Volta Finance : Director / PDMR Shareholding

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Notification oftransactionsbydirectors,personsdischarging managerial responsibilitiesand personscloselyassociated withthem

G uernsey,1 August2019

Pursuant to the announcement made on 5 April relating to changes to the payment of directors fees, Volta Finance Limited (the "Company" or "Volta") has today purchased 4,760 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of €7.02 per share.

Each director receives 30% of his or her Director's fees for any year in the form of shares, which they are required to retain for a period of no less than one year from their respective date of issue.

The shares will be issued to the Directors, who for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR") are "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (a "PDMR")

 Paul Meader, Chairman and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,139 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Meader & persons closely associated with Mr Meader will have an interest in 34,933 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.09% of the issued shares of the Company;

 Paul Varotsis, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 892 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Varotsis will have an interest in 195,594 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.53% of the issued shares of the Company;

 Steve Le Page, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,002 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Le Page will have an interest in 30,267 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.08% of the issued shares of the Company;

 Graham Harrison, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 892 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Harrison will have an interest in 14,788 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.04% of the issued shares of the Company;

 Atosa Moini, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 835 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Ms Moini will have an interest in 6,887 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% of the issued shares of the Company;

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provide further detail in relation to the above transactions:

1. Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilitie s /person closely associated

a)

P au lM ead er

C hairm an and

D irec tor

b)

P au lVarots is D irec tor

c)

S teve L e P age

D irec tord) Graham H arris on D irec tore)

A tos a M oini D irec tor

Reason for the notification P os ition/s tatu s

D irec torInitialnotific ation/A m end m ent Initialnotific ation

Detailsofthe issuer,emission alowance market participant,auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

LEI

Volta Financ e L imited 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W 80

Details ofthe transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i)each type ofinstrument;(i) each type oftransaction;(ii)each date;and (iv)each place where transactionshave been conducted

D es c ription offinanc ial instru ment, type ofinstru ment Id entific ation c od e

O rd inary S hares

GB00B1GHHH7

N atu re ofthe trans ac tionP u rc has e and aloc ation ofO rd inary S hares relation to the part-paymentofDirec tors'fees forthe qu arterend ed 31 Ju ly2019

P ric e(s )and volu m e(s )P ric e(s ) € 7.02

Volu me(s ) Total4, 7 60

a) b) c) d) e) A ggregate P au lM ead er P au lVarots is S teve L e Graham A tos a M oini inform ation C hairm an and D irec tor P age H arris on D irec tor D irec tor D irec tor D irec tor 1,139 892 1,002 892 835 € 7.02 € 7.02 € 7.02 € 7.02 € 7.02

(d)

 A ggregated volu m e

 P rice

(e)D ate oftrans ac tion

1August2019

(f)

P lac e oftrans ac tion

O n-market-L ond on

For further information,please contact: CompanySecretaryand Portfolio Administrator

B N P P aribas S ec u rities S ervic es S . C . A , Gu erns ey B ranc h gu erns ey. bp2s . volta. c os ec @ bnpparibas . c om +44(0)1481750853

Corporate Broker

C enkos S ec u rities plc S apna S hah

A nd rew W orne +44(0)20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager

A XA Inves tmentM anagers P aris S erge Demay s erge. d emay@ axa-im. c om +33(0)144458447

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Financ e L imited is inc orporated in Gu erns ey u nd erThe C ompanies (Gu erns ey)L aw, 20 0 8 (as amend ed )and lis ted on Eu ronextA msterdam and the L ondon S tockExchange's M ain M arketforlisted secu rities. Volta's home memberstate forthe pu rpos es of the E U Trans parenc y D irec tive is the N etherland s . A s s u c h, V olta is s u bjec tto regu lation and s u pervis ion by the A FM , being the regu latorforfinanc ialm arkets in the N etherland s .

V olta' s inves tm entobjec tives are to pres erve c apitalac ros s the c red itc yc le and to provid e a s table s tream of inc om e to its s harehold ers throu gh d ivid end s . V olta s eeks to atain its inves tm entobjec tives pred om inantly throu gh d ivers ified inves tm ents in s tru c tu red financ e as s ets . The as s ets thatthe C om pany m ay inves tin eitherd irec tly orind irec tly inc lu d e, bu tare notlim ited to: c orporate c red its ; s overeign and q u as i-s overeign d ebt; res id entialm ortgage loans ; and , au tom obile loans . The C om pany' s approac h to inves tm entis throu gh vehic les and arrangem ents thates s entialy provid e leveraged expos u re to portfolios ofs u c h u nderlyingassets. The C ompanyhas appointed A XA InvestmentM anagers P aris an investmentmanagementcompanywitha d ivis ion s pec ialis ed in s tru c tu red c red it, forthe inves tm entm anagem entofalits as s ets .

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

A XA Inves tmentM anagers (A XA IM )is a mu lti-expertas s etmanagementc ompany within the A XA Grou p, a globallead erin financialprotection and wealth management. A XA IM is one of the largestEu ropean-based assetmanagers with 7 39 inves tm entprofes s ionals and €7 50 bilioninassets u ndermanagementas ofthe end ofM arch2019.

This press release is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or inducement to acquire shares in Volta Finance.

Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

