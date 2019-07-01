New 63 MW corporate power purchase agreement: Voltalia consolidates its leading position on this budding market

Combined with another auction win, this corporate contract increases Voltalia's Brazilian portfolio by 70 MW

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces it has won long-term contracts for a new 70 MW wind project in Brazil. Located in Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster, the new Vila Alagoas project will benefit from a 63 MW contract signed with a large company under a "Corporate PPA" and 7 MW won during the auctions held on June 28 and organized by the Brazilian regulator ANEEL.

"Once again, we demonstrate our ability to develop highly competitive renewable energy projects, not relying on subsidies. With two sizeable long-term corporate PPAs signed in Brazil (64 and 63 MW) and France's first two corporate PPAs signed with Boulanger (5 MW[1]) and SNCF (143 MW[2]), Voltalia is uniquely positioned to seize the growth potential of this new market" declares Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

A new wind farm: Vila Alagoas

The new project, Vila Alagoas, will be located in Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster, in the State of Rio Grande do Norte (Brazil), just south of the VSM1 (163 MW) and VSM2 (128 MW) projects currently under construction.

The Vila Alagoas project will have a 70 MW capacity, relying on long-term power sales contracts:

7 MW power sales contract for a period of 20 years with power distribution companies . That contract was won at the June 28 national auctions ; and

63 MW power sales contract for a period of 10 years with a large corporate client which will announce the contract in the coming days.

Both contracts will begin at the end of December 2022. As for most Voltalia projects in Brazil, construction will be brought forward and the Vila Alagoas wind farm is expected to start generating power during the first semester of 2022. During this anticipation period, Voltalia will sell the electricity on the free market through short-term contracts already secured, until the beginning of the long-term contract.

Latin America's largest wind cluster: Serra Branca

The Serra Branca cluster has a total potential of around 2.4 GW. The cluster relies on two high-tension transmission lines developed and built by Voltalia: one with a capacity of 400 MW already in operation and another one with a capacity of 2 GW under construction. The region, which benefits from the trade winds, is known for its exceptional potential. In 2018, Voltalia's operating wind farms in the cluster achieved a 51.5% load factor on average.

Including this new Vila Alagoas wind plant, the total capacity owned by Voltalia and secured by 2023 in its Serra Branca cluster reaches 670 MW, which adds up to the 500 MW partnership with Echoenergia / Actis[3]. With its 2.4 GW potential, the Serra Branca cluster has therefore an as-yet-untapped 1.2 GW[4] further potential.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2019 revenues on July 17, 2019

About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 6.2 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured.

The Group has 591 employees and is present in 18 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

