Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Volta Finance Limited    VTA   GG00B1GHHH78

VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

(VTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/30 11:30:00 am
3.79 EUR   -1.56%
01:59pVOLTA FINANCE : Half-Yearly Financial Report
PU
11:05aVolta Finance Limited - Half-Yearly Financial Report
GL
04/14Volta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2020
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volta Finance : Half-Yearly Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 01:59pm EDT

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Half-Yearly Financial Report

for the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 January 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

*****

Guernsey, 30 April 2020

Volta Finance Limited has published its results for the six month period ended 31 January 2020. The half-yearly financial report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta Finance Limited's website shortly (www.voltafinance.com).

For further information, please contact: Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker Cenkos Securities plc Andrew Worne Daniel Balabanoff Rob Naylor

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager AXA Investment Managers Paris Serge Demay serge.demay@axa-im.com+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

*****

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 739 investment professionals and €801 billion in assets under management as at 31 December 2019

Disclaimer

Volta Finance Limited published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 17:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
01:59pVOLTA FINANCE : Half-Yearly Financial Report
PU
11:05aVolta Finance Limited - Half-Yearly Financial Report
GL
04/14Volta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2020
GL
04/02VOLTA FINANCE : Cancellation of Dividend
PU
04/02Volta Finance Limited - Cancellation of Dividend
GL
03/24VOLTA FINANCE : Intra-month Trading Update
PU
03/24Volta Finance Limited - Intra-month Trading Update
GL
03/11VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Net Asset Values as at 29 February 2020
GL
03/11VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Update statement regarding AGM voting
GL
02/28Volta Finance Limited - Dividend Declaration
GL
More news
Chart VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Volta Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,85  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Jonathan Meader Chairman
Paul Varotsis Senior Independent Director
Stephen Le Page Independent Director
Graham Michael Harrison Independent Director
Atosa Moini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED-41.13%153
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-30.24%5 530
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.44%3 292
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%2 258
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-41.93%1 762
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-43.62%1 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group