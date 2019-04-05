Log in
VOLTA FINANCE

(VTA)
Volta Finance Limited - Change to Payment of Directors Fees

04/05/2019 | 05:53am EDT

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Changes to Payment of Directors Fees

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

*****
Guernsey, 5 April 2019

The Directors of Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) each receive 30 per cent of his or her Director's fee for any year in the form of newly issued shares at a per share price equal to the most recently available NAV.

Whilst the Company’s shares continue to trade at a discount to the most recently available NAV, the part-payment of Directors’ fees in shares will henceforth be satisfied through the purchase of shares in the secondary market rather than the issue of new shares.  This change will take effect in relation to payments from 30 April 2019.  Should the shares trade at a premium to NAV in the future, the Directors may seek to amend the policy.

The Directors will continue to be required to retain these shares for a period of no less than one year.. There has been no change to the total quantum of annual Directors fees for any Director.

For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com
+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Sapna Shah
Andrew Worne
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com
+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta’s investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company’s approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with €759 billion in assets under management as of the end of June 2018 – is there a more up to date figure. AXA IM employs approximately 2,420 people around the world.

Attachment

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
