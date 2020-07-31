Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Volta Finance Limited    VTA   GG00B1GHHH78

VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

(VTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 07/31 11:47:33 am
4.3250 EUR   +0.82%
05:30aVolta Finance Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
07/15VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Net Asset Value as at 31 May 2020 (Replacement)
GL
07/10VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2020
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volta Finance Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:30am EDT

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Notification of transactions by directors, persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

*****
Guernsey, 31 July 2020

Pursuant to the announcement made on 5 April 2019 relating to changes to the payment of directors fees, Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) has today purchased 6,407 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at an average price of €4.65 per share.

Each director receives 30% of his or her Director’s fees for any year in the form of shares, which they are required to retain for a period of no less than one year from their respective date of issue.     

The shares will be issued to the Directors, who for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR") are "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (a "PDMR")  

  • Paul Meader, Chairman and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,533 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Meader & persons closely associated with Mr Meader will have an interest in 40,598 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.11% of the issued shares of the Company;
     
  • Paul Varotsis, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,201 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Varotsis will have an interest in  207,531 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.57% of the issued shares of the Company;
     
  • Steve Le Page, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,348 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Le Page will have an interest in 35,248 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.10% of the issued shares of the Company;
     
  • Graham Harrison, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,201 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Harrison will have an interest in 19,225 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.05% of the issued shares of the Company;
     
  • Atosa Moini, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,124 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Ms Moini will have an interest in 11,040 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.03% of the issued shares of the Company;

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provide further detail in relation to the above transactions:


 

 1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  		a)
Paul Meader
Chairman and Director 		b)
Paul Varotsis
Director  		c)
Steve Le Page
Director 		d)
Graham Harrison
Director 		e)
Atosa Moini
Director 

 
2 Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status

  		Director
(b) Initial notification/Amendment

  		Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name

  		Volta Finance Limited
(b) LEI

  		2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares

 

GB00B1GHHH78
(b) Nature of the transaction

  		Purchase and allocation of Ordinary Shares relation to the part-payment of Directors' fees for the quarter ended 31 July 2020
(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

  		Price(s)


 Volume(s)
€4.65 Total 6,407


(d)
Aggregate information

 

 

  • Aggregated volume
     
  • Price
  		a)
Paul Meader




Chairman and Director

 

1,533

 

 

€4.65 		b)
Paul Varotsis




Director 

 

 

1,201

 

 

€4.65 		c)
Steve Le Page




Director

 




1,348

 

 

€4.65 		d)
Graham Harrison




Director

 




1,201

 

 

€4.65 		e)
Atosa Moini




Director 

 

 

1,124

 

 

€4.65
(e) Date of transaction

  		 31 July 2020
(f) Place of transaction

  		On-market – London

CONTACTS

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

Company Secretary and Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com 
+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne
Daniel Balabanoff
Rob Naylor
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta’s investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company’s approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 753 investment professionals and €801 billion in assets under management as of the end of April 2020. 

*****

This press release is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or inducement to acquire shares in Volta Finance. Its circulation may be prohibited in certain jurisdictions and no recipient may circulate copies of this document in breach of such limitations or restrictions. This document is not an offer for sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States or to persons who are "U.S. persons" for purposes of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or otherwise in circumstances where such offer would be restricted by applicable law. Such securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration from the Securities Act. The company does not intend to register any portion of the offer of such securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of such securities in the United States.

*****

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

*****

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
05:30aVolta Finance Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
07/15VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Net Asset Value as at 31 May 2020 (Replacement)
GL
07/10VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2020
GL
07/10VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Director Declaration
GL
07/09VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
06/30VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Dividend Declaration (Replacement)
GL
06/26VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Reduction of Directors' fees (replacement)
GL
06/26VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Reduction of Directors' fees
GL
06/26VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED : Dividend Declaration
GL
06/10Net Asset Value as at 31 May 2020
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,75x
Yield 2020 9,56%
Capitalization 157 M 185 M 186 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Volta Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,29 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Jonathan Meader Chairman
Paul Varotsis Senior Independent Director
Stephen Le Page Independent Director
Graham Michael Harrison Independent Director
Atosa Moini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED-34.40%185
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.42%5 879
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.59%3 294
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.55%2 510
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-35.68%1 985
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.20%1 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group