsterdam.

Existing Euro Quote on London Stock Exchange

Additional quote in Sterling on London Stock Exchange

Existing Euro Quote on Euronext Amsterdam

ISIN

GG00B1GHHH78

GG00B1GHHH78

GG00B1GHHH78

SEDOL

B28Y104

BFZ4H11

B1GHHH7

Ticker

VTA.LN

VTAS.LN

VTA.NA

The Company's existing arrangement for its shareholders to be able to elect to receive their dividends in either Euros or Pounds Sterling will remain. Shareholders will, by default, receive their dividends in Euros, unless they have instructed the Company's Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, to pay dividends in Pounds Sterling. As previously announced, the Company targets the payment of stable annual dividends payable on a quarterly basis, which it expects to pay towards the end of each March, June, September and December.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator Sanne Group (Guernsey) Limited voltafinance@sannegroup.com +44 (0) 1481 739810

Corporate Broker Cenkos Securities plc Sapna Shah

Andrew Worne +44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager AXA Investment Managers Paris Serge Demay serge.demay@axa-im.com +33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

*****

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Legal Entity Identification code (LEI): 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the

purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with €717 billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2016. AXA IM employs approximately 2,420 people around the world.

Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

Disclaimer

Volta Finance Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 10:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLTA FINANCE
12:02pVOLTA FINANCE : Additional Quote in Sterling Effective from Today
PU
11:28aVOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Additional Quote in Sterling Effective from Today
GL
08/30VOLTA FINANCE : Dividend Announcement
PU
08/30VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Dividend Declaration
GL
08/22VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Additional Quote in Sterling
GL
08/21VOLTA FINANCE : Publication of July 2018 monthly report
PU
08/21Estimated Net Asset Value as at 31 July 2018
GL
08/08VOLTA FINANCE : Publication of July 2018 Early Estimated NAV
PU
08/08VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Early Estimated Net Asset Value as at 31 July 2018
GL
07/23VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
More news
Chart VOLTA FINANCE
Duration : Period :
Volta Finance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTA FINANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Jonathan Meader Chairman
Paul Varotsis Senior Independent Director
Stephen Le Page Independent Director
Graham Michael Harrison Independent Director
Atosa Moini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLTA FINANCE2.25%308
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.07%7 443
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 416
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 139
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.08%1 832
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 747
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.