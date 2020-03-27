Log in
Voltabox : Not Expected to Reach Growth Targets for 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Reduces Forecast for the Current Fiscal Year

03/27/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
27-March-2020 / 17:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delbrück, Germany, March 27, 2020 - The increasing order cancellations and noticeable decline in customer orders as well as the obstruction of supply chains for important electronic and housing components in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a significant deterioration in the short-term business prospects for Voltabox [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9]. Voltabox has thus applied for a shorter working hours model and will make extensive structural adjustments to the cost base to stabilize its operations.

The Management Board is of the opinion that it will not be possible to make up for the revenue losses already identified and still expected in the further course of the year resulting from the spread of SARS-CoV-2 - even if the overall economic conditions quickly return to normal. Accordingly, Voltabox will not be able to reach the projected results for the 2020 fiscal year. Due to the situation, which is changing daily, and the considerable uncertainty about the duration and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Management Board is currently unable to make a reliable revenue and earnings forecast for the current year and has thus reduced its forecast for 2020.



About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications as well as in select mass markets. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are used for applications including commercial vehicles, such as buses for public transportation, forklifts, automated guided vehicles and mining vehicles. The company also develops and produces high-quality lithium-ion battery systems for select mass-market applications such as pedelecs and e-bikes as well as starter batteries for high-performance motorcycles.

Voltabox has production sites at its headquarters in Delbrück, Germany, in Austin, Texas, USA, and in Kunshan, China, as well as a development site in Markgröningen, Germany.

Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag/en.


Contact

Voltabox AG
Stefan Westemeyer
Artegastrasse 1
33129 Delbrück, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-685
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-901
Email: investor@voltabox.ag

27-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9930 901
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1009633

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1009633  27-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1009633&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70,5 M
EBIT 2019 -6,20 M
Net income 2019 -5,57 M
Finance 2019 15,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 69,6 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,18  €
Last Close Price 4,40  €
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Pampel Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Dieter Frers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Winter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Börnemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Kai Holtmann Investor Relations & Financial Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLTABOX AG-23.61%77
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED0.88%37 348
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-0.54%3 372
VARTA AG-47.94%2 816
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.-30.84%2 411
ENERSYS-31.77%2 160
