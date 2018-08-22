Log in
VOLTA FINANCE (VTA)

VOLTA FINANCE (VTA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/22 02:06:58 pm
7.2 EUR   +1.12%
06:52pVOLTA FINANCE L : Additional Quote in Sterling
GL
08/21VOLTA FINANCE : Publication of July 2018 monthly report
PU
08/21Estimated Net Asset Value as at 31 July 2018
GL
Volta Finance Limited: Additional Quote in Sterling

08/22/2018 | 06:52pm CEST

Volta Finance Limited (VTA) – Additional Quote in Sterling

Guernsey, 22  August 2018

Additional Quote in Sterling

Volta Finance Limited ("Volta" or the "Company") announces that it intends to introduce an additional market quote in Sterling (the "Sterling Quote") for its existing ordinary shares traded on the London Stock Exchange. This Sterling Quote will exist alongside the Company’s existing Euro market quote on the London Stock Exchange and its listing on Euronext Amsterdam.

For the avoidance of doubt, there will be no changes to the legal form or nature of the Company's shares nor to the reporting currency of the Company's financial statements, which will remain in Euros. 

The Board believes that the addition of the Sterling Quote on the London Stock Exchange will provide an additional option for potential investors, which may broaden the potential ownership and improve the liquidity in the secondary market.

Admission of the Sterling Quote is expected to occur with effect from 8am on 3 September 2018.

As set out below:

  • the existing ISIN will apply for both the Euro Quote and the Sterling Quote;
  • the existing SEDOLs and TIDMs will continue to apply for the Euro Quote on the London Stock Exchange and the Euro Quote on the Euronext Amsterdam;
  • a new SEDOL and TIDM will be introduced for the Sterling Quote:
 Existing Euro Quote on London Stock ExchangeAdditional quote in Sterling on London Stock ExchangeExisting Euro Quote on Euronext Amsterdam
ISINGG00B1GHHH78GG00B1GHHH78GG00B1GHHH78
SEDOLB28Y104BFZ4H11B1GHHH7
TickerVTA.LNVTAS.LNVTA.NA

The Company’s existing arrangement for its shareholders to be able to elect to receive their dividends in either Euros or Pounds Sterling will remain. Shareholders will, by default, receive their dividends in Euros, unless they have instructed the Company's Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, to pay dividends in Pounds Sterling. As previously announced, the Company targets the payment of stable annual dividends payable on a quarterly basis, which it expects to pay towards the end of each March, June, September and December.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator
Sanne Group (Guernsey) Limited
voltafinance@sannegroup.com
+44 (0) 1481 739810

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Sapna Shah
Andrew Worne
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com
+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
Legal Entity Identification code (LEI): 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta’s investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company’s approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with €717 billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2016. AXA IM employs approximately 2,420 people around the world.

Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
