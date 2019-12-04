Log in
Voltalia : Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale reduces its carbon footprint with Voltalia, a major player in green energy

0
12/04/2019

Voltalia SA
Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale reduces its carbon footprint with Voltalia, a major player in green energy

04-Dec-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale has signed a partnership with Voltalia for green power procurement. For the first time in France, a bank commits to a long-term direct power purchase agreement (Corporate PPA), with a green power producer, allowing the construction of a new 10-megawatt solar power plant in France.

 

 

Already committed to financing the energy transition as part of its banking activities, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale is partnering with Voltalia with the aim of reducing its carbon footprint by 30% by 2023, as part of its strategic plan ensemble#nouveaumonde. In practical terms, 5% of its global power consumption will be provided by Voltalia's green energy.

Beyond this green energy procurement and its desire to reduce energy consumption, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale also makes the choice to support Voltalia in the long-run in order to build new renewable production capacities.

This partnership will result in a first 25-year Corporate PPA and the construction of a new solar power plant in France, of at least 10 megawatts.

Daniel Baal, CEO of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale declares: "This partnership illustrates Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale's desire to reduce its energy footprint and secure the construction of new renewable energy production capacities."

For Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, "Once again, we demonstrate that it is possible to produce competitive renewable electricity, in France, as well as in our other countries. This partnership opens new prospects for projects that Voltalia, a pioneer in the offer to corporates, is developing in France, while allowing Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale to cover at least 15 gigawatt hours of its annual consumption. By proposing, as part of this partnership, energy audits, self-production and energy management solutions, Voltalia positions itself -thanks to the acquisition of Helexia- as an integrated player in this sector."

 

 

About Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale

Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale comprises the Centre Est Europe (Strasbourg), Sud-Est (Lyon), Ile-de-France (Paris), Savoie-Mont Blanc (Annecy), Midi-Atlantique (Toulouse), Loire-Atlantique et Centre-Ouest (Nantes), Centre (Orléans), Normandie (Caen), Dauphiné-Vivarais (Valence), Méditerranéen (Marseille) and Anjou (Angers) federations. Massif Central (Clermont-Ferrand) and Antilles-Guyane (Fort-de-France) federations will join it on January 1, 2020.

 

Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale also encompasses Caisse Fédérale de Crédit Mutuel, Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel (BFCM) and all its subsidiaries, in particular CIC, Euro-Information, Assurances du Crédit Mutuel (ACM), Targobank, Cofidis, Banque Européenne du Crédit Mutuel (BECM) and CIC Iberbanco.

 

More info on creditmutuel.fr

 

 

 

About Voltalia

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. 

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has 697 employees and is present in 19 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 

More info on voltalia.com

 

 

Press contacts :

Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale - Frédéric Monot - + 33 (0)3 88 11 24 64 - frederic.monot@creditmutuel.fr

Voltalia - Loan Duong - + 33 (0)7 63 79 60 20 - l.duong@voltalia.com

 

