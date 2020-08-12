Log in
Volta Finance Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/12/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

12 August 2020

VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED (VTA / VTAS)

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons

On 12 August 2020, Mr Paul Meader, Director and Chairman of the Board of the Company,   transferred  4,495 shares in the Company to his wife, Sarah Kingwell.

Following this transaction the total interests in the Company of Mr Meader (and his Closely Associated Persons) remain unchanged at 40,598 shares, representing 0.11% of the issued shares in the Company.

 The below notification, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19.3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)
Name

  1. Paul Meader
  2. Sarah Kingwell

2
Reason for the notification
a)

Position/status

  1. Director and Chairman  
  2. PCA

             
b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)

Name

Volta Finance Limited
b)

LEI

2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN : GB00B1GHHH78

b)

Nature of the transaction
Transfer from Paul Meader to Sarah Kingwell, spouse
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 		Volume(s)
Nil 4,495

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

4,495
Nil
e)

Date of the transaction

12 August 2020
f)

Place of the transaction

London

CONTACTS

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

Company Secretary and Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com 
+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne
Daniel Balabanoff
Rob Naylor
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta’s investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company’s approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 753 investment professionals and €801 billion in assets under management as of the end of April 2020. 

*****

This press release is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or inducement to acquire shares in Volta Finance. Its circulation may be prohibited in certain jurisdictions and no recipient may circulate copies of this document in breach of such limitations or restrictions. This document is not an offer for sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States or to persons who are "U.S. persons" for purposes of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or otherwise in circumstances where such offer would be restricted by applicable law. Such securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration from the Securities Act. The company does not intend to register any portion of the offer of such securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of such securities in the United States.

*****

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

*****

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
