Volta Finance Limited - Change to Payment of Directors Fees

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Changes to Payment of Directors Fees

Guernsey, 5 April 2019

The Directors of Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) each receive 30 per cent of his or her Director's fee for any year in the form of newly issued shares at a per share price equal to the most recently available NAV.

Whilst the Company’s shares continue to trade at a discount to the most recently available NAV, the part-payment of Directors’ fees in shares will henceforth be satisfied through the purchase of shares in the secondary market rather than the issue of new shares. This change will take effect in relation to payments from 30 April 2019. Should the shares trade at a premium to NAV in the future, the Directors may seek to amend the policy.

The Directors will continue to be required to retain these shares for a period of no less than one year.. There has been no change to the total quantum of annual Directors fees for any Director.

