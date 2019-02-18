Voltabox : presents its own Li-Ion-based replacement battery system for the first time at LogiMAT 2019 and starts forward-looking cooperation

DGAP-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Voltabox AG presents its own Li-Ion-based replacement battery system for the first time at LogiMAT 2019 and starts forward-looking cooperation



Voltabox AG presents its own Li-Ion-based replacement battery system for the first time at LogiMAT 2019 and starts forward-looking cooperation

Delbrück, 18 February 2019 - Voltabox AG is represented for the first time at LogiMAT 2019 in Stuttgart with its own booth. The system provider for electric mobility shows its growing solution portfolio in the field of lithium-ion battery systems for industrial trucks at the leading international trade fair for the intralogistics industry from 19 to 21 February 2019 - including for the first time the completely internally developed system for use in forklift trucks. Furthermore, the fair marks the start of a groundbreaking cooperation between Voltabox and ForkOn, a manufacturer-independent supplier of an innovative fleet management system. Both companies will jointly introduce their partnership at the Voltabox booth B65 in hall 10.

At the LogiMAT 2019 Voltabox will show for the first time a system that has been completely developed and produced in-house. At the Voltabox stand in Hall 10 (booth B65), visitors can experience the system competence of the dynamic company up close - in addition to various battery systems for forklifts and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and the modules from the modular system Voltabox has developed itself, Voltabox will also show charging technology solutions. This flexible product portfolio in combination with a deep understanding of applications enables specific developments for OEMs at system level. Voltabox also has special expertise in the field of high-voltage systems, which are currently generating a great deal of interest among users as a result of increasingly complex battery requirement profiles and, in particular, increased energy requirements.

The collaboration with ForkOn, a software start-up that has developed a fleet management system based on data science and artificial intelligence, is considered groundbreaking by Voltabox. With this innovative solution for operators of forklift truck fleets, not only the monitoring and predictive organization of all industrial trucks in use is possible in real time. The cooperation adds the option of ordering powerful lithium-ion battery systems at the push of a button if required. By linking the flexible software with smart battery systems by Voltabox, both companies take fleet management to a new level. At LogiMAT 2019 Voltabox and ForkOn will present their joint approach within the software ecosystem for the first time.

"We are currently experiencing a veritable erosion of the market for lead-acid traction batteries for forklifts. The modern Voltabox battery systems based on Li-Ion, which are used more and more frequently, also make it possible, in contrast to conventional lead-acid batteries, to carry out an exact analysis of their operating data. Fleet operators thus get a deep insight into the current status of the batteries and when service is required or even a system replacement is due - and this is the decisive basis for completely new, highly efficient fleet management systems. Through the cooperation with ForkOn, we want to enable our customers to manage their systems even better and with foresight," emphasizes Jürgen Pampel, CEO of Voltabox AG.

"Intelligent technology and software have become an integral part of our everyday lives. However, notes and pencils often still dominate the warehouse. We can do better - and we also have the solution," says Tim Klauke, founder and managing director of ForkOn.

Voltabox's business is characterized by the substitution process of lead-acid batteries with lithium-ion batteries in various industrial applications. From a lifetime perspective, lithium-ion technology leads to considerable cost savings for users. According to market estimates, the worldwide annual market volume for battery systems in intralogistics is expected to rise to around 1.5 million units by 2027, with a total market value of around USD 16 billion. Due to the clear total cost of ownership advantages for users compared to conventional lead-acid batteries, various studies predict a very dynamic increase in modern lithium-ion battery systems up to two thirds of all batteries sold worldwide in intralogistics during this period.

Voltabox has established a leading market position as a pioneer in the development of safe, reliable and powerful lithium-ion battery systems and through highly automated production. With its presence at the upcoming LogiMAT trade fair in Stuttgart from February 19 to 21, 2019, the Delbrück-based company with further locations in the USA and China underscores its claim to be one of the central suppliers of modern, efficient battery systems for forklifts and automated guided vehicles.



About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a rapidly growing system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion batteries that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in buses for public transportation, forklifts, automated guided vehicles and mining vehicles. The company also develops and produces high-quality lithium-ion batteries for select mass-market applications, such as high-performance motorcycles and pedelecs.

Voltabox has production sites at its headquarters in Delbrück, Germany, in Cedar Park, Texas, USA, and in Kunshan, China, as well as a development sites in Aachen and Korntal-Münchingen, Germany.

Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag.



